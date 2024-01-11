Classic mansion for sale in Kamakura, Japan

[SPONSORED CONTENT]

Imagine waking up to a gorgeous view from a spacious hilltop home in one of Japan’s most historic cities.

Dream homes come in many shapes and sizes but it’s not easy to find a pre-existing home for sale that checks so many boxes for buyers in the Kanto region, in terms of location, size and amenities, as we believe this one does.

Real Estate Japan is pleased to introduce this beautiful home for sale in Kamakura, in collaboration with Azuki Partners, a Tokyo-based bilingual real estate consulting firm.

Property Overview

This magnificent home offers the best of both worlds, classic western-style architecture and an unmatched location in the sought after seaside neighborhood of Koshigoe in historic Kamakura.

Perhaps the most unique features of the property are its size and floor plan. This is a 3-story freestanding home with over 211 square meters (2,271 square feet) of living space, or more than double the size of the average house in Tokyo.

Image credit: Azuki Partners Hardwood flooring is used throughout the home, except for a large Japanese-style tatami room on the first floor.

Flexible layout

The 6LDK layout also allows for a lot of flexibility in living styles, depending on one’s purpose for purchasing.

Image credit: Azuki Partners The central feature of the first floor is a grand entryway opening to the set of stairs to the second floor. The first floor also houses a full kitchen, full bathroom suite (with the bathtub, toilet and vanity separated), a spacious dining room and light-filled living room with a large gas and electric fireplace.

Image credit: Azuki Partners Unique for this kind of property, the second floor also has its own full kitchen and unit bath, in addition to six western-style rooms.

This layout would be convenient for multi-generational living or for buyers looking for rental income, as the property can be leased out as a vacation home.

Gorgeous views

The home is located on a small hill overlooking the low-rise residential neighborhoods below, which allows for wonderful views and cooling ocean breezes. You and your family or guests can also enjoy the view and changing seasons from the spacious attached paved patio and garden.

Image credit: Azuki Partners

Specifications

This is a spacious, classic western-style house for sale in the historic city of Kamakura, located near Shichirigahama Beach and easily accessible to central Tokyo.

Location: Koshigoe, Kamakura-shi, Kanagawa

Listing Price: ¥82,000,000 ($567,000 USD)

Access:

9-min walk from Kamakura Kokomae station on the Enoshima Electric Railway

16-min walk from Nishi Kamakura station on the Shonan Monorail

About 1-hour and 15-min by train from Tokyo Station

About 45-min by train from Yokohama Station

Property size: 211.75 m²

Land area: 295.6 m²

Layout: 6LDK (6 rooms + Living room/dining room/kitchen + tea room + attic)

Structure: Wood

Stories: 3-story

Land rights: Freehold

Year built: 1987

Zoning: Residential

Transaction type: Exclusive

Please click 6LDK House for Sale in Kamakura to see the full listing for this property on Real Estate Japan, including a 3D virtual walkthrough of the home.

Amazing location

This home enjoys an enviable location in the ocean-side city of Kamakura, once Japan’s ancient capital, renowned for its temples, hiking trails, beaches and literary history.

For those considering this property as a vacation home or investment property for short-term rental, it is worth noting that Kamakura is also a popular tourist and day-trip destination for Tokyo residents.

It is about a one-hour train ride from Tokyo Station to Kamakura Station on the JR Yokosuka line.

Shichirigahama Beach

On top of this, it is just an eight-minute walk from the home to Shichirigahama Beach, famous as a surfer destination and for its breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji.

Koshigoe

This property is also located in a particularly famous neighborhood in Kamakura: Koshigoe.

Koshigoe is a historic seaside area with a shopping and restaurant street, along which the Enoden, Japan’s only standard train (not tram!) runs alongside vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Image credit: iStock/BeyondImages/875246660 The Enoden connects Fujisawa City to Kamakura and is one of Japan’s most nostalgic train lines, often making appearances in television dramas, anime and manga.

Kamakura Kokomae Station

Of special note, is that it is just a nine-minute walk from the property to Kamakura Kokomae Station (“Kamakura High School Station”), a small seaside station on the Enoden line that has been used as a setting in many popular Japanese TV dramas and anime.

Image credit: iStock/Hiroyuki Oda/1486857545 Pop culture aficionados come from around the world to visit this unassuming but often referenced setting.

Exclusive listing

This sweeping 6LDK custom-built home in one of Kamakura’s most desirable neighborhoods is listed for sale exclusively by Azuki Partners.

Lead image photo credit: iStock/kanzilyou/1368001483