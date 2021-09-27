5 vacation homes in Japan priced at $150,000 or less

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, by popular request, we take a look at properties around Japan that would be suitable for a vacation home or “work-from-home” property! The target price point is ¥16,000,000 (¥16,000,000 ($147,000 USD), or preferable much less.

To put this price point in perspective:

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

1R Small House for Sale in Kyoto — 31-sqm (333 sqft) house, 12-min walk to Kyoto Station!

Listing price: ¥15,000,000 ($136,000 USD)

Location: Very central location, 7-min walk from Toji Station, 12- min walk to Kyoto Station

Toji Station is about a 12-min walk to Kyoto Station. Image: Google Maps screenshot

Property Highlights

  • 30.01 m² (322-sqft) 1R layout
  • Renovated in 2014 by the current owner. All plumbing newly installed in kitchen and bathroom, new bathtub, wash stand and toilet. Roof tiles and wall paper replaced.
  • This is a well-maintained property, read for move-in.
  • Could be purchased as an investment property or your second home.
  • To see the full listing, please click on any of the images below or visit the property detail page.

The property is located on a quiet street near Toji Station. Please click on the photo to see the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent. Image: Hachise

Floor plan. The kitchen has been fully renovated and all furniture and appliances are included in the sale. Image: Hachise

Image: Hachise

Image: Hachise

4LDK Apartment for Sale in Hamamatsu-shi — Penthouse apartment with panoramic views of Lake Hamana

Listing price: ¥16,000,000 ($145,000 USD)

Location: Hamamatsu, Shizuoka. The property is about a 30-min drive by car to Hamamatsu Station.

Hamamatsu is a seaside city (population 791,000) in western Shizuoka prefecture, located about 80-km southwest of the city of Shizuoka and about 260-km south of Tokyo (about a 1-hour 40-minute trip on the Tokaido shinkansen).

The city has an abundance of outdoor attractions due to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean and a river, freshwater lake, mountains, and an onsen (hot springs) resort. Lake Hamana is one of Japan’s best freshwater lakes for activities like swimming, fishing, sailing, and windsurfing. There is also a dedicated 48-km bicycle path that winds around the lake.

Property Highlights

  • 148.07 m² 4LDK (4-bedroom) maisonette-style (2-floor) apartment
  • This is a penthouse unit with panoramic views of Lake Hamana on the east side and Lake Inohana on the west side.
  • To see the full listing, please click on any of the images below or visit the property detail page.

Enjoy panoramic views of Laka Hamana from the large top-floor balcony. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent. Image: Tokyu Resort

Living room. Image: Tokyu Resort

Both floors have large windows looking out to the lake. Image: Tokyu Resort

One of two bathrooms. Image: Tokyu Resort

2LDK Apartment in Katsuura-shi, Chiba — Pacific ocean views, 3.5km from Moriya Beach

Listing price: ¥10,800,000 ($98,000 USD)

Location: Katsuura, Chiba, 10-minute by car to Katsuura Station.

Katsuura is a coastal city on Japan’s Boso Peninsula known for its fishing ports, where fish are unloaded and auctioned.

The property is in a great location for enjoying outdoor activities. Moriya Beach is about 8-minutes by car (about 3.5-km) and Tokyu Golf Course is about 3-minutes away by car (about 1.4-km).

Property Highlights

  • 59.40 m² 2LDK (2-bedroom apartment)
  • 2nd-floor apartment in 14-story building
  • Ocean views from living room and bathroom.
  • To see the full listing, please click on any of the images below or visit the property detail page.

Balcony view. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent. Image: Tokyu Resort

Living room. Image: Tokyu Resort

View from the bathroom. Image: Tokyu Resort

1LDK Apartment in Tennoji, Osaka — 20-min walk to Dotonbori

Listing price: ¥14,800,000 ($134,000 USD)

Location: Tennoji, Osaka. 4-min walk from Tanimachi Kyu Chome Station on the Tanimachi line.

About a 1.8-km (20-minute) walk to Dotonbori!

With a history reaching back to 1612, the the district of Dotonbori is now one of Osaka’s main tourist destinations. Image: iStock

It’s about 1.5km from Tanimachi Kyu Chome Station to Dotonbori. Image: Google Maps screenshot

Property Highlights

  • 46-sqm 1LDK (1-bedroom) 2nd-floor apartment
  • To see the full listing, please click on any of the images below or visit the property detail page.

Spacious and airy 1LDK apartment for sale in Tennoji. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent. Image: ReMax Apex

Image: ReMax Apex

Image: ReMax Apex

1LDK Apartment in Kinugawa Onsen, Nikko — List price ¥7,500,000 ($68,000USD)

Listing price: ¥7,500,000 ($68,000 USD)

Location: Kinugawa Onsen, Nikko. About 5-min drive by car to Kinugawa Onsen Station on the Tobu Kinugawa line.

Nikko is a mountain town located in Tochigi prefecture, about 150-km north or about a two hour and forty minute train ride from Tokyo. It is a popular resort destination for Tokyo residents. The area is known for its natural hot springs, spectacular forests and waterfalls and for the many shrines and temples dotting the landscape.

Nikko is also home to Toshogu, the Shinto shrine established in 1617 as a memorial for Tokugawa Ieyasu, founding ruler of the Tokugawa shogunate, which marked the beginning of the Edo period. Toshogu and its associated shrine and temple complex have been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Property Highlights:

  • 6th-floor 47-sqm 1LDK (1-bedroom) apartment in 8-story building
  • Building is located along the Kinugawa River
  • About 2.6-km (5 minutes by car) from Kinugawa Onsen Station
  • Ownership of apartment includes shared facilities of the adjacent Tokyu Harvest Club Kinugawa
  • To see the full listing, please click on any of the images below or visit the property detail page.

Balcony view. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent. Image: Tokyu Resort

An 8-mat tatami room adjoins the living room. Image: Tokyu Resort

FAQs About Buying Property in Japan

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan

What is the process for buying a property in Japan?

Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan

