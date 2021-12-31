Listing Prices of Pre-Owned Apartments in Greater Tokyo Climb for 7 Consecutive Months

Sellers of pre-owned apartments in greater Tokyo continued to drive up listing prices in November for seven consecutive months of month-on-month increases. The asking price for an apartment listed for sale in the greater capital region hit ¥44,190,000 ($384,000 USD) in November, up 1.4% versus October and up 16.3% YoY.

Prices in the city of Tokyo were also up 1.0% in November versus October to ¥59,710,000, for 17 consecutive months of price increases. All regions in the greater Tokyo saw price increases in November except for Chiba prefecture, which was down -0.9% to ¥23,630,000 ($206,000 USD), down for three consecutive months.

Breakdown by city and prefecture

Here is the breakdown by major city and the prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba.

Source: Tokyo Kantei Pre-Owned Condominium Report, December 2021 (PDF in Japanese)

Article lead image: Aerial view of Odaiba, Tokyo Tower and Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo via iStock 906585992

