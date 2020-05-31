Average Price of an Apartment in Japan in 2020 – Ranked by Prefecture

In this article we rank Japan’s 47 prefectures by the average listing price for a re-sale apartment.

What is the average price of an apartment in Japan?

It can be misleading to present average price data out of context, since the price of a property is dependent on many factors, including location (especially distance from the nearest station), size, layout, year built, what floor it is located on, and the structural materials used in construction (concrete, steel reinforced concrete, steel frame). These are just some of the main ones.

Newly constructed apartments are, of course, more expensive than re-sale properties. In April, the average sales price of a newly constructed condominium in the greater Tokyo region (which consists of Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa) increased by 5.4% year-on-year to ¥62,160,000 (about $575,000). This continued a general upward trend in 2019, which saw record-breaking sales prices in Tokyo.

Also, of course, the more you drill down, the more precise the data. In the table below, the average listing price of a re-sale “Tokyo” apartment is shown as ¥51,390,000, but in addition to the 23 Wards, Tokyo includes 26 more cities, and eight villages. The Tokyo metropolitan government also administers two island chains in the Pacific Ocean: the Izu Islands, and the Ogasawara Islands, which are located more than 1,000 km away from the mainland! If we look only at the 23 Wards, the April average listing price was ¥57,360,000 (about 11.8% higher than the overall Tokyo average).

Using average listing price data from April, we can also pull out these key takeaway points:

The nationwide average listing price for a re-sale apartment in Japan was ¥18,885,000 (about $175,000)

The nationwide median listing price was ¥17,310,000.

The Tokyo average listing price of ¥51,390,000 was 172% of the national average.

42 of Japan’s 47 prefectures had average listing prices that were 50% less expensive than that of Tokyo.

In 32 of Japan’s 47 prefectures the average listing price rose year-on-year compared to April 2019.

For more drill down, please see the table below!

Average Listing Price of an Apartment in Japan by Prefecture In the table below, we rank the average price of a 70-sqm (753-sqft) re-sale apartment in Japan by prefecture, based on actual listing prices as of April 2020 and show percentage change versus the average listing price in March 2019 and year-on-year. The last column shows the price difference in each prefecture as a percentage of the Tokyo average, which is the highest in Japan, at ¥51,390,000 or about $480,280. The prefectures surrounding Tokyo (Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba), often considered a part of the greater Tokyo region have average prices that are between 44% and 60% of the Tokyo average. Okinawa and Kyoto, ranked 2nd and 3rd, are about 36% less expensive than Tokyo. Wakayama, located in the Kansai region is the least expensive, with an average listing price that is 83% of the Tokyo average. Data source: Tokyo Kantei

