Minato Ward Sale Prices by Station: How much did these properties sell for?

Tokyo is a massive city and citywide sales data can’t always help us understand what is happening in particular neighborhoods.
So in this post, we take a deeper dive into the data to look at property sale prices by major train station in Minato Ward, Tokyo. We’re focusing on Minato because it is host to some of the most popular stations for Japanese home buyers and for users on Real Estate Japan. These stations include Roppongi, Hiroo, Omotesando, Akasaka, and Azabu Juban.
The charts below show average actual transaction prices for selected major stations in Minato Ward for transactions done in the the fourth quarter of 2021. The data was analyzed using source data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism’s Real Estate Transaction-price Information.
The MLIT bases its data on questionnaires with people involved in transactions in its target survey locations and the registration of transfer of ownership of land and condominiums. For the 4th quarter of 2021, there were 125 transactions involving pre-owned condominiums in Minato Ward.
The tables below summarize the average transaction price by layout type.
- 1R = 1 Room: One room studio apartment. Usually between 13-sqm and 20-sqm in size.
- 1K = K stands for kitchen. One-room studio apartment with a kitchen that is usually separated from the other room by a wall. Usually between 13-sqm and 25-sqm of floor space.
- 1DK = D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. Two-room apartment with a kitchen and dining space that is separated from the other room. Usually between 25-sqm and 30-sqm of floor space.
- 1LDK = L stands for living, D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. One-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 23-sqm and 35-sqm of floor space, but can be much bigger.
- 2LDK = Two-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 40-sqm and 80-sqm of floor space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments.
- 3LDK = Three-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually at least 70-sqm of living space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments.
Average sales prices in Minato Ward for a re-sale condominium by layout type
|Layout
|Average Sales Price in JPY
|Average Sales Price in USD
@130JPY = 1USD
|1R
|¥25,500,000
|$196,154
|1K
|¥27,777,778
|$213,675
|1DK
|¥57,833,333
|$444,872
|1LDK
|¥74,600,000
|$573,846
|3DK
|¥40,000,000
|$307,692
|2LDK
|¥172,863,636
|$1,329,720
|3LDK
|¥165,090,909
|$1,269,930
When reading the charts, please keep in mind that floor layout, by itself, is not the main determining factor for price, although sales price tables usually present the data that way. Many factors affect sales price, including:
- Distance from station
- Year built
- Size in square meters
- Construction materials
- Quality of construction
- Reputation / brandname of the developer
- Amenities in the unit and in the building
Number of transactions by Station
In the fourth quarter of 2021, there were 125 transactions for re-sale condominiums in Minato Ward. The most top three stations were Tamachi (13), Mita (11), and Shirokane Takanawa (10).
|Nearest Station
|
Number of Transactions
|Mita
|11
|Nogizaka
|9
|Roppongi
|8
|Roppongi 1-chome
|1
|Uchisaiwaicho
|1
|Shinagawa
|4
|Gaienmae
|1
|Tennozu Isle
|5
|Hiroo
|5
|Shimbashi
|3
|Shiodome
|2
|Sengakuji
|4
|Hamamatsucho
|5
|Tameike Sanno
|1
|Tamachi
|13
|Shirokanedai
|3
|Shirokane Takanawa
|10
|Kamiyacho
|3
|Shiba Koen
|4
|Shibaura Futou
|4
|Omotesando
|4
|Akasaka
|3
|Akasaka Mitsuke
|4
|Akabanebashi
|2
|Aoyama Itchome
|1
|Takanawadai
|5
|Azabujuban
|9
|Total
|125
Transactions by room layout
Average sales price for a 1R apartment by Station
|Nearest Station
|Average sales price of a 1R apartment in JPY
|Mita
