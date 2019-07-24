What can you buy around Tokyo for $150,000?

In this installment in the “what can you buy” series, by popular request, we take a look at what you can buy around Tokyo for $150,000 (¥16,000,000) or less.

To put this price point in perspective, in 2018, the average listing price for a single-family home in the Tokyo 23 Wards was about ¥64,870,000 (a year-on-year increase of 8.5%).

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.

Location: Excellent central location, 5-min walk to Tokyo MidTown. Walk to 3 major stations: 3-min walk to Nogizaka, 10-min walk to Akasaka, 10-min walk to Roppongi.

Price: $146,000 (¥15,800,000)

Size and Layout: 20.46 m² (215-sqft) studio (1R)

Floor: 1st-floor in 7-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1977, interior recently renovated

Notes: Prime, central neighborhood near 3 major stations. Currently not occupied. Buy for yourself or as investment property.

Renovated apartment in Shinjuku – Excellent location near Shinjuku Central Park

Location: Excellent location in Shinjuku’s skyscraper district, near the Tokyo Metropolitan Government buildings, 8-min walk from Tochomae Station.

Price: $119,000 (¥12,800,000)

Size and Layout: 19.45 m² (204-sqft) studio (1R)

Floor: 1st-floor in 7-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1977, interior recently renovated

Notes: Prime, central neighborhood near 3 major stations. Currently not occupied. Buy for yourself or as investment prop

Renovated apartment in Koenji – Est. gross yield 7.7% – Easy direct ride to Shinjuku

Location: 3-min walk from Koenji Station, 11-min direct ride to Shinjuku Station. Koenji is a conveniently located, hip western suburb of Tokyo, popular with young people and couples drawn to its alternative culture vibe and many second-hand clothing shops, izakaya, and underground bars and clubs.

Price: $129,000 (¥13,900,000)

Size and Layout: 18.20 m² (196-sqft) studio (1R)

Floor: 3rd-floor in47-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1981, interior recently renovated

Notes: Popular neighborhood. Currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 7.7%. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.

Studio Apartment in Shinagawa Ward – 2 Stops to Meguro

Location: Excellent central location, 4-min walk from Musashi Koyama Station on the Tokyu Meguro line, one-stop from Meguro Station, 14-min ride to Shibuya with one transfer.

Price: $148,000 (¥16,000,000)

Size and Layout: 17.94 m² m² (194-sqft) studio (1K)

Floor: Top floor in 7-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1996

Notes: Convenient residential neighborhood near convenience stores, supermarket, and post office. Currently occupied with an estimated gross yield of 5.6%. Potential annual rent of ¥900,000. Buy for yourself or as investment property.

2BR Apartment in Yokohama – Recently Renovated, easy direct commute to Yokohama Station

Location: 19-min bus ride to Kamioka Station on the Blue line in Yokohama. About a 15-min direct ride to Yokohama Station

Price: $137,000 (¥14,800,000)

Size and Layout: 56.85 m² (603-sqft) 2BR (3DK)

Floor: 3rd-floor in 5-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1993, interior renovated in June 2018

Notes: Convenient residential neighborhood near supermarket, convenience store, park, post office, medical clinic. Interior (kitchen, bathroom, walls, ceiling, etc) renovated in June 2018. Great natural light in this southeast-facing unit.

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

