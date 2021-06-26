Average Price of an Apartment in Japan in 2021 – Ranked by Prefecture

In this article we rank Japan’s 47 prefectures by the average listing price for a re-sale apartment.
For the 2020 ranking, please see this article: Average price of an apartment in Japan in 2020.
Here are the key takeaways thus far for 2021, based on the latest listing data from April:
- The nationwide average listing price for a re-sale apartment in Japan is ¥19,674,468 ($177,600 USD)
- This is a year-on-year increase of 4.7% compared to April 2020
- Nine prefectures of 47 saw declining average YoY listing prices, with Akita showing a 15.5% YoY decrease
- The nationwide median listing price is ¥17,490,000 ($157,900 USD)
- This is a year-on-year decrease of 1.4% compared to April 2020
- The Tokyo average listing price of ¥56,220,000 ($511,091 USD) was 286% of the national average.
- 43 of Japan’s 47 prefectures had average listing prices that were 50% less expensive than that of Tokyo.
- This compares to 42 of 47 in the 2020 ranking
- In 38 of Japan’s 47 prefectures the average listing price rose year-on-year compared to April 2020.
- This compares to 32 of 47 in the 2020 ranking
As we’ve covered in other articles, home buyers in Tokyo are increasingly amenable to buying re-sale homes in the face of record-high prices in the new condominium market. For example, please see: 4 reasons why sales of pre-owned homes in Tokyo are surging.
Where did prices rise the most in percentage terms?
Here is the Top 10 ranking of prefectures where average listing prices rose the most in percentage terms:
|Prefecture
|April 2021
Average Listing Price
in JPY
|April 2021
% Price Change
v. April 2020
|1
|Wakayama
|13,250,000
|49.9%
|2
|Tokushima
|12,310,000
|39.3%
|3
|Shiga
|23,910,000
|13.9%
|4
|Tottori
|17,030,000
|11.7%
|5
|Ishikawa
|18,040,000
|11.1%
|6
|Yamanashi
|16,380,000
|9.7%
|7
|Tokyo
|56,220,000
|9.4%
|8
|Oita
|15,550,000
|8.7%
|9
|Hokkaido
|17,890,000
|8.5%
|10
|Saitama
|24,370,000
|8.5%
Where did prices fall year-on-year?
|Prefecture
|April 2021
Average Listing Price
in JPY
|April 2021
% Price Change
v. April 2020
|1
|Akita
|15,170,000
|-15.5%
|2
|Fukushima
|16,450,000
|-7.7%
|3
|Fukui
|14,750,000
|-4.3%
|4
|Tochigi
|18,470,000
|-3.5%
|5
|Miyazaki
|16,800,000
|-2.2%
|6
|Ehime
|15,660,000
|-2.0%
|7
|Iwate
|18,030,000
|-1.9%
|8
|Yamagata
|17,490,000
|-1.4%
|9
|Ibaraki
|16,690,000
|-0.5%
2021 Ranking
AVERAGE LISTING PRICE OF AN APARTMENT IN JAPAN BY PREFECTURE
In the table below, we rank the average price of a 70-sqm (753-sqft) re-sale apartment in Japan by prefecture, based on actual listing prices as of April 2021 and show percentage change versus the average listing price in March 2021 and year-on-year.
The last column shows the price difference in each prefecture as a percentage of the Tokyo average, which is the highest in Japan, at ¥56,220,000 or about $511,091.
The prefectures surrounding Tokyo (Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba), often considered a part of the greater Tokyo region have average prices that are between 39% and 53% of the Tokyo average, with Kanagawa having the highest average listing prices of the three surrounding prefectures and Chiba the lowest.
Kyoto and Okinawa, ranked 2nd and 3rd, are about 40% less expensive than Tokyo. Tokushima, located on the island of Shikoku, is the least expensive, with an average listing price that is 78% of the Tokyo average. Data source: Tokyo Kantei
|Rank
|Prefecture
|April 2021
Average Listing Price
in JPY
|April 2021
Average Listing Price
in USD @
110 JPY = 1 USD
|Price Change
v. March 2021
in %
|April 2020
Average Listing Price
in JPY
|April 2021
% Price Change
v. April 2020
|April 2021
Average Listing Price
Compared to Tokyo
|1
|Tokyo
|56,220,000
|511,091
|1.6%
|51,390,000
|9.4%
|—–
|2
|Kyoto
|33,400,000
|303,636
|0.7%
|31,170,000
|7.2%
|-40.6%
|3
|Okinawa
|32,470,000
|295,182
|-0.7%
|31,200,000
|4.1%
|-42.2%
|4
|Kanagawa
|29,860,000
|271,455
|0.2%
|28,630,000
|4.3%
|-46.9%
|5
|Osaka
|27,340,000
|248,545
|0.5%
|26,260,000
|4.1%
|-51.4%
|6
|Saitama
|24,370,000
|221,545
|-1.3%