|50,000,000
|Nogizaka
|19,000,000
|Roppongi
|11,000,000
|Roppongi 1-chome
|N/A
|Uchisaiwaicho
|N/A
|Shinagawa
|N/A
|Gaienmae
|N/A
|Tennozu Isle
|N/A
|Hiroo
|N/A
|Shimbashi
|N/A
|Shiodome
|N/A
|Sengakuji
|N/A
|Hamamatsucho
|N/A
|Tameike Sanno
|N/A
|Tamachi
|N/A
|Shirokanedai
|N/A
|Shirokane Takanawa
|N/A
|Kamiyacho
|N/A
|Shiba Koen
|N/A
|Shibaura Futou
|N/A
|Omotesando
|N/A
|Akasaka
|N/A
|Akasaka Mitsuke
|N/A
|Akabanebashi
|N/A
|Aoyama Itchome
|N/A
|Takanawadai
|N/A
|Azabujuban
|22,000,000
|Average
|25,500,000
Average sales price for a 1K apartment by Station
|Nearest Station
|Average sales price of a 1R apartment in JPY
|Mita
|30,400,000
|Nogizaka
|20,000,000
|Roppongi
|26,500,000
|Roppongi 1-chome
|N/A
|Uchisaiwaicho
|35,000,000
|Shinagawa
|N/A
|Gaienmae
|N/A
|Tennozu Isle
|N/A
|Hiroo
|N/A
|Shimbashi
|26,000,000
|Shiodome
|N/A
|Sengakuji
|30,000,000
|Hamamatsucho
|25,000,000
|Tameike Sanno
|N/A
|Tamachi
|26,285,714
|Shirokanedai
|N/A
|Shirokane Takanawa
|26,333,333
|Kamiyacho
|41,000,000
|Shiba Koen
|21,500,000
|Shibaura Futou
|29,000,000
|Omotesando
|N/A
|Akasaka
|29,000,000
|Akasaka Mitsuke
|40,000,000
|Akabanebashi
|N/A
|Aoyama Itchome
|N/A
|Takanawadai
|N/A
|Azabujuban
|29,000,000
|Average
|27,777,778
Average sales price for a 1DK apartment by Station
|Nearest Station
|Average sales price of a 1DK apartment in JPY
|Mita
|N/A
|Nogizaka
|N/A
|Roppongi
|N/A
|Roppongi 1-chome
|N/A
|Uchisaiwaicho
|N/A
|Shinagawa
|N/A
|Gaienmae
|N/A
|Tennozu Isle
|N/A
|Hiroo
|N/A
|Shimbashi
|N/A
|Shiodome
|N/A
|Sengakuji
|N/A
|Hamamatsucho
|N/A
|Tameike Sanno
|N/A
|Tamachi
|N/A
|Shirokanedai
|N/A
|Shirokane Takanawa
|43,500,000
|Kamiyacho
|27,000,000
|Shiba Koen
|N/A
|Shibaura Futou
|N/A
|Omotesando
|53,000,000
|Akasaka
|N/A
|Akasaka Mitsuke
|110,000,000
|Akabanebashi
|N/A
|Aoyama Itchome
|N/A
|Takanawadai
|N/A
|Azabujuban
|70,000,000
|Average
|57,833,333
Average sales price for a 1LDK apartment by Station
|Nearest Station
|
Average sales price of a 1LDK in JPY
|Mita
|87,000,000
|Nogizaka
|117,000,000
|Roppongi
|52,500,000
|Roppongi 1-chome
|N/A
|Uchisaiwaicho
|N/A
|Shinagawa
|N/A
|Gaienmae
|N/A
|Tennozu Isle
|62,000,000
|Hiroo
|88,000,000
|Shimbashi
|N/A
|Shiodome
|73,000,000
|Sengakuji
|N/A
|Hamamatsucho
|64,000,000
|Tameike Sanno
|N/A
|Tamachi
|N/A
|Shirokanedai
|N/A
|Shirokane Takanawa
|N/A
|Kamiyacho
|N/A
|Shiba Koen
|N/A
|Shibaura Futou
|40,000,000
|Omotesando
|59,000,000
|Akasaka
|40,000,000
|Akasaka Mitsuke
|N/A
|Akabanebashi
|N/A
|Aoyama Itchome
|N/A
|Takanawadai
|75,000,000
|Azabujuban
|130,000,000
|Average
|74,600,000
Average sales price for a 2LDK apartment by Station
|Nearest Station
|
Average sales price of a 2LDK in JPY
|Mita
|N/A
|Nogizaka
|102,000,000
|Roppongi
|1,200,000,000
|Roppongi 1-chome
|N/A
|Uchisaiwaicho
|N/A
|Shinagawa
|80,000,000
|Gaienmae
|N/A
|Tennozu Isle
|190,000,000
|Hiroo
|88,000,000
|Shimbashi
|N/A
|Shiodome
|190,000,000
|Sengakuji
|N/A
|Hamamatsucho
|130,000,000
|Tameike Sanno
|N/A
|Tamachi
|56,000,000
|Shirokanedai
|120,000,000
|Shirokane Takanawa
|111,000,000
|Kamiyacho
|N/A
|Shiba Koen
|N/A
|Shibaura Futou
|N/A
|Omotesando
|150,000,000
|Akasaka
|N/A
|Akasaka Mitsuke
|205,000,000
|Akabanebashi
|185,000,000
|Aoyama Itchome
|N/A
|Takanawadai
|99,000,000
|Azabujuban
|N/A
|Average
|172,863,636
Average sales price for a 3DK apartment by Station
|Nearest Station
|
Average sales price of a 3DK in JPY
|Mita
|N/A
|Nogizaka
|N/A
|Roppongi
|N/A
|Roppongi 1-chome
|N/A
|Uchisaiwaicho
|N/A
|Shinagawa
|N/A
|Gaienmae
|N/A
|Tennozu Isle
|N/A
|Hiroo
|N/A
|Shimbashi
|N/A
|Shiodome
|N/A
|Sengakuji
|N/A
|Hamamatsucho
|N/A
|Tameike Sanno
|N/A
|Tamachi
|40,000,000
|Shirokanedai
|N/A
|Shirokane Takanawa
|N/A
|Kamiyacho
|N/A
|Shiba Koen
|N/A
|Shibaura Futou
|N/A
|Omotesando
|N/A
|Akasaka
|N/A
|Akasaka Mitsuke
|N/A
|Akabanebashi
|N/A
|Aoyama Itchome
|N/A
|Takanawadai
|N/A
