Tokyo Luxury Apartment Showcase: The Conoe Daikanyama

Tokyo is a city where you can find an amazing variety of apartments and neighborhoods. From budget studios to lavish penthouses, there is something for everyone in the megalopolis of Tokyo. In this new series on Tokyo luxury apartments, we feature exclusive, high-end condominium properties for sale in Tokyo’s most sought after neighborhoods.

In today’s showcase, we take a look at a truly one-of-a-kind 3SLDK luxury apartment in the chic environs of Daikanyama! This property is an exclusive and privileged listing by Ruck Real Estate, a bilingual real estate brokerage based in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

One of the prominent high-class, fashionable, and trendy neighborhoods in Tokyo, Daikanyama lies just outside of the major hub of Shibuya. With a very livable location close to downtown conveniences, apartments around the Daikanyama area tend to command a premium price, not just penthouse luxury apartments like this. However, if your passion for all things vogue must be satiated by having immediate access to Tokyo’s hub of designer fashion, you might want to consider living right in the thick of it in Daikanyama.

Words cannot really do justice to this spectacular property. To start, let’s take a brief photo tour of what could be your home in Tokyo.

The standout feature of this home is a private deck on the very top of this 13-story condominium property. That’s a view fit for Daikanyama royalty. This special feature would also be a fantastic venue for hosting dinner parties and entertaining guests.

What is it like to live in Daikanyama?

You wake up with the morning sun gently filtering in through your windows. As it looks like you’re in for a sunny, breezy spring day you consider taking a walk along Meguro River to maybe snap a few pictures of the cherry blossoms later in the day.

After washing up and getting dressed, you stroll through the neighborhood to the ultra-chic Daikanyama T-Site, a bookstore/cafe/restaurant complex. Order your coffee (or tea), find a seat, and take out your notebook to get through emails and to work on your current project proposal.

When you’re ready for a change of scenery, or when it’s time to grab something to eat, head out to browse the seemingly endless options of gourmet eateries around Daikanyama and Naka Meguro. Ramen? Sushi? Tonkatsu sandwich? Whatever you’re craving you’ll be able to find nearby. And home is just around the corner too, if you feel like recharging on your private 13th-floor deck.

As the work day winds down, take a quick detour when heading home to walk along the Meguro River and take those cherry blossom pictures. While walking you stumble upon a cute bakery that you didn’t know about. Picking up a cheesecake for later, you make the short trek home.

At this point in the early evening, you have an array of options available nearby. Have a quiet night in, check out the luxury restaurant options in Yebisu Garden Place, find a trendy brewpub in Naka Meguro, or head to a favorite izakaya in Shibuya. The key benefit of living in this attractive neighborhood are the endless possibilities that you’ll have right around every corner.

This is just one example of how you can spend a day in this Tokyo neighborhood.

