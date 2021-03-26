How much does it cost to buy a home in Tokyo? March 2021 Update

Below we give a 2021 first quarter update on the market for newly constructed apartments in Tokyo, based on February 2021 actual sales prices. For the price information on single-family homes, please see this article: How much does it cost to buy a house in Tokyo?

Defining “Tokyo”

“Tokyo” can refer to the greater Tokyo metro area, the city of Tokyo including the western suburbs, or the 23 Wards of Tokyo.

The Greater Tokyo Area is defined as the Tokyo 23 wards plus the Tokyo western suburbs and the surrounding prefectures of Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa.

In addition to the 23 Wards, Tokyo includes 26 more cities (市-shi), five towns (町 -chō or machi), and eight villages (村 -son or -mura), usually referred to as the okutama region or western Tokyo. The five biggest cities in the “western suburbs” are major cities in and of themselves: Hachioji, Machida, Fuchu, Chofu, and Nishi Tokyo. Hachioji, for example, has a population of over 577,000.

Average Sales Prices

In February 2021, the average sales for a newly constructed apartment in Tokyo was:

Greater Tokyo Area: ¥63,800,000 ($582,000) -2.4% YoY, +9.5% v. January 2021

Tokyo 23 Wards: ¥74,310,000 ($678,000) -8.1% YoY

Tokyo western suburbs: ¥57,150,000 ($522,000) +8.9% YoY



Average Sales Prices per square meter

Greater Tokyo Area: ¥948,000 ($8,648 per sqm/$804 per sqft) -2.7% YoY, +8.8% v. January 2021

Tokyo 23 Wards: ¥1,178,000 ($10,747 per sqm) -5.4% YoY

Tokyo western suburbs: ¥827,000 ($7,545 per sqm) +6.7% YoY



Sales by price range

The table below shows the sales prices of apartments sold in the Tokyo 23 Wards in February 2021, broken down by sales price range. Sales prices in the Tokyo 23 Wards

71.6% of all newly constructed apartments sold in the Tokyo 23 Wards in February had sales prices of at least ¥55 million ($502,000 USD).

Price Range in JPY Price Range in Approx USD @ 110JPY = 1USD Number of Units Contracted for Sale in this Price Range % of Total Under 25,000,000 Under 227,272 18 2.1% Under 30,000,000 Under 272,727 19 2.2% Under 33,000,000 Under 300,000 12 1.4% Under 35,000,000 Under 318,181 28 3.3% Under 37,000,000 Under 336,363 13 1.5% Under 40,000,000 Under 363,636 39 4.6% Under 43,000,000 Under 390,909 11 1.3% Under 45,000,000 Under 409,090 12 1.4% Under 47,000,000 Under 427,272 12 1.4% Under 50,000,000 Under 454,545 30 3.5% Under 55,000,000 Under 500,000 47 5.5% Under 60,000,000 Under 545,454 53 6.2% Under 65,000,000 Under 590,909 71 8.4% Under 70,000,000 Under 636,363 66 7.8% Under 80,000,000 Under 727,272 118 13.9% Under 90,000,000 Under 818,181 115 13.5% Under 99,999,000 Under 909,081 85 10.0% More than 100,000,000 More than 909,090 91 10.7% More than 200,000,000 More than 1,818,181 9 1.1% More than 300,000,000 More than 2,727,272 0 0.0% 849

Purchase fees and taxes

You should also factor in purchase fees and taxes to the total cost:

At the time of signing the Purchase and Sale Agreement: Down payment (in most cases 10% to 20% of purchase price), miscellaneous expenses (roughly 1.7% of purchase price)

At or by the time of closing (handover of keys): Remainder of purchase price (purchase price minus down payment), miscellaneous expenses (roughly 6-10% of purchase price)

Agent Fees: Generally 3.24% of purchase price + 64,800JJPY (this is the upper legal limit). One half of the agent fee is usually paid at the time of signing the purchase and sale agreement, with the balance due at closing.

1-2 years after purchase: Payment of Real Estate Acquisition Tax (varies depending on the property)

For an in-depth discussion, please see this article: Purchase fees and taxes when buying a house in Japan

