Minato Ward Sale Prices by Station: How much did these properties sell for?

Tokyo is a massive city and citywide sales data can’t always help us understand what is happening in particular neighborhoods.

So in this post, we take a deeper dive into the data to look at property sale prices by major train station in Minato Ward, Tokyo. We’re focusing on Minato because it is host to some of the most popular stations for Japanese home buyers and for users on Real Estate Japan. These stations include Roppongi, Hiroo, Omotesando, Akasaka, and Azabu Juban.

The charts below show average actual transaction prices for selected major stations in Minato Ward for transactions done in the the fourth quarter of 2021. The data was analyzed using source data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism’s Real Estate Transaction-price Information.

The MLIT bases its data on questionnaires with people involved in transactions in its target survey locations and the registration of transfer of ownership of land and condominiums. For the 4th quarter of 2021, there were 125 transactions involving pre-owned condominiums in Minato Ward.

The tables below summarize the average transaction price by layout type.

  • 1R = 1 Room: One room studio apartment. Usually between 13-sqm and 20-sqm in size.
  • 1K = K stands for kitchen. One-room studio apartment with a kitchen that is usually separated from the other room by a wall. Usually between 13-sqm and 25-sqm of floor space.
  • 1DK = D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. Two-room apartment with a kitchen and dining space that is separated from the other room. Usually between 25-sqm and 30-sqm of floor space.
  • 1LDK = L stands for living, D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. One-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 23-sqm and 35-sqm of floor space, but can be much bigger.
  • 2LDK = Two-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 40-sqm and 80-sqm of floor space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments.
  • 3LDK = Three-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually at least 70-sqm of living space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments.

Average sales prices in Minato Ward for a re-sale condominium by layout type

Layout Average Sales Price in JPY Average Sales Price in USD
@130JPY = 1USD
1R ¥25,500,000 $196,154
1K ¥27,777,778 $213,675
1DK ¥57,833,333 $444,872
1LDK ¥74,600,000 $573,846
3DK ¥40,000,000 $307,692
2LDK ¥172,863,636 $1,329,720
3LDK ¥165,090,909 $1,269,930

When reading the charts, please keep in mind that floor layout, by itself, is not the main determining factor for price, although sales price tables usually present the data that way. Many factors affect sales price, including:

  • Distance from station
  • Year built
  • Size in square meters
  • Construction materials
  • Quality of construction
  • Reputation / brandname of the developer
  • Amenities in the unit and in the building

Number of transactions by Station

In the fourth quarter of 2021, there were 125 transactions for re-sale condominiums in Minato Ward. The most top three stations were Tamachi (13), Mita (11), and Shirokane Takanawa (10).

Nearest Station
Number of Transactions
Mita 11
Nogizaka 9
Roppongi 8
Roppongi 1-chome 1
Uchisaiwaicho 1
Shinagawa 4
Gaienmae 1
Tennozu Isle 5
Hiroo 5
Shimbashi 3
Shiodome 2
Sengakuji 4
Hamamatsucho 5
Tameike Sanno 1
Tamachi 13
Shirokanedai 3
Shirokane Takanawa 10
Kamiyacho 3
Shiba Koen 4
Shibaura Futou 4
Omotesando 4
Akasaka 3
Akasaka Mitsuke 4
Akabanebashi 2
Aoyama Itchome 1
Takanawadai 5
Azabujuban 9
Total 125

Transactions by room layout

Average sales price for a 1R apartment by Station

Nearest Station Average sales price of a 1R apartment in JPY
Mita 50,000,000
Nogizaka 19,000,000
Roppongi 11,000,000
Roppongi 1-chome N/A
Uchisaiwaicho N/A
Shinagawa N/A
Gaienmae N/A
Tennozu Isle N/A
Hiroo N/A
Shimbashi N/A
Shiodome N/A
Sengakuji N/A
Hamamatsucho N/A
Tameike Sanno N/A
Tamachi N/A
Shirokanedai N/A
Shirokane Takanawa N/A
Kamiyacho N/A
Shiba Koen N/A
Shibaura Futou N/A
Omotesando N/A
Akasaka N/A
Akasaka Mitsuke N/A
Akabanebashi N/A
Aoyama Itchome N/A
Takanawadai N/A
Azabujuban 22,000,000
Average 25,500,000

Average sales price for a 1K apartment by Station

Nearest Station Average sales price of a 1R apartment in JPY
Mita 30,400,000
Nogizaka 20,000,000
Roppongi 26,500,000
Roppongi 1-chome N/A
Uchisaiwaicho 35,000,000
Shinagawa N/A
Gaienmae N/A
Tennozu Isle N/A
Hiroo N/A
Shimbashi 26,000,000
Shiodome N/A
Sengakuji 30,000,000
Hamamatsucho 25,000,000
Tameike Sanno N/A
Tamachi 26,285,714
Shirokanedai N/A
Shirokane Takanawa 26,333,333
Kamiyacho 41,000,000
Shiba Koen 21,500,000
Shibaura Futou 29,000,000
Omotesando N/A
Akasaka 29,000,000
Akasaka Mitsuke 40,000,000
Akabanebashi N/A
Aoyama Itchome N/A
Takanawadai N/A
Azabujuban 29,000,000
Average 27,777,778

