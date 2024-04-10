Getting a housing loan in Japan as a foreigner: Video interview with a resident American

[SPONSORED CONTENT]

One of the most frequently asked questions we receive at Real Estate Japan is how a foreigner can buy a property in Japan by taking out a home loan from a local bank.

In this video presentation, Ms. Chieko Matsuzawa, a bilingual real estate agent with Plaza Homes, interviews Eugene, an American who purchased a house in Tokyo and renovated it into his dream home by doing just that – taking out a zero-down payment for the full purchase price, plus a home renovation loan on top of that.

In this essential video interview, Ms. Matsuzawa and Eugene discuss all the points you need to know about in the home buying and loan application process. Including:

How difficult was the loan application process?

Which banks offer housing loans to foreigners in Japan?

What are the eligibility criteria for getting a housing loan?

What is the loan application process like?

What interest rates can you expect to get?

Tips for foreigners who want to buy a home in Japan, from a resident American who successfully did so

Plaza Homes’s website also has many articles about the details of getting a home loan in Japan, including a comprehensive guide to mortgage loans, how to compare different loans by interest rate, and FAQs.

