What can you buy for $110,000 or less in the greater Tokyo area?

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, by popular request, we take a look at the greater Tokyo area, which includes the city of Tokyo, including the 23 Wards, western suburbs of Tokyo, and the surrounding prefectures of Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa.The target price point is ¥12 million (about $106,000 USD) or much less!

To put this price point in perspective, here are the actual sales prices of pre-owned detached houses in greater Tokyo for July 2021.

Pre-Owned Single Family Homes Average Sales Prices – July 2021 Source: REINS Region July 2021 Average Sales Price JPY Approx Sales Price in USD

@ 1USD to 110JPY v. July 2020

% Change v. June 2021

% Change Tokyo 82,140,000 746,727 10.5% 0.2% Tokyo 23 Wards 89,720,000 815,636 9.7% -1.3% Tokyo Western Suburbs 46,240,000 420,364 5.2% 7.6% Saitama Prefecture 34,770,000 316,091 8.4% -0.5% Chiba Prefecture 31,330,000 284,818 13.3% -4.8% Kanagawa Prefecture 48,860,000 444,182 6.2% 5.3% Yokohama and Kawasaki 54,930,000 499,364 7.0% 8.2% Kanagawa Other 32,750,000 297,727 1.0% -6.6%

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

1LDK Apartment in Hakone — List price ¥5,500,000 ($49,000 USD), onsen (hot springs) facility in building

Listing price: ¥5,500,000 ($49,000 USD)

Location: Sengokuhara neighborhood of Hakone

Hakone is a mountainous town located in Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park, about 87-km southwest of Tokyo and is known for its hot springs resorts (onsen) and views of the iconic volcano Mount Fuji. It is a popular day- and weekend-trip destination for Tokyo residents.

On Real Estate Japan, you can find a range of properties for sale in Hakone, from resort-style homes surrounded by nature, to apartments in condominium complexes closer to the center of town.

Property Highlights

Today, our featured property is located in the Famiel Villa Sengokuhara development, which is a two minute walk to the nearest bus stop, then 25 min. by bus to Hakone Yumoto Station.

46.75 m² 1LDK 4th-floor unit in 6-story building

In-building onsen (hot springs) facilities

Western-style living room, Japanese-style tatami room (bedroom)

Please click on the images or here to see the property details.

3LDK Apartment in Koshigaya-shi, Saitama — Convenient commute to northern Tokyo or use one of the bedrooms as a home office

Listing price: ¥9,300,000 ($82,000 USD)

Location: Koshigaya-shi, Saitama

About a 13-min walk from Koshigaya Station on the Tobu Skytree line.

About a 28-min direct ride to Kita Senju Station Kita Senju is a major interchange station in northern Tokyo, with access to 5 lines: JR East Joban line Tobu Skytree line Tokyo Metro Chiyoda line Tokyo Metro Hibiya line Tsukuba Express



Property Highlights

Our featured property in Saitama:

60.49 m² 3LDK (3-bedroom) 2nd-floor apartment in a 3-story building

Convenient commute to stations along the Tobu Skytree line and northern Tokyo

Two Western-style bedrooms, one Japanese-style tatami room

Please click on the images or here to see the property details.

3LDK House in Katsuura-shi, Chiba — Spacious home near golf course, tennis courts, water sports

Listing price: ¥9,500,000 ($84,000 USD)

Location: Katsuura-shi, Chiba

Katsuura is a coastal city on Japan’s Boso Peninsula known for its fishing ports, where fish are unloaded and auctioned.

The property is in a great location for enjoying outdoor activities. It is a short drive to Moriya Beach and the Tokyu Golf Course is also nearby (about 800-meters) as well as an all-weather tennis court.

Property Highlights

115.92 m² 3LDK (3-bedroom) two-story detached house

Excellent amenities nearby, including golf, tennis, and water sports

Two Western-style bedrooms, one Japanese-style tatami room

Please click on the images or here to see the property details.

1R Apartment in Musashino-shi — One stop from Kichijoji, 17-min direct ride to Shinjuku

Listing price: ¥8,800,000 ($78,000 USD)

Location: Musashino-shi

About a 14-min walk from Mitaka Station on the JR Chuo-Sobu line, one stop from Kichijoji Station.

14-min direct ride to Shinjuku Station

Property Highlights

15.90 m² 2nd-floor 1R apartment

Currently tenanted with estimated gross yield of 7.5%

Very convenient neighborhood near Hosei University, Ghibli Museum, and Inokashira Park

Please click on the images or here to see the property details.

1R Apartment in Shinjuku – Currently tenanted with estimated gross yield of 6.1%

Listing price: ¥11,800,000 ($105,000 USD)

Location: 6-min walk from Shinjuku Station on the Toei Oedo line

Excellent location in Shinjuku

12-min walk from JR Shinjuku Station

10-min walk from Shinsen-Shinjuku on the Keio New line

Property Highlights

15.12 m² 2nd-floor 1R apartment

Currently tenanted with estimated gross yield of 6.1%

Excellent location in the heart of Shinjuku

Please click on the images or here to see the property details.

Featured Agents

All of the agents who list properties on realestate.co.jp are bilingual in Japanese and English. Some agents can also handle inquiries in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and other languages. Please click on the links below to see their listings:

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan

Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.

Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan

Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan

See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator

For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan

Need to know:

Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan

Can I legally rent out my home in Japan on AirBnB?

Repair reserve fund fees explained

Parking spaces in Japanese condominium buildings explained

Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?

7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan

Tokyo Apartment Market Forecast: Trends to watch for in 2021

Kansai Apartment Market Forecast: Supply and price trends to watch for in 2021

Lead photo: Mt. Fuji sunrise as seen from Lake Tanuki, iStock 1190301307