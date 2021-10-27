What can you buy for $110,000 or less in the greater Tokyo area?

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, by popular request, we take a look at the greater Tokyo area, which includes the city of Tokyo, including the 23 Wards, western suburbs of Tokyo, and the surrounding prefectures of Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa.The target price point is ¥12 million (about $106,000 USD) or much less!
To put this price point in perspective, here are the actual sales prices of pre-owned detached houses in greater Tokyo for July 2021.
|Pre-Owned Single Family Homes Average Sales Prices – July 2021 Source: REINS
|Region
|July 2021 Average Sales Price JPY
|Approx Sales Price in USD
@ 1USD to 110JPY
|v. July 2020
% Change
|v. June 2021
% Change
|Tokyo
|82,140,000
|746,727
|10.5%
|0.2%
|Tokyo 23 Wards
|89,720,000
|815,636
|9.7%
|-1.3%
|Tokyo Western Suburbs
|46,240,000
|420,364
|5.2%
|7.6%
|Saitama Prefecture
|34,770,000
|316,091
|8.4%
|-0.5%
|Chiba Prefecture
|31,330,000
|284,818
|13.3%
|-4.8%
|Kanagawa Prefecture
|48,860,000
|444,182
|6.2%
|5.3%
|Yokohama and Kawasaki
|54,930,000
|499,364
|7.0%
|8.2%
|Kanagawa Other
|32,750,000
|297,727
|1.0%
|-6.6%
After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.
1LDK Apartment in Hakone — List price ¥5,500,000 ($49,000 USD), onsen (hot springs) facility in building
Listing price: ¥5,500,000 ($49,000 USD)
Location: Sengokuhara neighborhood of Hakone
Hakone is a mountainous town located in Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park, about 87-km southwest of Tokyo and is known for its hot springs resorts (onsen) and views of the iconic volcano Mount Fuji. It is a popular day- and weekend-trip destination for Tokyo residents.
On Real Estate Japan, you can find a range of properties for sale in Hakone, from resort-style homes surrounded by nature, to apartments in condominium complexes closer to the center of town.
Property Highlights
Today, our featured property is located in the Famiel Villa Sengokuhara development, which is a two minute walk to the nearest bus stop, then 25 min. by bus to Hakone Yumoto Station.
- 46.75 m² 1LDK 4th-floor unit in 6-story building
- In-building onsen (hot springs) facilities
- Western-style living room, Japanese-style tatami room (bedroom)
- Please click on the images or here to see the property details.
3LDK Apartment in Koshigaya-shi, Saitama — Convenient commute to northern Tokyo or use one of the bedrooms as a home office
Listing price: ¥9,300,000 ($82,000 USD)
Location: Koshigaya-shi, Saitama
About a 13-min walk from Koshigaya Station on the Tobu Skytree line.
- About a 28-min direct ride to Kita Senju Station
- Kita Senju is a major interchange station in northern Tokyo, with access to 5 lines:
- JR East Joban line
- Tobu Skytree line
- Tokyo Metro Chiyoda line
- Tokyo Metro Hibiya line
- Tsukuba Express
Property Highlights
Our featured property in Saitama:
- 60.49 m² 3LDK (3-bedroom) 2nd-floor apartment in a 3-story building
- Convenient commute to stations along the Tobu Skytree line and northern Tokyo
- Two Western-style bedrooms, one Japanese-style tatami room
- Please click on the images or here to see the property details.
3LDK House in Katsuura-shi, Chiba — Spacious home near golf course, tennis courts, water sports
Listing price: ¥9,500,000 ($84,000 USD)
Location: Katsuura-shi, Chiba
Katsuura is a coastal city on Japan’s Boso Peninsula known for its fishing ports, where fish are unloaded and auctioned.
The property is in a great location for enjoying outdoor activities. It is a short drive to Moriya Beach and the Tokyu Golf Course is also nearby (about 800-meters) as well as an all-weather tennis court.
Property Highlights
- 115.92 m² 3LDK (3-bedroom) two-story detached house
- Excellent amenities nearby, including golf, tennis, and water sports
- Two Western-style bedrooms, one Japanese-style tatami room
- Please click on the images or here to see the property details.
1R Apartment in Musashino-shi — One stop from Kichijoji, 17-min direct ride to Shinjuku
Listing price: ¥8,800,000 ($78,000 USD)
Location: Musashino-shi
About a 14-min walk from Mitaka Station on the JR Chuo-Sobu line, one stop from Kichijoji Station.
- 14-min direct ride to Shinjuku Station
Property Highlights
- 15.90 m² 2nd-floor 1R apartment
- Currently tenanted with estimated gross yield of 7.5%
- Very convenient neighborhood near Hosei University, Ghibli Museum, and Inokashira Park
- Please click on the images or here to see the property details.
1R Apartment in Shinjuku – Currently tenanted with estimated gross yield of 6.1%
Listing price: ¥11,800,000 ($105,000 USD)
Location: 6-min walk from Shinjuku Station on the Toei Oedo line
- Excellent location in Shinjuku
- 12-min walk from JR Shinjuku Station
- 10-min walk from Shinsen-Shinjuku on the Keio New line
Property Highlights
- 15.12 m² 2nd-floor 1R apartment
- Currently tenanted with estimated gross yield of 6.1%
- Excellent location in the heart of Shinjuku
- Please click on the images or here to see the property details.
Lead photo: Mt. Fuji sunrise as seen from Lake Tanuki, iStock 1190301307