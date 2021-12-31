Listing Prices of Pre-Owned Apartments in Greater Tokyo Climb for 7 Consecutive Months

Sellers of pre-owned apartments in greater Tokyo continued to drive up listing prices in November for seven consecutive months of month-on-month increases. The asking price for an apartment listed for sale in the greater capital region hit ¥44,190,000 ($384,000 USD) in November, up 1.4% versus October and up 16.3% YoY.
Prices in the city of Tokyo were also up 1.0% in November versus October to ¥59,710,000, for 17 consecutive months of price increases. All regions in the greater Tokyo saw price increases in November except for Chiba prefecture, which was down -0.9% to ¥23,630,000 ($206,000 USD), down for three consecutive months.
Breakdown by city and prefecture
Here is the breakdown by major city and the prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba.
Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?
Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated.
