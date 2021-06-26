Average Price of an Apartment in Japan in 2021 – Ranked by Prefecture

In this article we rank Japan’s 47 prefectures by the average listing price for a re-sale apartment.

For the 2020 ranking, please see this article: Average price of an apartment in Japan in 2020.

Here are the key takeaways thus far for 2021, based on the latest listing data from April:

The nationwide average listing price for a re-sale apartment in Japan is ¥19,674,468 ($177,600 USD) This is a year-on-year increase of 4.7% compared to April 2020 Nine prefectures of 47 saw declining average YoY listing prices, with Akita showing a 15.5% YoY decrease

for a re-sale apartment in Japan is ($177,600 USD) The nationwide median listing price is ¥ 17,490,000 ($157,900 USD) This is a year-on-year decrease of 1.4% compared to April 2020

is The Tokyo average listing price of ¥56,220,000 ($511,091 USD) was 286% of the national average.

of ($511,091 USD) was 286% of the national average. 43 of Japan’s 47 prefectures had average listing prices that were 50% less expensive than that of Tokyo. This compares to 42 of 47 in the 2020 ranking

In 38 of Japan’s 47 prefectures the average listing price rose year-on-year compared to April 2020. This compares to 32 of 47 in the 2020 ranking



As we’ve covered in other articles, home buyers in Tokyo are increasingly amenable to buying re-sale homes in the face of record-high prices in the new condominium market. For example, please see: 4 reasons why sales of pre-owned homes in Tokyo are surging.

Where did prices rise the most in percentage terms?

Here is the Top 10 ranking of prefectures where average listing prices rose the most in percentage terms:

Prefecture April 2021

Average Listing Price

in JPY April 2021

% Price Change

v. April 2020 1 Wakayama 13,250,000 49.9% 2 Tokushima 12,310,000 39.3% 3 Shiga 23,910,000 13.9% 4 Tottori 17,030,000 11.7% 5 Ishikawa 18,040,000 11.1% 6 Yamanashi 16,380,000 9.7% 7 Tokyo 56,220,000 9.4% 8 Oita 15,550,000 8.7% 9 Hokkaido 17,890,000 8.5% 10 Saitama 24,370,000 8.5%

Where did prices fall year-on-year?

Prefecture April 2021

Average Listing Price

in JPY April 2021

% Price Change

v. April 2020 1 Akita 15,170,000 -15.5% 2 Fukushima 16,450,000 -7.7% 3 Fukui 14,750,000 -4.3% 4 Tochigi 18,470,000 -3.5% 5 Miyazaki 16,800,000 -2.2% 6 Ehime 15,660,000 -2.0% 7 Iwate 18,030,000 -1.9% 8 Yamagata 17,490,000 -1.4% 9 Ibaraki 16,690,000 -0.5%

2021 Ranking

AVERAGE LISTING PRICE OF AN APARTMENT IN JAPAN BY PREFECTURE

In the table below, we rank the average price of a 70-sqm (753-sqft) re-sale apartment in Japan by prefecture, based on actual listing prices as of April 2021 and show percentage change versus the average listing price in March 2021 and year-on-year. The last column shows the price difference in each prefecture as a percentage of the Tokyo average, which is the highest in Japan, at ¥56,220,000 or about $511,091. The prefectures surrounding Tokyo (Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba), often considered a part of the greater Tokyo region have average prices that are between 39% and 53% of the Tokyo average, with Kanagawa having the highest average listing prices of the three surrounding prefectures and Chiba the lowest. Kyoto and Okinawa, ranked 2nd and 3rd, are about 40% less expensive than Tokyo. Tokushima, located on the island of Shikoku, is the least expensive, with an average listing price that is 78% of the Tokyo average. Data source: Tokyo Kantei

