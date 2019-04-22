What can you buy for $100,000 Just Outside Tokyo?

In this installment in the “what can you buy” series, by popular request we take a look at what you can buy just outside Tokyo for ¥10,000,000 ($100,000) or less.

To put this price point in perspective, in 2018, the average listing price for a single-family home in the Tokyo 23 Wards was about ¥64,870,000 ( a year-on-year increase of 8.5%).

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at some listings!

Studio Apartment in Yokohama – 3-min direct to Yokohama Station – 40-min direct to Tokyo Station

Price: $83,000 (¥9,300,000)

Size and Layout: 17.61 m² (183-sqft) Studio (1K)

Floor: 5th-floor in 10-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: Built in 1989

Structure: Steel-reinforced concrete

Notes: Currently occupied with an estimated gross yield of 8.4%. Buy for yourself or as an investment property. Supermarket, convenience store, post office nearby. Excellent location between Yokohama and Tokyo, easy walking distance to three stations.

3BR Apartment for Sale Near Matsudo Station – 45-min commute to Tokyo Station

Location: 18-min walk from Matsudo Station on the JR Joban line, about a 45-min commute to Tokyo Station, 1-hr commute to Chiba Station

Price: $67,000 (¥7,500,000)

Size and Layout: 73.19 m² (786-sqft) 3BR (3LDK)

Floor: 5th-floor in 5-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: Built in 1979

Structure: Reinforced concrete

Notes: Currently vacant. Family-friendly neighborhood near park and public schools, police station.

Small single-family house for sale in Yoshimi Saitama – Buy for yourself or as investment property

Location: Yoshimi is a town of about 19,500 people, located about 60-km north of Shinjuku. It is about a 1-hr 1-min drive to Shinjuku, or about a 1.5-hour train train.

Price: $40,200 (¥4,500,000)

Size and Layout: 53.82 m² (579-sqft) 2BR (2LDK) on a 110-sqm lot

Floor: Whole-building house

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: Built in 1985

Structure: Wood

Notes: Currently occupied with an estimated gross yield of 12.0%. Quiet residential neighborhood near the Nameri River.

1R Studio Apartment for Sale in Hachioji – About a 40-min direct ride to Shinjuku

Location: 6-min walk from Nishi Hachioji Station on the JR Chou line, about a 40-min direct ride to Shinjuku Stn.

Price: $49,200 (¥5,500,000)

Size and Layout: 18.20 m² (196-sqft) Studio (1R)

Floor: 5th-floor in a five-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: Built in 1992

Structure: Reinforced concrete

Notes: Currently occupied with an estimated gross yield of 8.7%. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.

1R Studio Apartment For Sale in Nishi Shinuku – Near Shinjuku Central Park

Location: 4-min walk from Nishishinjuku Go Choume Station, near Shinjuku Central Park and the Shinjuku skyscraper district

Price: $98,000 (¥11,000,000)

Size and Layout: 18.59 m² (196-sqft) Studio (1R)

Floor: 4th-floor in a five-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: Built in 1981

Structure: Reinforced concrete

Notes: Currently vacant. Excellent location. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

Lead photo: Sakura Zutsumi Park, Yoshimi, Saitama (via Bike Plus)