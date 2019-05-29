Japan Investment Properties: What Can You Buy For $50,000?

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, by popular request we focus on investment properties at the budget-conscious price point of $50,000 (¥5,500,000).

Below the examples are answers to FAQs on buying a property as a foreigner in Japan.

Let’s take a look at some listings!

Investment Property For Sale in Osaka – Sakai City – 1K Studio Apartment – Est. Gross Yield of 9.6%

Location: 3-min walk from Sakai Station on the Nankai Main Line in Sakai-shi. Excellent location. About a 27-min direct ride to Kansai International Airport, about a 28-direct ride to Osaka Station.

Price: $41,2000 (¥4,500,000)

Size and Layout: 18.27 m² (193-sqft) Studio (1R)

Floor: 10th-floor unit in a 10-story building (top floor)

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1986, recently renovated

Structure: Reinforced concrete

Monthly Maintenance Fee: ¥8,390 / mth

Potential Annual Rent: ¥432,000 / year

Est. Gross Yield: 9.6%

Occupancy: Currently tenanted

Notes: Excellent location near a convenient station. Recently renovated. This is an exclusive listing by LINC Inc.

Investment Property For Sale in Ibaraki – Whole Building House – Est. Gross Yield 11.7%

Location: 25-min by car from Namegawa Station on the JR Narita Line. In a secluded neighborhood of Inashiki City, Ibaraki prefecture, population 43,000. About 34-km southwest of Tsukuba.

Price: $35,700 (¥3,900,000)

Size and Layout: 82.28 m² (882-sqft) whole-building house

Layout: 2-story house, 4-bedrooms, Japanese and western-style rooms

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1994

Structure: Wood

Monthly Maintenance Fee: None

Potential Annual Rent: ¥456,000 / year

Est. Gross Yield: 9.6%

Occupancy: Currently tenanted

Notes: Covered parking space.

Investment Property For Sale in Yokohama – Two stops to Yokohama Station – Est. Gross Yield 9.4%

Location: 7-min walk from Nishi Yokohama Station on the Sotetsu Main line. Excellent location, one-stop to Yokohama Station.

Price: $50,300 (¥5,500,000)

Size and Layout: 16.50 m² (177-sqft) studio 1R

Floor: 4th-floor in 10-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1994

Structure: Not specified in agent’s listing

Monthly Maintenance Fee: ¥6,000 / mth, Repair Fund Fee ¥3000 mth

Potential Annual Rent: ¥516,000 / year

Est. Gross Yield: 9.4%

Occupancy: Currently tenanted

Notes: Great location. A/C installed, flooring, system kitchen, unit bath. Near 3 stations.

Investment Property For Sale in Fukuoka – One Stop to Hakata Station -Est. Gross Yield 8.7%

Location: 5-min walk from Higashi Hie Station on the Fukuoka City Subway Kūkō Line. Excellent location, one stop to Hakata Station.

Price: $44,400 (¥4,850,000)

Size and Layout: 20.80 m² (224-sqft) studio 1K apartment

Floor: 3rd-floor in 14-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1992

Structure: Not specified in agent’s listing

Monthly Maintenance Fee: ¥11,250 / mth

Potential Annual Rent: ¥420,000 / year

Est. Gross Yield: 8.7%

Occupancy: Currently tenanted

Notes: Well-maintained apartment with a nice view.

Investment Property For Sale in Tokyo – Adachi Ward – Est. Gross Yield 10.6%

Location: 6-min walk from Daishimae Station on the Tobu Daishi Line. Excellent for commuting to major hub stations like Nishi Arai (one stop), Kita Senju (13-min), about a 45-min commute to Tokyo Station.

Price: $53,900 (¥5,900,000)

Size and Layout: 18.50 m² (199-sqft) studio 1R apartment

Floor: 1st-floor in 7-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1988

Structure: Not specified in agent’s listing

Monthly Maintenance Fee: ¥9,500 / mth

Potential Annual Rent: ¥624,000 / year

Est. Gross Yield: 10.6%

Occupancy: Currently tenanted

Notes: Easy access to 2 stations.

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