Average sales price for a 1DK apartment by Station

Nearest Station Average sales price of a 1DK apartment in JPY
Mita N/A
Nogizaka N/A
Roppongi N/A
Roppongi 1-chome N/A
Uchisaiwaicho N/A
Shinagawa N/A
Gaienmae N/A
Tennozu Isle N/A
Hiroo N/A
Shimbashi N/A
Shiodome N/A
Sengakuji N/A
Hamamatsucho N/A
Tameike Sanno N/A
Tamachi N/A
Shirokanedai N/A
Shirokane Takanawa 43,500,000
Kamiyacho 27,000,000
Shiba Koen N/A
Shibaura Futou N/A
Omotesando 53,000,000
Akasaka N/A
Akasaka Mitsuke 110,000,000
Akabanebashi N/A
Aoyama Itchome N/A
Takanawadai N/A
Azabujuban 70,000,000
Average 57,833,333

Average sales price for a 1LDK apartment by Station

Nearest Station
Average sales price of a 1LDK in JPY
Mita 87,000,000
Nogizaka 117,000,000
Roppongi 52,500,000
Roppongi 1-chome N/A
Uchisaiwaicho N/A
Shinagawa N/A
Gaienmae N/A
Tennozu Isle 62,000,000
Hiroo 88,000,000
Shimbashi N/A
Shiodome 73,000,000
Sengakuji N/A
Hamamatsucho 64,000,000
Tameike Sanno N/A
Tamachi N/A
Shirokanedai N/A
Shirokane Takanawa N/A
Kamiyacho N/A
Shiba Koen N/A
Shibaura Futou 40,000,000
Omotesando 59,000,000
Akasaka 40,000,000
Akasaka Mitsuke N/A
Akabanebashi N/A
Aoyama Itchome N/A
Takanawadai 75,000,000
Azabujuban 130,000,000
Average 74,600,000

Average sales price for a 2LDK apartment by Station

Nearest Station
Average sales price of a 2LDK in JPY
Mita N/A
Nogizaka 102,000,000
Roppongi 1,200,000,000
Roppongi 1-chome N/A
Uchisaiwaicho N/A
Shinagawa 80,000,000
Gaienmae N/A
Tennozu Isle 190,000,000
Hiroo 88,000,000
Shimbashi N/A
Shiodome 190,000,000
Sengakuji N/A
Hamamatsucho 130,000,000
Tameike Sanno N/A
Tamachi 56,000,000
Shirokanedai 120,000,000
Shirokane Takanawa 111,000,000
Kamiyacho N/A
Shiba Koen N/A
Shibaura Futou N/A
Omotesando 150,000,000
Akasaka N/A
Akasaka Mitsuke 205,000,000
Akabanebashi 185,000,000
Aoyama Itchome N/A
Takanawadai 99,000,000
Azabujuban N/A
Average 172,863,636

Average sales price for a 3DK apartment by Station

Nearest Station
Average sales price of a 3DK in JPY
Mita N/A
Nogizaka N/A
Roppongi N/A
Roppongi 1-chome N/A
Uchisaiwaicho N/A
Shinagawa N/A
Gaienmae N/A
Tennozu Isle N/A
Hiroo N/A
Shimbashi N/A
Shiodome N/A
Sengakuji N/A
Hamamatsucho N/A
Tameike Sanno N/A
Tamachi 40,000,000
Shirokanedai N/A
Shirokane Takanawa N/A
Kamiyacho N/A
Shiba Koen N/A
Shibaura Futou N/A
Omotesando N/A
Akasaka N/A
Akasaka Mitsuke N/A
Akabanebashi N/A
Aoyama Itchome N/A
Takanawadai N/A
Azabujuban N/A
Average 40,000,000

Average sales price for a 3LDK apartment by Station

Nearest Station
Average sales price of a 3LDK in JPY
Mita N/A
Nogizaka 300,000,000
Roppongi N/A
Roppongi 1-chome 140,000,000
Uchisaiwaicho N/A
Shinagawa N/A
Gaienmae 110,000,000
Tennozu Isle 60,000,000
Hiroo 250,000,000
Shimbashi N/A
Shiodome N/A
Sengakuji N/A
Hamamatsucho N/A
Tameike Sanno N/A
Tamachi 100,000,000
Shirokanedai N/A
Shirokane Takanawa 88,000,000
Kamiyacho N/A
Shiba Koen N/A
Shibaura Futou N/A
Omotesando 230,000,000
Akasaka N/A
Akasaka Mitsuke N/A
Akabanebashi N/A
Aoyama Itchome N/A
Takanawadai N/A
Azabujuban 225,000,000
Average 165,090,909

Data source: Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism’s Real Estate Transaction-price Information

Lead image: Taxis in Roppongi, via iStock 1212377808 Credit:Imre Cikajlo