Rank Prefecture April 2021

Average Listing Price

in JPY April 2021

Average Listing Price

in USD @

110 JPY = 1 USD Price Change

v. March 2021

in % April 2020

Average Listing Price

in JPY April 2021

% Price Change

v. April 2020 April 2021

Average Listing Price

Compared to Tokyo 1 Tokyo 56,220,000 511,091 1.6% 51,390,000 9.4% —– 2 Kyoto 33,400,000 303,636 0.7% 31,170,000 7.2% -40.6% 3 Okinawa 32,470,000 295,182 -0.7% 31,200,000 4.1% -42.2% 4 Kanagawa 29,860,000 271,455 0.2% 28,630,000 4.3% -46.9% 5 Osaka 27,340,000 248,545 0.5% 26,260,000 4.1% -51.4% 6 Saitama 24,370,000 221,545 -1.3% 22,470,000 8.5% -56.7% 7 Shiga 23,910,000 217,364 -2.0% 20,990,000 13.9% -57.5% 8 Hyogo 22,530,000 204,818 1.0% 21,530,000 4.6% -59.9% 9 Nagano 22,220,000 202,000 0.5% 21,840,000 1.7% -60.5% 10 Chiba 22,060,000 200,545 -0.3% 20,620,000 7.0% -60.8% 11 Miyagi 21,810,000 198,273 1.2% 20,120,000 8.4% -61.2% 12 Aichi 21,620,000 196,545 1.2% 20,750,000 4.2% -61.5% 13 Hiroshima 21,540,000 195,818 -0.4% 21,150,000 1.8% -61.7% 14 Okayama 21,130,000 192,091 4.9% 19,660,000 7.5% -62.4% 15 Fukuoka 20,820,000 189,273 -0.6% 19,980,000 4.2% -63.0% 16 Kagoshima 19,550,000 177,727 1.1% 18,790,000 4.0% -65.2% 17 Nagasaki 18,880,000 171,636 -0.7% 18,460,000 2.3% -66.4% 18 Shimane 18,870,000 171,545 -0.2% 18,210,000 3.6% -66.4% 19 Tochigi 18,470,000 167,909 0.9% 19,130,000 -3.5% -67.1% 20 Ishikawa 18,040,000 164,000 1.0% 16,240,000 11.1% -67.9% 21 Iwate 18,030,000 163,909 2.0% 18,380,000 -1.9% -67.9% 22 Hokkaido 17,890,000 162,636 0.6% 16,490,000 8.5% -68.2% 23 Kumamoto 17,850,000 162,273 -0.4% 17,730,000 0.7% -68.2% 24 Yamagata 17,490,000 159,000 -1.5% 17,730,000 -1.4% -68.9% 25 Gunma 17,280,000 157,091 3.3% 16,990,000 1.7% -69.3% 26 Tottori 17,030,000 154,818 -5.2% 15,240,000 11.7% -69.7% 27 Niigata 17,000,000 154,545 4.9% 16,390,000 3.7% -69.8% 28 Toyama 16,990,000 154,455 3.2% 15,990,000 6.3% -69.8% 29 Kochi 16,980,000 154,364 -4.0% 16,330,000 4.0% -69.8% 30 Mie 16,940,000 154,000 -3.1% 16,610,000 2.0% -69.9% 31 Miyazaki 16,800,000 152,727 1.8% 17,170,000 -2.2% -70.1% 32 Shizuoka 16,780,000 152,545 3.8% 16,480,000 1.8% -70.2% 33 Ibaraki 16,690,000 151,727 1.0% 16,780,000 -0.5% -70.3% 34 Fukushima 16,450,000 149,545 -1.0% 17,830,000 -7.7% -70.7% 35 Yamanashi 16,380,000 148,909 -3.4% 14,930,000 9.7% -70.9% 36 Aomori 15,810,000 143,727 0.1% 14,930,000 5.9% -71.9% 37 Gifu 15,660,000 142,364 5.8% 14,720,000 6.4% -72.1% 38 Ehime 15,660,000 142,364 -3.8% 15,980,000 -2.0% -72.1% 39 Oita 15,550,000 141,364 2.7% 14,300,000 8.7% -72.3% 40 Akita 15,170,000 137,909 3.2% 17,960,000 -15.5% -73.0% 41 Fukui 14,750,000 134,091 -7.1% 15,410,000 -4.3% -73.8% 42 Yamaguchi 14,100,000 128,182 -2.8% 14,050,000 0.4% -74.9% 43 Nara 14,020,000 127,455 0.4% 12,930,000 8.4% -75.1% 44 Saga 13,650,000 124,091 0.8% 13,330,000 2.4% -75.7% 45 Wakayama 13,250,000 120,455 6.9% 8,840,000 49.9% -76.4% 46 Kagawa 13,080,000 118,909 5.1% 12,440,000 5.1% -76.7% 47 Tokushima 12,310,000 111,909 -9.3% 8,840,000 39.3% -78.1%

Sources:

Sources: Tokyo Kantei May 2021 Re-Sale Manshon Price Weather Map (in Japanese), Tokyo Kantei 70-sqm Re-Sale Apartment Price Change by Month May 2021 (in Japanese), Tokyo Kantei May 2020 Manshon Price Weather Map (in Japanese)

Lead photo: iStock 534198470