Prefecture April 2020

Average Listing Price

in JPY April 2020

Average Listing Price

in USD @

107 JPY = 1 USD Price Change

v. March 2020

in % April 2019

Average Listing Price

in JPY April 2020

% Price Change

v. April 2019 April 2020

Average Listing Price

Compared to Tokyo 1 Tokyo 51,390,000 480,280 -0.7% 50,020,000 2.7% —– 2 Okinawa 31,200,000 291,589 -1.9% 31,520,000 -1.0% -39.3% 3 Kyoto 31,170,000 291,308 1.9% 28,770,000 8.3% -39.3% 4 Kanagawa 28,630,000 267,570 -1.8% 28,730,000 -0.3% -44.3% 5 Osaka 26,260,000 245,421 -0.3% 25,130,000 4.5% -48.9% 6 Saitama 22,470,000 210,000 -2.3% 22,780,000 -1.4% -56.3% 7 Nagano 21,840,000 204,112 3.3% 21,870,000 -0.1% -57.5% 8 Hyogo 21,530,000 201,215 -2.1% 20,240,000 6.4% -58.1% 9 Hiroshima 21,150,000 197,664 -0.6% 20,650,000 2.4% -58.8% 10 Shiga 20,990,000 196,168 1.4% 19,710,000 6.5% -59.2% 11 Aichi 20,750,000 193,925 -1.0% 21,070,000 -1.5% -59.6% 12 Chiba 20,620,000 192,710 -2.0% 20,200,000 2.1% -59.9% 13 Miyagi 20,120,000 188,037 -0.2% 19,840,000 1.4% -60.8% 14 Fukuoka 19,980,000 186,729 -1.5% 19,490,000 2.5% -61.1% 15 Okayama 19,660,000 183,738 -3.4% 19,110,000 2.9% -61.7% 16 Tochigi 19,130,000 178,785 0.6% 17,250,000 10.9% -62.8% 17 Kagoshima 18,790,000 175,607 -2.5% 19,490,000 -3.6% -63.4% 18 Nagasaki 18,460,000 172,523 3.7% 17,460,000 5.7% -64.1% 19 Iwate 18,380,000 171,776 -0.4% 17,910,000 2.6% -64.2% 20 Shimane 18,210,000 170,187 -0.7% 18,590,000 -2.0% -64.6% 21 Akita 17,960,000 167,850 -1.2% 16,390,000 9.6% -65.1% 22 Fukushima 17,830,000 166,636 -0.6% 16,930,000 5.3% -65.3% 23 Yamagata 17,730,000 165,701 1.7% 16,710,000 6.1% -65.5% 24 Kumamoto 17,310,000 161,776 -1.1% 17,260,000 0.3% -66.3% 25 Miyazaki 17,170,000 160,467 0.4% 16,760,000 2.4% -66.6% 26 Gunma 16,990,000 158,785 -0.6% 15,830,000 7.3% -66.9% 27 Ibaraki 16,780,000 156,822 3.5% 15,830,000 6.0% -67.3% 28 Mie 16,610,000 155,234 0.5% 16,370,000 1.5% -67.7% 29 Hokkaido 16,490,000 154,112 -0.9% 16,420,000 0.4% -67.9% 30 Shizuoka 16,480,000 154,019 -0.3% 14,950,000 10.2% -67.9% 31 Niigata 16,390,000 153,178 -0.5% 16,190,000 1.2% -68.1% 32 Kochi 16,330,000 152,617 -4.8% 16,550,000 -1.3% -68.2% 33 Ishikawa 16,240,000 151,776 3.2 15,880,000 2.3% -68.4% 34 Toyama 15,990,000 149,439 -0.5% 15,590,000 2.6% -68.9% 35 Ehime 15,980,000 149,346 1.6% 16,450,000 -2.9% -68.9% 36 Fukui 15,410,000 144,019 1.1% 13,350,000 15.4% -70.0% 37 Tottori 15,240,000 142,430 1.8% 17,010,000 -10.4% -70.3% 38 Aomori 14,930,000 139,533 2.7% 14,430,000 3.5% -70.9% 39 Yamanashi 14,930,000 139,533 -3.4% 15,230,000 -2.0% -70.9% 40 Gifu 14,720,000 137,570 -1.9% 13,700,000 7.4% -71.4% 41 Oita 14,300,000 133,645 1.0% 14,250,000 0.4% -72.2% 42 Yamaguchi 14,050,000 131,308 0.6% 13,200,000 6.4% -72.7% 43 Tokushima 13,470,000 125,888 7.9% 14,000,000 -3.8% -73.8% 44 Saga 13,330,000 124,579 -2.2% 14,560,000 -8.4% -74.1% 45 Nara 12,930,000 120,841 -0.3% 12,990,000 -0.5% -74.8% 46 Kagawa 12,440,000 116,262 2.1% 11,510,000 8.1% -75.8% 47 Wakayama 8,840,000 82,617 -0.3% 8,910,000 -0.8% -82.8%

Sources: Tokyo Kantei May 2020 Re-Sale Manshon Price Weather Map (in Japanese), Tokyo Kantei 70-sqm Re-Sale Apartment Price Change by Month May 2020 (in Japanese), Tokyo Kantei May 2020 Manshon Price Weather Map (in Japanese)

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

Lead photo: Shizuoka, Japan – May 05, 2017: JR Shinkansen train passing through mountain Fuji and Shibazakura in spring. via iStock