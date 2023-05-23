How can foreigners purchase real estate in Japan by Plaza Homes

[SPONSORED CONTENT]

In this video presentation, Haruka Haze, a bilingual real estate agent from Plaza Homes, gives a comprehensive overview of the main issues you need to know about when purchasing a residential property in Japan as a foreigner.

If you are new to buying real estate in Japan, this video is essential for understanding the basics of how to buy a home in Japan, including:

What are the minimum requirements for buying a property in Japan?

What are the steps in the purchase process?

How to choose a property

How to get a housing loan as a foreigner

Can a foreigner purchase property in Japan?

Basically, yes, it is possible. In Japan, unlike in many other countries there are no restrictions on whether foreigners can own a property, regardless of whether you have permanent resident status, Japanese nationality or a visa.

However, purchasing a property or land in Japan does not give you an automatic right to a visa or permanent residency status.

