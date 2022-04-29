What can you buy for $150,000 or less in Japan’s medium and small cities?

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, by popular request, we take a look at what you can buy in Japan’s smaller cities and towns for $150,000 (¥20,000,000) or less.

The weakening yen has strengthened the purchasing power of the US dollar significantly since the start of the year, allowing us to look at more candidate properties. In 2021, the average USD-JPY exchange rate was about 109.8 JPY to one USD. Currently, one greenback is trading at about 130.7 JPY.

To put the ¥20,000,000 price point in perspective, the average contracted sales price for a pre-owned house sold in greater Tokyo was ¥35,240,000 ($275,000 USD), an increase of 10.2% compared to 2020 and the third consecutive year of price increases compared to the previous year.

More homebuyers are also moving away from large cities to look at more affordable housing in smaller cities and towns, as more companies are allowing workers to telecommute. This trend is also putting price pressure on regional cities. Please see this article for a national ranking of the average listing price of an apartment for sale in Japan by prefecture, in March 2022.

Now let’s take a look at the featured properties in this price range!

List price: ¥13,300,000 ($102,000 USD, @ 130 JPY to 1 USD)

Location: Hakodate, Hokkaido

Hakodate is Hokkaido’s third largest city, with a population of about 250,000 (June 2021). It is a charming port city, surrounded by the ocean on three sides, with a very livable environment that blends Western and Japanese-style architectural influences. The city is known for its fresh seafood, hot springs, and spectacular location at the base of Mt. Hakodate (a 334-meter high), which is renowned for its breathtaking views of the city and bay.

Property Highlights

This is a 79.19 m² 3LDK home on a 198.32 m² lot

The property is 57 years old but has recently been renovated and is move-in ready

Two parking spaces, floor heating

Great location where you can easily get to a hospital, supermarket, convenience store, downtown(Honcho), the local hot spring spa and Hakodate Airport

Listing agent: R Real Estate

For the full listing, please click here: Renovated 3LDK house for sale in Hakodate

2LDK Apartment in Nikko, Tochigi – Kinugawa Onsen Area

List price: ¥14,000,000 ($108,000 USD)

Location: Nikko, Tochigi

Nikko is a mountain town located in Tochigi prefecture, about 150-km north or about a two hour and forty minute train ride from Tokyo. It is a popular resort destination for Tokyo residents. The area is known for its natural hot springs, spectacular forests and waterfalls and for the many shrines and temples dotting the landscape.

Nikko is also home to Toshogu, the Shinto shrine established in 1617 as a memorial for Tokugawa Ieyasu, founding ruler of the Tokugawa shogunate, which marked the beginning of the Edo period. Toshogu and its associated shrine and temple complex have been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Property Highlights

Two bedroom unit on the first floor of a 6-story condominium with onsen

Built in 2014

Pet-friendly condominium building

8-min walk to Kinugawa Onsen Station

Listing agent: Tokyu Resort Corporation

For the full listing, please click here: 2LDK apartment for sale in Nikko

List price: ¥15,700,000 ($121,000 USD)

Location: Narusawa Village, Yamanashi

Narusawa is a village with a population of about 3,152 people (June 2019) in Yamanashi prefecture. Is is located in the southern part of the prefecture, in the foothills of Mount Fuji. The entire village is located within the borders of Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park.

Property Highlights

Large 122.30 m² 2-bedroom house with spacious, vaulted-ceiling living room on a spacious 1,087.00 m² lot

Built in 2016

Located within the borders of Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park

About 1.7km to Fuji Lakeside Country Club, about 1.9km to Fujizakura Country Club, and about 5.1km to Forest Mall Fujikawaguchiko

Listing agent: Tokyu Resort Corporation

For the full listing, please click here: 2LDK house for sale in Yamanashi

List price: ¥19,200,000 ($147,000 USD)

Location: Isumi Chiba

Isumi is a seaside city in Chiba with a population of about 37,206 (November 2020). Isumi’s pristine beaches and sparkling ocean are renowned for having some of the best surfing spots in all of Japan.

Property Highlights

2-BR one-story house built in April 2015. To be delivered after remodeling in May 2022.

This is a seller direct property, no broker fee

Located in Ohara Seibu Green Town Villa area. which is adjacent Ohara Onjuku Golf Course designed by architect Seiichi Inoue (regarded as the master of golf design in Japan).

Sunny and airy southwest-facing home with garden.

Listing agent: Tokyu Resort Corporation

For the full listing, please click here: 2LDK house for sale in Chiba

List price: ¥14,980,000 ($115,000 USD)

Location: Yokosuka, Kanagawa

Yokosuka (population 409,000 in October 2017) is the 11th most populist city in greater Tokyo, so it’s a lot bigger than our other featured properties, but would still be considered a medium-sized city in the Tokyo metro region. It is most well-known as being home to the US 7th Fleet. Yokosuka is bordered by the mouth of Tokyo Bay to the east and Sagami Bay on the Pacific Ocean on the west.

Property Highlights