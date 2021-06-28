Average Sales Price of a New Apartment in Tokyo Falls for the First Time in 3 Months

The average sales price of a newly constructed apartment in greater Tokyo fell year-on-year for the first time in three months to ¥69,340,000 ($627,000 USD), dragged down by an 11.4% drop in the average sales prices of condominiums sold in the Tokyo 23 Wards. May sales results were a sharp reversal from April, when average sales prices in greater Tokyo jumped 24.9%.
A huge jump in supply was one of the main reasons for lower sales prices in the Tokyo 23 Wards. Developers released 2,578 newly constructed apartments for sale in May, a year-on-year increase of 556% and an increase of 23.4% compared to April. A plurality of new supply (about 47%) was to the Tokyo 23 Wards.
Despite the large increase in supply, total inventory of newly constructed apartments stood at 6,789 units as of the end of May, down 228 units compared to April. Supply has not fully recovered from the extremely low levels seen last June, when suppliers started severely cut back the release of new inventory due to the pandemic and first state-of-emergency.
In all other regions surveyed in greater Tokyo, average sales prices rose year-on-year, but because almost half of all apartments sold in greater Tokyo were located in the Tokyo 23 Wards, lower sales prices in the 23 Wards pulled down the overall average.
Last month’s sales numbers were released by the Real Estate Economic Institute’s (REEI) in its Greater Tokyo New Condominium market report for May. Greater Tokyo consists of the Tokyo 23 Wards, Tokyo western suburban cities, and the prefectures of Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa.
Here are the key takeaways from the May data:
- As in April, the Tokyo western suburbs had the highest year-on-year increase in price, +26.9%, with an average sales price of ¥52,780,000 ($477,000), but this was a drop of 9.2% compared to last month.
- Average sales prices, unsurprisingly, were highest in the Tokyo 23 Wards, coming in at ¥69,340,000 ($626,400), a year-on-year decrease of 11.4%.
- The first month’s contract rate for greater Tokyo was 69.3% (down 3 points year-on-year and down 4.3 points compared to April). The contract rate is the number of units contracted for sale divided by the number of units offered for sale. A contract rate above 70% is said to indicate strong buyer interest relative to supply.
Average Sales Price of an Apartment in Greater Tokyo – By City & Prefecture
Here is the breakdown of average sales prices by area for May 2021 compared to April 2021 and year-on-year.
|May 2021 – Average Sales Price in JPY
|Apr 2021 – Average Sales Price in JPY
|May 2021 v. Apr 2021
MoM % Change
|May 2020 – Average Sales Price in JPY
|May 2021 v. May 2020
YoY % Change
|Tokyo 23 Wards
|69,340,000
|101,800,000
|-31.9%
|78,250,000
|-11.4%
|Tokyo Western Suburbs
|52,780,000
|58,150,000
|-9.2%
|41,590,000
|26.9%
|Kanagawa
|53,850,000
|51,450,000
|4.7%
|50,640,000
|6.3%
|Saitama
|46,820,000
|52,250,000
|-10.4%
|36,110,000
|29.7%
|Chiba
|43,990,000
|45,580,000
|-3.5%
|38,800,000
|13.4%
|Greater Tokyo
|59,080,000
|77,640,000
|-23.9%
|64,850,000
|-8.9%
Average sales prices by square meter
|May 2021 – Average Sales Price
Per SQM in JPY
|Apr 2021 – Average Sales Price
Per SQM in JPY
|May 2021 v. Apr 2021
MoM % Change
|May 2020 – Average Sales Price
Per SQM in JPY
|May 2021 v. May 2020
YoY % Change
|Tokyo 23 Wards
|1,213,000
|1,490,700
|-37.5%
|1,414,000
|-14.2%
|Tokyo Western Suburbs
|813,000
|817,000
|48.5%
|635,000
|28.0%
|Kanagawa
|795,000
|751,000
|8.3%
|725,000
|9.7%
|Saitama
|675,000
|770,000
|-12.3%
|662,000
|2.0%
|Chiba
|601,000
|616,000
|-2.4%
|558,000
|7.7%
|Greater Tokyo
|932,000
|1,125,000
|-17.2%
|1,084,000
|-14.0%
FAQs About Buying Property in Japan
Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?
Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan
Seminars on Buying Property in Japan
Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.
How do I get a property loan as a foreigner in Japan?
Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan
What is the process for buying a property in Japan?
Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan
See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator
For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan
Need to know: Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan
Bilingual Real Estate Agent in Tokyo Answers Your FAQs on Buying and Managing an Investment Property
How much is my property worth?
Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?
7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan
What are the main factors affecting home sale prices in Japan in 2019?
2021 homebuyer incentives in Japan
Homeowners in Japan can expect lower property taxes in 2021
Tokyo Apartment Market Forecast: Trends to watch for in 2021
Kansai Apartment Market Forecast: Supply and price trends to watch for in 2021
- Real Estate Economic Institute, Greater Tokyo New Condominium Market Report for May 2021 (PDF in Japanese)
- Real Estate Economic Institute, Greater Tokyo New Condominium Market Report for May 2020 (PDF in Japanese)
- Real Estate Economic Institute, Greater Tokyo New Condominium Market Report for April 2021 (PDF in Japanese)
Lead photo: Pedestrians crossing a street in Shinjuku, iStock 501717072