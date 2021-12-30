Top Ten Places Outside Tokyo, for Foreign Homebuyers in Japan – 2021 Ranking

Thank you to everyone who visited us this year on Real Estate Japan!

This was a very interesting year as we all continued to persevere through the ups-and-downs of the pandemic and other world and domestic events. Focusing in on just the real estate market, we had a very good year thanks to your continued support!

Views and inquiries on For Sale properties throughout the country were very strong strong. Most people using Real Estate Japan view and inquire on properties in the Tokyo 23 Wards, but we have seen a trend towards people looking for homes and investment properties outside the capital.

In this post, we share the ten most popular places outside Tokyo, ranked in terms of views and inquiries on For Sale properties. Do any of these places make your short list? Please let us know in the comment section below!

In pole position in the 2022 ranking is Naniwa Ward, Osaka!

There are many residential neighborhoods in Naniwa Ward but these more laid back areas enjoy close proximity to several bustling commercial districts, notably Namba Parks, a shopping and office complex, and Den Den Town, (Osaka’s answer to Akihabara in Tokyo), literally “Electric City”. The Shinsekai entertainment district is also in Naniwa Ward.

Major stations in Naniwa Ward include JR Namba station, Ashiharabashi station on the Osaka Loop line, Sakuragawa Station on the Hanshin Namba line, Daikokucho station on the Midosuji and Yotsubashi metro lines, and Ebisucho station on the Sakaisuji and Hankai lines.

At number is Hachioji, a city located west of the Tokyo 23 Wards. It is a popular choice for people commuting to central Tokyo for work but who want a more relaxed living environment close to nature.

The city itself is surrounded by Mt. Takao and Mt. Jinba but there are many city-life amenities near major stations like Hachioji Station on the JR Chuo line. From this major western Tokyo hub it is about a 44-minute direct ride to Shinjuku.

Please see our Hachioji Area Guide for an in-depth local guide to this very livable Tokyu suburb.

At number three is Minami Ward, Yokohama.

This area of Yokohama is primarily residential but is well-connected to major stations in Yokohama, such as Kannai and Yokohama China Town, as well as Yokohama Station, which is about a 17-min direct ride from Idogaya Station in Minami Ward.

The Keikyu Main lines and Yokohama Blue line also run through Minami Ward, the former giving resident easy access to downtown Tokyo.

Coming in at number four is Chuo Ward in the city of Fukuoka. The city of Fukuoka is the capital of Fukuoka prefecture and is located on the northern shore of the island of Kyushu.

Chuo Ward, literally “Central Ward” is unsurprisingly located in the city center and anchors some of the busiest commercial and entertainment districts in Fukuoka. Tenjin is the city’s western hub and is known for its eclectic mix of shops, bars, restaurants, and nightlife. The Daimyo district is also located in Chuo. This is area is known for being Fukuoka’s business start-up hub. Here, the Fukuoka Next Building was opened in 2017. It is now home to Fukuoka’s Start-up Cafe and provides office space to a number of start-up businesses.

On Real Estate Japan, our partner agents, primarily Gran Asset Management, a bilingual real estate agency based in Fukuoka, mainly list investment properties but they can also help you find apartments suitable for your own use.

At number five in the rankings is Yokosuka, a city with a population of about 410,000, located in Kanagawa prefecture.

Located across Tokyo Bay from Tokyo and Yokohama, Yokosuka has been an important coastal community for hundreds of years and is now most well-known as being home to a large naval base which hosts both the Japanese fleet and the U.S. 7th Fleet.

At number six is Higashiyama Ward in the city of Kyoto.

Higashiyama (literally “East Mountain”) Ward is best known for the district by the same name, which is located on the lower slopes of the eastern mountains and is one of the city’s best preserved historic districts. The streets in Higashiyama are lined with small shops, cafes and restaurants which have been catering to tourists for hundreds of years.

#7 Karuizawa, Nagano

At number seven in the annual is a perennial favorite, the lovely mountain resort town of Karuizawa.

Karuizawa is a resort town in the mountains of Nagano prefecture. It is located about 2-hours from Tokyo by shinkansen. Karuizawa is known for mild summers and is a popular weekend getaway destination for Tokyo residents. There are many summer recreational activities in Karuizawa, including hiking and cycling. Skiing and hot springs are popular in the winter.

On Real Estate Japan, many of the properties available for sale in Karuizawa are plots of undeveloped land and resort-style single-family homes. You can find price points from the equivalent of less than $100,000 USD to several million US dollars. Please use the filters on the search page to look for the properties that meet your criteria!

Nago is a tourist town on Okinawa Island, in southern Japan. It’s known for beach resorts along Nago Bay.

#9 Minami Ashigara, Kanagawa

Minami Ashigara is a city in Kanagawa prefecture. It is located just north of Fuji Hakone Izu National Park and the city of Odawara.

Kamigyo Ward is best known for being home to the Kyoto Imperial Palace, a complex of classical Japanese halls and gardens, as for nearby Nishijin, a weaving district with traditional wooden houses.

