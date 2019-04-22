What can you buy for $100,000 Just Outside Tokyo?

In this installment in the “what can you buy” series, by popular request we take a look at what you can buy just outside Tokyo for ¥10,000,000 ($100,000) or less.
To put this price point in perspective, in 2018, the average listing price for a single-family home in the Tokyo 23 Wards was about ¥64,870,000 ( a year-on-year increase of 8.5%).
After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.
Let’s look at some listings!
Studio Apartment in Yokohama – 3-min direct to Yokohama Station – 40-min direct to Tokyo Station
Price: $83,000 (¥9,300,000)
Size and Layout: 17.61 m² (183-sqft) Studio (1K)
Floor: 5th-floor in 10-story building
Land rights: Freehold
Year Built: Built in 1989
Structure: Steel-reinforced concrete
Notes: Currently occupied with an estimated gross yield of 8.4%. Buy for yourself or as an investment property. Supermarket, convenience store, post office nearby. Excellent location between Yokohama and Tokyo, easy walking distance to three stations.
3BR Apartment for Sale Near Matsudo Station – 45-min commute to Tokyo Station
Location: 18-min walk from Matsudo Station on the JR Joban line, about a 45-min commute to Tokyo Station, 1-hr commute to Chiba Station
Price: $67,000 (¥7,500,000)
Size and Layout: 73.19 m² (786-sqft) 3BR (3LDK)
Floor: 5th-floor in 5-story building
Land rights: Freehold
Year Built: Built in 1979
Structure: Reinforced concrete
Notes: Currently vacant. Family-friendly neighborhood near park and public schools, police station.
Small single-family house for sale in Yoshimi Saitama – Buy for yourself or as investment property
Location: Yoshimi is a town of about 19,500 people, located about 60-km north of Shinjuku. It is about a 1-hr 1-min drive to Shinjuku, or about a 1.5-hour train train.
Price: $40,200 (¥4,500,000)
Size and Layout: 53.82 m² (579-sqft) 2BR (2LDK) on a 110-sqm lot
Floor: Whole-building house
Land rights: Freehold
Year Built: Built in 1985
Structure: Wood
Notes: Currently occupied with an estimated gross yield of 12.0%. Quiet residential neighborhood near the Nameri River.
1R Studio Apartment for Sale in Hachioji – About a 40-min direct ride to Shinjuku
Location: 6-min walk from Nishi Hachioji Station on the JR Chou line, about a 40-min direct ride to Shinjuku Stn.
Price: $49,200 (¥5,500,000)
Size and Layout: 18.20 m² (196-sqft) Studio (1R)
Floor: 5th-floor in a five-story building
Land rights: Freehold
Year Built: Built in 1992
Structure: Reinforced concrete
Notes: Currently occupied with an estimated gross yield of 8.7%. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.
1R Studio Apartment For Sale in Nishi Shinuku – Near Shinjuku Central Park
Location: 4-min walk from Nishishinjuku Go Choume Station, near Shinjuku Central Park and the Shinjuku skyscraper district
Price: $98,000 (¥11,000,000)
Size and Layout: 18.59 m² (196-sqft) Studio (1R)
Floor: 4th-floor in a five-story building
Land rights: Freehold
Year Built: Built in 1981
Structure: Reinforced concrete
Notes: Currently vacant. Excellent location. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.
FAQs About Buying a Home in Japan
Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?
Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.
How do I get a home loan as a foreigner in Japan?
Please see this article for information on: Getting a home loan as a foreigner in Japan
What is the process for buying a home in Japan?
Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying a Home in Japan
See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator
For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan
Need to know: Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan
How much is my property worth?
Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?
Seminars on Buying Property in Japan
Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.
Lead photo: Sakura Zutsumi Park, Yoshimi, Saitama (via Bike Plus)