|22,470,000
|8.5%
|-56.7%
|7
|Shiga
|23,910,000
|217,364
|-2.0%
|20,990,000
|13.9%
|-57.5%
|8
|Hyogo
|22,530,000
|204,818
|1.0%
|21,530,000
|4.6%
|-59.9%
|9
|Nagano
|22,220,000
|202,000
|0.5%
|21,840,000
|1.7%
|-60.5%
|10
|Chiba
|22,060,000
|200,545
|-0.3%
|20,620,000
|7.0%
|-60.8%
|11
|Miyagi
|21,810,000
|198,273
|1.2%
|20,120,000
|8.4%
|-61.2%
|12
|Aichi
|21,620,000
|196,545
|1.2%
|20,750,000
|4.2%
|-61.5%
|13
|Hiroshima
|21,540,000
|195,818
|-0.4%
|21,150,000
|1.8%
|-61.7%
|14
|Okayama
|21,130,000
|192,091
|4.9%
|19,660,000
|7.5%
|-62.4%
|15
|Fukuoka
|20,820,000
|189,273
|-0.6%
|19,980,000
|4.2%
|-63.0%
|16
|Kagoshima
|19,550,000
|177,727
|1.1%
|18,790,000
|4.0%
|-65.2%
|17
|Nagasaki
|18,880,000
|171,636
|-0.7%
|18,460,000
|2.3%
|-66.4%
|18
|Shimane
|18,870,000
|171,545
|-0.2%
|18,210,000
|3.6%
|-66.4%
|19
|Tochigi
|18,470,000
|167,909
|0.9%
|19,130,000
|-3.5%
|-67.1%
|20
|Ishikawa
|18,040,000
|164,000
|1.0%
|16,240,000
|11.1%
|-67.9%
|21
|Iwate
|18,030,000
|163,909
|2.0%
|18,380,000
|-1.9%
|-67.9%
|22
|Hokkaido
|17,890,000
|162,636
|0.6%
|16,490,000
|8.5%
|-68.2%
|23
|Kumamoto
|17,850,000
|162,273
|-0.4%
|17,730,000
|0.7%
|-68.2%
|24
|Yamagata
|17,490,000
|159,000
|-1.5%
|17,730,000
|-1.4%
|-68.9%
|25
|Gunma
|17,280,000
|157,091
|3.3%
|16,990,000
|1.7%
|-69.3%
|26
|Tottori
|17,030,000
|154,818
|-5.2%
|15,240,000
|11.7%
|-69.7%
|27
|Niigata
|17,000,000
|154,545
|4.9%
|16,390,000
|3.7%
|-69.8%
|28
|Toyama
|16,990,000
|154,455
|3.2%
|15,990,000
|6.3%
|-69.8%
|29
|Kochi
|16,980,000
|154,364
|-4.0%
|16,330,000
|4.0%
|-69.8%
|30
|Mie
|16,940,000
|154,000
|-3.1%
|16,610,000
|2.0%
|-69.9%
|31
|Miyazaki
|16,800,000
|152,727
|1.8%
|17,170,000
|-2.2%
|-70.1%
|32
|Shizuoka
|16,780,000
|152,545
|3.8%
|16,480,000
|1.8%
|-70.2%
|33
|Ibaraki
|16,690,000
|151,727
|1.0%
|16,780,000
|-0.5%
|-70.3%
|34
|Fukushima
|16,450,000
|149,545
|-1.0%
|17,830,000
|-7.7%
|-70.7%
|35
|Yamanashi
|16,380,000
|148,909
|-3.4%
|14,930,000
|9.7%
|-70.9%
|36
|Aomori
|15,810,000
|143,727
|0.1%
|14,930,000
|5.9%
|-71.9%
|37
|Gifu
|15,660,000
|142,364
|5.8%
|14,720,000
|6.4%
|-72.1%
|38
|Ehime
|15,660,000
|142,364
|-3.8%
|15,980,000
|-2.0%
|-72.1%
|39
|Oita
|15,550,000
|141,364
|2.7%
|14,300,000
|8.7%
|-72.3%
|40
|Akita
|15,170,000
|137,909
|3.2%
|17,960,000
|-15.5%
|-73.0%
|41
|Fukui
|14,750,000
|134,091
|-7.1%
|15,410,000
|-4.3%
|-73.8%
|42
|Yamaguchi
|14,100,000
|128,182
|-2.8%
|14,050,000
|0.4%
|-74.9%
|43
|Nara
|14,020,000
|127,455
|0.4%
|12,930,000
|8.4%
|-75.1%
|44
|Saga
|13,650,000
|124,091
|0.8%
|13,330,000
|2.4%
|-75.7%
|45
|Wakayama
|13,250,000
|120,455
|6.9%
|8,840,000
|49.9%
|-76.4%
|46
|Kagawa
|13,080,000
|118,909
|5.1%
|12,440,000
|5.1%
|-76.7%
|47
|Tokushima
|12,310,000
|111,909
|-9.3%
|8,840,000
|39.3%
|-78.1%
FAQs About Buying Property in Japan
Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?
Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan
Seminars on Buying Property in Japan
Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.
How do I get a property loan as a foreigner in Japan?
Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan
What is the process for buying a property in Japan?
Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan
See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator
For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan
Need to know: Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan
Bilingual Real Estate Agent in Tokyo Answers Your FAQs on Buying and Managing an Investment Property
How much is my property worth?
Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?
7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan
What are the main factors affecting home sale prices in Japan in 2019?
2021 homebuyer incentives in Japan
Homeowners in Japan can expect lower property taxes in 2021
Tokyo Apartment Market Forecast: Trends to watch for in 2021
Kansai Apartment Market Forecast: Supply and price trends to watch for in 2021
Sources:
Sources: Tokyo Kantei May 2021 Re-Sale Manshon Price Weather Map (in Japanese), Tokyo Kantei 70-sqm Re-Sale Apartment Price Change by Month May 2021 (in Japanese), Tokyo Kantei May 2020 Manshon Price Weather Map (in Japanese)
Lead photo: iStock 534198470