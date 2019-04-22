Buyers Scooped Up Apartments in Greater Tokyo at Record Pace in FY2018: Here’s What They Paid

Buyers bought apartments in the greater Tokyo area at a record pace in FY2018 (April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019), according to a report recently released by the Real Estate Information Network System (REINS). The greater Tokyo region consists of Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa prefectures.

The main factors pushing people to buy in the last year include:

Historically low mortgage interest rates

Supply continuing to tighten in the most desirable areas and the planned consumption tax increase in October this year have pushed some buyers to accelerate their purchase decision

Government subsidies for home buyers

These are the key takeaways from the report:

Re-Sale Apartment Market – Record Number of Sales Contracts

The main takeaway in the re-sale apartment market is that the number of sales contracts signed (37,601) was the highest every recorded.

The number of contracts also increased for the first time in two years.

The per-square-meter price of re-sale apartments contracted for sales reached the ¥520,000 level. This was the sixth consecutive year of growth and an increase of 35.4% compared to six years ago. ¥520,000 ($4,646) per sqm is approximately equal to ¥48,309 ($432) per-square-foot.

The average contracted sales price for re-sale apartments reached the ¥33,000,000 ($295,000) level for the greater Tokyo region as a whole, the sixth consecutive year of increases.

The number of newly registered properties (for sale) increased for the fifth consecutive year to the 200,000 unit level.

Drilling down by region, as can be expected, we see a wide variation in average sales prices in Tokyo and other areas in the greater capital region.

Tokyo: ¥41,620,000

Tokyo 23 Wards only: ¥45,020,00

Tokyo western suburbs only: ¥27,100,000

Saitama Prefecture: ¥21,460,000

Chiba Prefecture: ¥20,530,000

Kanagawa Prefecture:¥28,990,000

Yokohama & Kawasaki only: ¥32,190,000

Kanagawa other: ¥20,830,000

Greater Tokyo Region Average: ¥33,540,000

Please see the following chart for details:

Re-Sale Detached House Market

The number of sales contracts in the re-sale detached house market increased for the first time in two years.

The average contracted sales price for a re-sale detached house stayed around the ¥31,000,000 ($277,000) level, which was flat compared to the previous fiscal year.

Total building area and land area of contracted properties both decreased.

The number of newly registered properties (68,768 (for sale) increased for the second year in a row. The number of newly registered properties increased in every area surveyed and increased by double digits in the Tokyo 23 Wards and western suburbs.

Newly Constructed Detached House Market – Record Number of Sales Contracts

The number of contracts also increased for the first time in two years.

The average contracted sales price of all newly constructed houses fell to the ¥34,000,000 ($304,000) level for the greater Tokyo region as a whole, the second straight year of decreases.

The number of newly registered properties (for sale) increased for the third year in a row.

We will publish average sales prices for re-sale detached and newly constructed houses in a follow-up post.

Source: REINS

Lead photo: Azabu Juban shopping street, via Wikimedia Commons