What can you buy for $150,000 or less around Japan?

In this installment in the “what can you buy” series, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan for about $146,000 (¥16,000,000) or less.

To put this price point in perspective, the average sales price of a new apartment sold in the greater Tokyo region, as of July 2019 was ¥56,760,000 (about $533,500). The average price per square meter was ¥860,000 (about $8,091), or about $7,790 per square foot.

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.

Small Detached House in Central Kyoto – 14-min walk to Kyoto Station

Location: This small detached house is located in a prime location in Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto. Near three major stations: Kyoto Station (12-min walk), Kiyomizu-Gojo Station (11-min walk), and Gojo Station (2-min walk). This is a convenient neighborhood near the local library, post office, and shopping. Just one stop or about a 15-min walk to Nishiki Market.

Price: ¥15,800,000 ($144,300)

Size and Layout: 23.14-sqm (247-sqft) traditional-style “1R” (1-room) house

Floors: 1-story

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1950, renovated in 2016

Notes: Perfect as a pied-a-terre for your Kyoto getaway. The agent notes in the listing that this property cannot be used as a private accommodation (Airbnb-style) rental.

Renovated Apartment for Sale in Ueno – Est. gross yield 7.1%

Location: Excellent location 14-min walk from Ueno Station on the JR Yamanote line. This is a popular tourist area with many nearby attractions including Ueno Park, Ueno Zoo and the various museums.

Price: ¥14,300,000 ($130,600)

Size and Layout: 19.71-sqm (212-sqft)

Floors: 2nd-floor in 9-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1992

Notes: Currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 7.1%. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.

Apartment for Sale in Yokohama – Est. gross yield 9.7% – 31-min direct to Shibuya

Location: 7-min walk from Hakuraku Station on the Tokyu Toyoko line, 31-min direct to Shibuya

Price: ¥7,900,000 ($72,200)

Size and Layout: 18.90-sqm (203-sqft)

Floors: 2nd-floor in 7-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1986

Notes: Currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 9.7%. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.

Apartment for Sale in Osaka – Near Osaka Castle

Location: 5-min walk from Tanimachi Yon Choume Station on the Osaka Municipal Subway Chūō line, on the southwest corner of Osaka Castle Park. About a 13-min ride to Umeda.

Price: ¥16,000,000 ($146,000)

Size and Layout: 23.68-sqm (252-sqft) 1K studio apartment

Floor: 7th-floor in 15-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2014

Notes: Currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 5.3%. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.

Apartment for sale in Fukuoka – Estimated gross yield 5.4%

Location: 9-min walk from Akasaka Station on the Fukuoka City Subway Kuko line. This is an excellent central location, 8-min direct ride to Hakata Station.

Price: ¥15,800,000 ($144,300)

Size and Layout: 29.56-sqm (318-sqft) 1LDK (1BR) apartment

Floor: 3rd-floor in 14-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2015

Notes: Currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 5.4%. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan

Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Property in Japan

See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator

For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan

Need to know: Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan

Lead photo: Kamogawa River, Kyoto in the fall via KYOTO MOYOU