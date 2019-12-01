What can you buy for $150,000 or less around Japan?

In this installment in the “what can you buy” series, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan for about $146,000 (¥16,000,000) or less.
To put this price point in perspective, the average sales price of a new apartment sold in the greater Tokyo region, as of July 2019 was ¥56,760,000 (about $533,500). The average price per square meter was ¥860,000 (about $8,091), or about $7,790 per square foot.
After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.
Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.
Small Detached House in Central Kyoto – 14-min walk to Kyoto Station
Location: This small detached house is located in a prime location in Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto. Near three major stations: Kyoto Station (12-min walk), Kiyomizu-Gojo Station (11-min walk), and Gojo Station (2-min walk). This is a convenient neighborhood near the local library, post office, and shopping. Just one stop or about a 15-min walk to Nishiki Market.
Price: ¥15,800,000 ($144,300)
Size and Layout: 23.14-sqm (247-sqft) traditional-style “1R” (1-room) house
Floors: 1-story
Land rights: Freehold
Year Built: 1950, renovated in 2016
Notes: Perfect as a pied-a-terre for your Kyoto getaway. The agent notes in the listing that this property cannot be used as a private accommodation (Airbnb-style) rental.
Renovated Apartment for Sale in Ueno – Est. gross yield 7.1%
Location: Excellent location 14-min walk from Ueno Station on the JR Yamanote line. This is a popular tourist area with many nearby attractions including Ueno Park, Ueno Zoo and the various museums.
Price: ¥14,300,000 ($130,600)
Size and Layout: 19.71-sqm (212-sqft)
Floors: 2nd-floor in 9-story building
Land rights: Freehold
Year Built: 1992
Notes: Currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 7.1%. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.
Apartment for Sale in Yokohama – Est. gross yield 9.7% – 31-min direct to Shibuya
Location: 7-min walk from Hakuraku Station on the Tokyu Toyoko line, 31-min direct to Shibuya
Price: ¥7,900,000 ($72,200)
Size and Layout: 18.90-sqm (203-sqft)
Floors: 2nd-floor in 7-story building
Land rights: Freehold
Year Built: 1986
Notes: Currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 9.7%. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.
Apartment for Sale in Osaka – Near Osaka Castle
Location: 5-min walk from Tanimachi Yon Choume Station on the Osaka Municipal Subway Chūō line, on the southwest corner of Osaka Castle Park. About a 13-min ride to Umeda.
Price: ¥16,000,000 ($146,000)
Size and Layout: 23.68-sqm (252-sqft) 1K studio apartment
Floor: 7th-floor in 15-story building
Land rights: Freehold
Year Built: 2014
Notes: Currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 5.3%. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.
Apartment for sale in Fukuoka – Estimated gross yield 5.4%
Location: 9-min walk from Akasaka Station on the Fukuoka City Subway Kuko line. This is an excellent central location, 8-min direct ride to Hakata Station.
Price: ¥15,800,000 ($144,300)
Size and Layout: 29.56-sqm (318-sqft) 1LDK (1BR) apartment
Floor: 3rd-floor in 14-story building
Land rights: Freehold
Year Built: 2015
Notes: Currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 5.4%. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.
FAQs About Buying Property in Japan
Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?
Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.
How do I get a property loan as a foreigner in Japan?
Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan
What is the process for buying a property in Japan?
Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Property in Japan
How much is my property worth?
Seminars on Buying Property in Japan
