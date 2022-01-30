How much does an apartment cost in Osaka – January 2022 Update

The average sales price of a newly constructed apartment in the city of Osaka was ¥45,910,000 ($399,000 USD) in December 2021. This was a year-on-year increase of 26.7%. The average sales price per square meter was also up year-on-year to ¥904,000  (+10.4% YoY).

For the Kansai region as a whole, the December average sales price hit ¥42,740,000 ($371,000 USD), up 9.2% year-on-year, led by strong price growth in the cities of Osaka and Kyoto and Nara prefecture. The average sales price per square meter for Kansai was up 6.9% in December to ¥711,000.

Data for the Kansai region covers Osaka prefecture, the city of Osaka, Hyogo prefecture, the city of Kobe, Kyoto prefecture, the city of Kyoto, and Nara, Shiga, and Wakayama prefectures.

The supply of new condominiums for the Kansai region decreased by 9.4% in December coming in at 2,812 units, the first time in three months in which supply has dropped year-on-year.

For the Kansai region as a whole, the contract rate for December was 73.5%, down 6.5 points year-on-year, but up 7.9 points versus November. It was also the first time in five months that the contract rate was above 70%. The contract rate is the number of units contracted for sale divided by the number of units offered for sale. A contract rate above 70% is said to indicate strong buyer interest relative to supply.

Average Sales Price of an Apartment in Kansai – By City & Prefecture

Here is the breakdown of average sales prices by area for December 2021 compared to November 2021 and year-on-year.

Average Sales Price Per Square Meter of an Apartment in Kansai – By City & Prefecture

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan

Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.

Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan

Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan

See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator

For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan

Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?

Sources:

REEI,  December 2021 Kansai New Condominium Market Trends Report (PDF in Japanese)

REEI, December 2020 Kansai New Condominium Market Trends Report (PDF in Japanese)

REEI, November 2021 Kansai New Condominium Market Trends Report (PDF in Japanese)

