Minato Ward Sale Prices by Station: How much did these properties sell for?

Tokyo is a massive city and citywide sales data can’t always help us understand what is happening in particular neighborhoods.

So in this post, we take a deeper dive into the data to look at property sale prices by major train station in Minato Ward, Tokyo. We’re focusing on Minato because it is host to some of the most popular stations for Japanese home buyers and for users on Real Estate Japan. These stations include Roppongi, Hiroo, Omotesando, Akasaka, and Azabu Juban.

The charts below show average actual transaction prices for selected major stations in Minato Ward for transactions done in the the fourth quarter of 2021. The data was analyzed using source data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism’s Real Estate Transaction-price Information.

The MLIT bases its data on questionnaires with people involved in transactions in its target survey locations and the registration of transfer of ownership of land and condominiums. For the 4th quarter of 2021, there were 125 transactions involving pre-owned condominiums in Minato Ward.

The tables below summarize the average transaction price by layout type.

1R = 1 Room: One room studio apartment. Usually between 13-sqm and 20-sqm in size.

Average sales prices in Minato Ward for a re-sale condominium by layout type

Layout Average Sales Price in JPY Average Sales Price in USD

@130JPY = 1USD 1R ¥25,500,000 $196,154 1K ¥27,777,778 $213,675 1DK ¥57,833,333 $444,872 1LDK ¥74,600,000 $573,846 3DK ¥40,000,000 $307,692 2LDK ¥172,863,636 $1,329,720 3LDK ¥165,090,909 $1,269,930

When reading the charts, please keep in mind that floor layout, by itself, is not the main determining factor for price, although sales price tables usually present the data that way. Many factors affect sales price, including:

Distance from station

Year built

Size in square meters

Construction materials

Quality of construction

Reputation / brandname of the developer

Amenities in the unit and in the building

Number of transactions by Station

In the fourth quarter of 2021, there were 125 transactions for re-sale condominiums in Minato Ward. The most top three stations were Tamachi (13), Mita (11), and Shirokane Takanawa (10).

Transactions by room layout

Average sales price for a 1R apartment by Station

Average sales price for a 1K apartment by Station

Average sales price for a 1DK apartment by Station

Average sales price for a 1LDK apartment by Station

Average sales price for a 2LDK apartment by Station

Average sales price for a 3DK apartment by Station

Average sales price for a 2LDK apartment by Station

Average sales price for a 3LDK apartment by Station

Data source: Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism’s Real Estate Transaction-price Information

Lead image: Taxis in Roppongi, via iStock 1212377808 Credit:Imre Cikajlo

