Unlock Strong Returns with Hands-Off Short-Term Rental Investments in Tokyo

[SPONSORED]

For overseas investors with cash and a preference for stability, Tokyo’s real estate market represents a promising opportunity. However, returns on traditional long-term rentals typically range between 2–4%, making them less attractive to many investors.

Short-term rentals (such as Airbnb-style vacation stays and boutique hotels) have emerged as an alternative for investors seeking stronger returns. Occupancy rates have remained high and are expected to continue doing so, driven by Japan’s growing inbound tourism.

Despite the attractive opportunity presented by this expanding market, many investors hesitate to proceed because the challenges can be substantial: complex local regulations, language barriers and the operational demands of managing short-term rentals in a foreign market.

This is where Jin’s Homes comes in.

Simplify your property investment

As one of the few English-speaking brokerages in Tokyo focused on the short-term rental sector, Jin’s Homes offers a comprehensive solution for investors who are looking for an all-in-one partner: from acquiring the right property to securing licenses, designing and furnishing units and managing day-to-day operations.

A luxurious short-term apartment currently under management by Jin’s Homes. Credit: Jin’s Homes

Their commitment to hands‑off investing on behalf of their clients is reflected in their track record. They are a Super-Host on Airbnb with 100% five‑star ratings from their very first guest to today (as of March 9, 2026). Investors get the benefit of strong income potential without dealing with bureaucracy, guest logistics or maintenance.

Why Tokyo Short-Term Rentals are Attractive

Tokyo’s status as a global travel hub means there is year-round demand for short‑term accommodation, from business travelers and tourists to digital nomads. Central wards such as Minato, Shibuya, Shinjuku, and Meguro consistently attract premium nightly rates, far above what traditional long‑term leases can deliver.

However, Japan’s legal framework for short‑term rentals is not simple. Regulations vary by municipality and typically require specific licenses for minpaku (short-term lodging) or hotel operations. Navigating these rules from abroad, especially in Japanese, can be overwhelming. That’s where a specialist partner matters.

Full-service, English-friendly support

What sets Jin’s Homes apart is their holistic, investor‑centric approach. They don’t simply list properties: they guide investors through every stage of the process:

Property sourcing and analysis – Properties are carefully reviewed for location, revenue potential, and regulatory compliance.





Licensing and legal setup – Short‑term rental permits and hotel licensing requirements are handled on the investor’s behalf.





Interior design and furnishing – Visual appeal and guest comfort are prioritized to maximize nightly rates and bookings.





Day‑to‑day operations – Guest communications, check‑ins, cleaning schedules, maintenance and financial reporting are fully managed.





This full-service service model is particularly valuable for overseas investors who want a true hands‑off experience: owning a Tokyo income‑producing asset without needing to understand every detail of Japan’s administrative or rental landscape.

Examples of curated investment opportunities

To demonstrate what’s possible, here are some real listings curated by the Jin’s Homes team that reflect strong income potential in Tokyo’s short‑term rental segment:

Turn-Key Handover in a Peaceful Neighborhood

Price: ¥50,000,000 Net Return: ~7% (Potential ~8.5%) Performance: ~¥30,000~¥40,000 average daily rate, 50%+ occupancy

11mins walk from Izumitamagawa Station and only 20+mins to Shinjuku on the Odakyu Line. Licensed short-term rental managed by Jin’s Homes since Oct. 2025 with all guests rating ★5/5 as of March 9th, 2026. With convenient access to Shinjuku and multiple universities along the Odakyu Line, this accommodation has consistent demand from both international and local tourists, students and also sports teams.

Designers Hotel in Shibuya

Price: ¥169,800,000 Net Return: ~5.6% (Potential ~6.5%) Performance:

A two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment, located just 9 minutes from Hatagaya Station and just a 4-minute train ride to Shinjuku, this property operates under licensing for short-term stays and has already established solid rate and occupancy figures — a strong example of how premium location drives performance.

Multi-Unit Building Near Asakusa

Price: ¥200,000,000 Net Return: ~6% (Potential ~7%) Performance: 7mins walk from Oshiage Station andTokyo Sky Tree near the Asakusa area, this larger property, with 3 units consisting of 3BR 2BA, 1BR 1BA, and 1 studio (1BA) is licensed as a short-term rental and has enjoyed continuous five-star guest reviews, illustrating how well-executed short-term rentals can thrive in culturally popular zones. Currently applying for a hotel license. Turnkey handover with Jin’s Homes is available for immediate operation from day-one.

These examples underscore how carefully selected properties in Tokyo’s core wards — when professionally marketed and managed — can generate rental income that outpaces typical long‑term leases.

Hands-off investing in 3 easy steps

Jin’s Homes has streamlined the investment process into a clear 3‑step path for busy international investors:

Book a call — Share your goals, budget, and investment preferences in a consultation with our team.



Choose from curated properties — Select from vetted opportunities that match your financial targets and risk profile.



Sit back and relax — Jin’s Homes takes care of the rest, from closing to management.





This straightforward process eliminates the common pain points that often discourage overseas buyers. You do not need to sort out complicated licensing, liaise with local authorities or handle guest turnover.

Ready to explore your next investment?

Investing in a foreign real estate market can feel daunting, but the right partner makes all the difference. Jin’s Homes combines local market expertise with international investor support, guiding clients in English through every stage of the investment process.

However, Jin’s Homes is a boutique operation with limited capacity. They intentionally keep their client roster selective to maintain high standards of service and uphold their strong performance history.

If you’re interested in hands-off short-term rental investing in Tokyo, schedule a consultation now with the Jin’s Homes team.

If you’d prefer to learn more first, explore their website here.