|Azabujuban
|N/A
|Average
|40,000,000
Average sales price for a 2LDK apartment by Station
|Nearest Station
|
Average sales price of a 2LDK in JPY
|Mita
|N/A
|Nogizaka
|102,000,000
|Roppongi
|1,200,000,000
|Roppongi 1-chome
|N/A
|Uchisaiwaicho
|N/A
|Shinagawa
|80,000,000
|Gaienmae
|N/A
|Tennozu Isle
|190,000,000
|Hiroo
|88,000,000
|Shimbashi
|N/A
|Shiodome
|190,000,000
|Sengakuji
|N/A
|Hamamatsucho
|130,000,000
|Tameike Sanno
|N/A
|Tamachi
|56,000,000
|Shirokanedai
|120,000,000
|Shirokane Takanawa
|111,000,000
|Kamiyacho
|N/A
|Shiba Koen
|N/A
|Shibaura Futou
|N/A
|Omotesando
|150,000,000
|Akasaka
|N/A
|Akasaka Mitsuke
|205,000,000
|Akabanebashi
|185,000,000
|Aoyama Itchome
|N/A
|Takanawadai
|99,000,000
|Azabujuban
|N/A
|Average
|172,863,636
Average sales price for a 3LDK apartment by Station
|Nearest Station
|
Average sales price of a 3LDK in JPY
|Mita
|N/A
|Nogizaka
|300,000,000
|Roppongi
|N/A
|Roppongi 1-chome
|140,000,000
|Uchisaiwaicho
|N/A
|Shinagawa
|N/A
|Gaienmae
|110,000,000
|Tennozu Isle
|60,000,000
|Hiroo
|250,000,000
|Shimbashi
|N/A
|Shiodome
|N/A
|Sengakuji
|N/A
|Hamamatsucho
|N/A
|Tameike Sanno
|N/A
|Tamachi
|100,000,000
|Shirokanedai
|N/A
|Shirokane Takanawa
|88,000,000
|Kamiyacho
|N/A
|Shiba Koen
|N/A
|Shibaura Futou
|N/A
|Omotesando
|230,000,000
|Akasaka
|N/A
|Akasaka Mitsuke
|N/A
|Akabanebashi
|N/A
|Aoyama Itchome
|N/A
|Takanawadai
|N/A
|Azabujuban
|225,000,000
|Average
|165,090,909
Data source: Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism’s Real Estate Transaction-price Information
Lead image: Taxis in Roppongi, via iStock 1212377808 Credit:Imre Cikajlo
Bilingual Agents
All of the agents who list properties on realestate.co.jp are bilingual in Japanese and English. Some agents can also handle inquiries in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and other languages. Please click on the links below to see their listings:
All For Sale Property Listings
FAQs About Buying Property in Japan
Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?
Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan
Seminars on Buying Property in Japan
Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.
How do I get a property loan as a foreigner in Japan?
Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan
Mortgage rates in Japan: May 2022
What is the process for buying a property in Japan?
Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan
See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator
For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan
Need to Know
Leasehold rights in Japan: Advantages and disadvantages
Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan
Can I legally rent out my home in Japan on AirBnB?
Repair reserve fund fees explained
Parking spaces in Japanese condominium buildings explained
Building your own home in Japan
7 reasons why foreigners are interested in buy a home in Japan, especially now – March 2022 Update
Average price of an apartment in Japan by prefecture – 2022 Ranking
Bilingual Real Estate Agent in Tokyo Answers Your FAQs on Buying and Managing an Investment Property
How much is my property worth?
Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?
7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan
What are the main factors affecting home sale prices in Japan in 2019?
Akiya Banks in Japan
- Akiya banks in Japan: Links to vacant house databases by prefecture
- How much does it cost to renovate an akiya in Japan
- What you should know before buying a vacant home in Japan
- What to do with Tokyo’s hundreds of thousands of vacant homes
- Government plans to turn Japan’s abandoned houses into semi-quasi public housing
- Akiya Bank Japan vacant house database to now include government public assets
- 7 trends & events that will shape Japan and the Japanese real estate market in 2019