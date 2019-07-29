What can you buy for $1.5million to $2 million in Japan? Luxury dream homes from around Japan

In this installment in the “what can you buy” series, by popular request, we are going up market… to the $1.5 million to $2million price range. This is equivalent to between ¥162 million and ¥217 million.

To put this price point in perspective, in 2018, the average listing price for a single-family home in the Tokyo 23 Wards was about ¥64,870,000 (a year-on-year increase of 8.5%).

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.

Luxury House for sale in Niseko – Hokkaido vacation home – Breathtaking view of Mt. Yotei views – Near ski slopes

Location: About a 3-min (1.6-km) drive to Niseko Village Ski Resort and Golf Course. Breathtaking views of Mt. Yotei.

Price: ¥152,500,000 ($1.4 million USD)

Size and Layout: 195.61 m² (2,099-sqft) 3BR (3LDK)

Floors: 2-story house

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2017

Notes: This property is part of the first master-planned luxury housing development in the Niseko Higashiyama area. Underground power, master-planned landscaping, Mount Yotei and ski-hill views.

Luxury Apartment for Sale in Omotesando – Sunny, spacious 3-bedroom in prime location – Surround sound stereo system, mist sauna, wine cellar

Location: Minutes from the fashionable, tree-lined luxury fashion shops of Omotesando. This property is located in one of Tokyo’s premiere high-end shopping destinations. Omotesando is home to some of the city’s best examples of modern architecture, posh cafes, and renowned art museums. From here it is a 13-min walk to Shibuya to the west and a 15-min walk to Roppongi Hills to the east.

Price: ¥229,800,000 ($2.2 million USD)

Size and Layout: 151.44 m² (1,625-sqft) 3BR (3LDK)

Floor: 5th-floor in 7-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1985, interior renovated in 2017

Notes: This is a sunny, south-facing corner unit with an excellent view. Interior completely renovated in 2017, including the addition of a surround sound system, mist sauna, and wine cellar. Renovation design work done by the firm of Ueki Kenichi.

Luxury Apartment for Sale in Azabu Juban – Stunning Central Tokyo Views from 29th-story 3BR apartment

Location: Excellent central Tokyo location, 4-min walk from Azabu Juban station. This luxury tower condominium development is located in one of Tokyo’s most exclusive residential neighborhoods near many embassies, the Tokyo American Club, and Tokyo Tower.

Price: ¥228,00,000 ($2.0 million USD)

Size and Layout: 105.66 m² (1,130-sqft) 3BR (3LDK)

Floor: 29th-floor in 38-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2009

Notes: Corner unit with wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows. Breathtaking views in a premiere location.

Luxury Apartment for Sale in Ebisu – Newly renovated

Location: Excellent central Tokyo location, 5-min walk from Ebisu station on the Yamanote line, 12-min walk from Hiroo Station. Ex-pat friendly neighborhood with high-end shopping and many restaurants and Japanese-style pubs (izakaya) nearby. Also near international schools.

Price: ¥188,00,000 ($1.7 million USD)

Size and Layout: 117.30 m² (1,259-sqft) 3BR (3LDK)

Floor: 13th-floor in 14-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1999, recently renovated

Renovated Kyoto Town House for Sale – Near Nijo Castle and the Kyoto Imperial Palace

Location: Premiere Kyoto location, between Nijo Castle and the Imperial Palace, 5-min walk from Marutamachi Station, about a 7-min direct ride to Kyoto Station.

Price: ¥198,00,000 ($1.8 million USD)

Size and Layout: 194.60 m² (2,088-sqft) 6BR (6LDK)

Floors: 2-stories

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1950, renovated in June 2016

Notes: There are a total 6 bedrooms plus a bonus loft, interior courtyard and deck. Ideal for a vacation home. Can be renovated to be used as a guest house or long-term rental.

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

Lead photo: Unobstructed Mt. Yotei views from the living room of the Niseko house for sale described above.