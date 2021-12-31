Listing Prices of Pre-Owned Apartments in Greater Tokyo Climb for 7 Consecutive Months

Sellers of pre-owned apartments in greater Tokyo continued to drive up listing prices in November for seven consecutive months of month-on-month increases. The asking price for an apartment listed for sale in the greater capital region hit ¥44,190,000 ($384,000 USD) in November, up 1.4% versus October and up 16.3% YoY.

Prices in the city of Tokyo were also up 1.0% in November versus October to ¥59,710,000, for 17 consecutive months of price increases. All regions in the greater Tokyo saw price increases in November except for Chiba prefecture, which was down -0.9% to ¥23,630,000 ($206,000 USD), down for three consecutive months.

Breakdown by city and prefecture

Here is the breakdown by major city and the prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba.

Source: Tokyo Kantei Pre-Owned Condominium Report, December 2021 (PDF in Japanese)

Article lead image: Aerial view of Odaiba, Tokyo Tower and Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo via iStock 906585992

You may also be interested in

How to Sell Your Home in Japan – Whether You’re Living in Japan or Overseas

Top Ten Places Outside Tokyo, for Foreign Homebuyers in Japan – 2021 Ranking

FAQs About Buying Property in Japan

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan

Seminars on Buying Property in Japan

Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japaninvesting in Japanese real estate for beginnershow to apply for permanent residency in Japanhow to sell property in Japan, and much more.

How do I get a property loan as a foreigner in Japan?

Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan

What is the process for buying a property in Japan?

Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan

See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator

For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan

Need to Know

Leasehold rights in Japan: Advantages and disadvantages

Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan

Can I legally rent out my home in Japan on AirBnB?

Repair reserve fund fees explained

Parking spaces in Japanese condominium buildings explained

Building your own home in Japan

Bilingual Real Estate Agent in Tokyo Answers Your FAQs on Buying and Managing an Investment Property

How much is my property worth?

Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?

7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan

What are the main factors affecting home sale prices in Japan in 2019?

Akiya Banks in Japan

2021 homebuyer incentives in Japan

Homeowners in Japan can expect lower property taxes in 2021

Tokyo Apartment Market Forecast: Trends to watch for in 2022

Kansai Apartment Market Forecast: Supply and price trends to watch for in 2022