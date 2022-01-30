How much does an apartment cost in Osaka – January 2022 Update

The average sales price of a newly constructed apartment in the city of Osaka was ¥45,910,000 ($399,000 USD) in December 2021. This was a year-on-year increase of 26.7%. The average sales price per square meter was also up year-on-year to ¥904,000 (+10.4% YoY).

For the Kansai region as a whole, the December average sales price hit ¥42,740,000 ($371,000 USD), up 9.2% year-on-year, led by strong price growth in the cities of Osaka and Kyoto and Nara prefecture. The average sales price per square meter for Kansai was up 6.9% in December to ¥711,000.

Data for the Kansai region covers Osaka prefecture, the city of Osaka, Hyogo prefecture, the city of Kobe, Kyoto prefecture, the city of Kyoto, and Nara, Shiga, and Wakayama prefectures.

The supply of new condominiums for the Kansai region decreased by 9.4% in December coming in at 2,812 units, the first time in three months in which supply has dropped year-on-year.

For the Kansai region as a whole, the contract rate for December was 73.5%, down 6.5 points year-on-year, but up 7.9 points versus November. It was also the first time in five months that the contract rate was above 70%. The contract rate is the number of units contracted for sale divided by the number of units offered for sale. A contract rate above 70% is said to indicate strong buyer interest relative to supply.

Average Sales Price of an Apartment in Kansai – By City & Prefecture

Here is the breakdown of average sales prices by area for December 2021 compared to November 2021 and year-on-year.

Average Sales Price Per Square Meter of an Apartment in Kansai – By City & Prefecture

For more information about Osaka

Osaka living guide

Osaka average rent

Sakai Area Guide

Kyobashi Area Guide

Kansai New Condominium Market Report for January to June 2021

What can you buy in Osaka for $150,000 or less?

Osaka short-term apartments: Where to stay near Umeda

Osaka properties for sale

Osaka apartments for rent

Bilingual Agents

All of the agents who list properties on realestate.co.jp are bilingual in Japanese and English. Some agents can also handle inquiries in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and other languages. Please click on the links below to see their listings: