What can you buy for $150,000 (Or Much Less) around Japan?

In this installment in the “what can you buy” series, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan at the popular $150,000 (¥16,000,000) price point.

To put this price point in perspective,

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.

Apartment in Nishi Shinjuku – 1 stop to Shinjuku Station – Est. gross yield of 7.3%

Location: Excellent location in Nishi (western) Shinjuku, 5-min walk from Hatsudai Station on the Keio line. This is a great residential neighborhood just west of Shinjuku proper. In the neighborhood, you’ll enjoy relaxed shopping at the shoutengai (pedestrian-friendly shopping street) but also proximity to the 54-story Tokyo Opera City skyscraper, the third tallest building in Shinjuku and home to many shops and restaurants, as well as a concert hall, art gallery, media museum, and office space.

Hatsudai is a not-so-well-kept-secret for people looking to live near Shinjuku without the crazy crowds.

Price: ¥12,900,000 ($122,000)

Size and Layout: 25.20 m² (269-sqft) 1DK (Apartment with dining/kitchen area separated from bedroom)

Floors: 2nd story in 5-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1984

Notes: Currently tenanted with estimated potential annual rent of ¥948,000. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.

Renovated House in Osaka – 2 stops to Tennoji

Location: Excellent location! 12-min walk from Nishi Tanabe Station on the Midosuji line, 2 stops from Tennoji Station! This is a terrific neighborhood with great transportation access and near two large parks: Bandai Pond Park and Nagai Park, as well as the Osaka General Medical Center. Tennoji (just 4-min away by subway) is one of Osaka’s main city centers, known for its skyscraper district, many shopping centers (near Tennoji Station and the Abeno Harukas building) and green spaces, and a very popular zoo.

Price: ¥15,800,000 ($149,000)

Size and Layout: 76.09 m² (818-sqft) 3DK (2BR House with covered parking space)

Floors: Two-story house

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1993, renovated in January 2020

Notes: Brand new kitchen, bathtub, tatami mat, toilet, wall paper, floors. Renovated in 2020 January. 3DK townhouse with parking on first floor. City water/sewer system.

Renovated House in Kyoto — 5 stops to Kyoto Station

Located: 4-min walk from Fushimi Station on the Kyoto Kintetsu Station, 5 stops to Kyoto Station. Quiet residential neighborhood near supermarkets, convenience stores, banks, post office, and public schools.

Price: ¥15,800,000 ($149,000)

Size and Layout: 56.61 m² (603-sqft) 2LDK (2BR House)

Floors: two-story house

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1979, renovated in April 2019

Notes: Renovated in April 2019 from a 3BR and a living room to a 2BR and a living. All western-style rooms. This is a compact home located in a family-friendly neighborhood with good access to the city center.

And if you head out to the countryside, you’ll find listings at much lower price points than $150,000….

Whole building hotel / ryokan in Nagano – List price ¥7.8M ($74,000)

Location: Kijimadaira-mura, Nagano prefecture. About 12-min by car to Iiyama Station on the Iiyama line. Nagano is a mountainous prefecture, rich in nature and known for hosting the 1998 Winter Olympic Games. It is about 2-hours by shinkansen from Nagano Station to Tokyo.

Price: ¥7,800,000 ($74,000)

Size and Layout: 227.64 m² (2,443-sqft) whole building (six guest rooms + common area and kitchen)

Floors: two-story house

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1990

Notes: This is a whole building hotel / ryokan (traditional Japanese inn) with six guest rooms, a common area, and a kitchen. The building is located in a mountainous area known for skiing and outdoor activities. The property could be used as a small hotel, guesthouse, or converted to a private residence.

