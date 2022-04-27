Mita Garden Hills to be Japan’s largest ZEH condominium development, with virtually zero CO2 emissions

Mita Garden Hills will be Japan’s largest ZEH (Zero Energy Home) condominium development when it is completed in May 2025, with 1,002 units, on-site power generation and virtually zero CO2 emissions for both electricity and gas.

The joint developers Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co., Ltd. recently launched the official website for the development with details on this large-scale project that will be situated in a prime location in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

The Mita Garden Hills development will occupy about 25,000-sqm on the site of the former Simple Insurance Bureau of the Ministry of Communications. The location is also notable because it overlooks the Tsunamachi Mitsui Club, a member’s club for the Mitsui Group. When completed it will also be the largest condominium development in Minato Ward.

What is ZEH?

ZEH is a scheme for housing to provide less than zero annual net primary energy consumption by combining equipment to generate energy such as high thermal insulation efficiency, energy-saving equipment, and solar power generation.

Japan has launched policy targets that aim for more than half of all custom-built detached houses constructed by housing manufacturers and other companies to be ZEH-compliant by 2020, as specified in the measure to counter global warming approved by Cabinet decision in May 2016.

The Fifth Strategic Energy Plan approved by Cabinet decision in July 2018 also set a goal that “aims to achieve ZEH (net zero energy houses) for more than half of the ordered detached houses newly constructed by home builders by 2020 and for all newly constructed houses on average by 2030.” (Sumitomo Forestry)

The developers of the Mita Garden Hills project aim to make all units in the development eligible to be designated as ZEH-Oriented.

For example, windows will use low-emissions double-glazed glass, outer walls will have thicker heat insulation, and high-efficiency equipment and LEDs will used.

Electricity and gas will also be carbon neutral. Tokyo Gas will supply carbon-neutral city gas to both dwelling units and common areas, while electricity in common areas will be supplied via 100% renewal energy sources.

Large-scale fuel cells produced by BloomEnergy Co. Ltd. will be installed for on-site power generation (250kw). This will be the first instance in which this product will be adopted in a condominium development in Japan. Solar power generation equipment (200kw) will also supply on-site power. The development will also use MEMS technology to minimize the use of air conditioning in common areas.

A dual fuel gas turbine generator (1500kVA) will also supply gas and maintain a stable electricity supply to all dwelling units in case of an emergency. There will also be a store of emergency three-day supply of food and drinking water for all residents.

The developers also note that 100% renewal energy has been used since the start of construction of the development and the affiliated sales room.

Other project features

The Mita Garden Hills development will also feature 7,000-sqm of landscaping to create a greenery-filled, peaceful environment to create the feeling of living in a city-center garden.

The complex will also offer high-end amenities commensurate with the quality of the development, including concierge services affiliated with the Imperial Hotel.

Project details

Address: Tokyo, Minato Ward Mita 1-chome-102-1

Access: 5-minute walk from Azabu Juban station on the Tokyo Metro Namboku line, 5-minute walk from Azabu Juban station on the Toei Oedo line, 10-minute walk from Shibakoen station on the Toei Subway Mita line

Total number of units: 1,002 (952 units for general sale, 2 retail shops)

Move-in date: Scheduled for late April 2025

Layout and size of units: 1R to 3LDK, exclusive area: 29.34㎡ to 359.07㎡; the exclusive area includes the trunk room area (0.55㎡ to 1.02㎡)

Structure: Site 1: Reinforced concrete construction 14 floors above ground 2 floors below ground Site 2: Reinforced concrete construction 14 floors above ground 1 floor below ground

For more details, including more photos and floor plans, please visit the official site of the Mita Garden Hills development.

Lead image: Rendering of completed project as seen from Tsunamachi Mitsui Club