What can you buy for $160,000 or Less? From Japan’s Big Cities to Smaller Towns

In this installment in the “what can you buy” series, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan for $160,000 (¥17,500,000) or less.

To put this price point in perspective, in 2018, the average listing price for a single-family home in the Tokyo 23 Wards was about ¥64,870,000 ( a year-on-year increase of 8.5%).

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at some listings!

Renovated Studio Apartment in Nishi Azabu – 10-min walk to Roppongi Hills

Location: Excellent central location near two stations, Nogizaka on the Chiyoda line and Roppongi on the Hibiya line. About a 10-minute walk to Roppongi Hills.

Price: $157,000 (¥17,300,000)

Size and Layout: 19.31 m² (204-sqft) Studio (1R)

Floor: 3rd-floor unit in a 6-story builidng

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1976

Structure: Reinforced concrete

Notes: Excellent location in a highly desirable neighborhood. Recently renovated.

Location: 13-min walk from Kitano Hakubaicho Station, about a 25-min commute to Kyoto Station.

Price: $153,000 (¥16,800,000)

Size and Layout: 53.81 m² (570-sqft) 4-Rooms (4K) in addition to kitchen/bathroom

Floors: 2 stories

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1950

Structure: Wood

Notes: Un-renovated machiya town house. Located in a quiet residential area, ideal as a vacation home.

3BR House for Sale in Asahikawa – Hokkaido

Location: Asahikawa, Hokkaido. Population 339,600. Asahikawa is located in north central Hokkaido and is known for its zoo and signature soy-sauced based ramen broth.

Price: $98,200 (¥10,800,000)

Size and Layout: 333.43 m² (2,584-sqft) 3BR (3LDK) – Two living/dining rooms

Floors: 2 stories

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1992

Structure: Wood

Notes: Ideal for two-generation living, with two separate living/dining rooms. All western-style rooms

Spacious 3BR Ski Cabin in Naeba Ski Resort – Yuzawa – Niigata

Location: Located in the famous Naeba Ski Resort on the eastern slope of Mount Takenoko in Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture.

Price: $137,000 (¥15,000,000)

Size and Layout: 158.98 m² (1,711-sqft) 3BR (3LDK) –

Floors: 2 stories

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1991

Structure: Wood

Notes: This cozy little gem of a chalet offers 2 large bedrooms, a full bath, shower, and laundry upstairs with ample closet space. The ground floor level features a large, open-concept living/dining/kitchen area with vaulted cathedral ceilings. The living room opens up onto a large covered balcony through sliding doors. Perfect for BBQing or relaxing with a book.

Only 1. 5 hours from Tokyo by bullet train/bus, or 2.5 hours by car, this makes an easy weekend retreat, or great place to live year-round away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Located within the Joshinetsu National Park, Naeba and Kagura offer excellent big mountain skiing with deep powder snow. See more here: Ski Cabin for sale in Naeba Ski Resort

Renovated 3BR Apartment in Fujisawa – Kanagawa

Location: Near Zengyou Station on the Odakyu Enoshima line, about a 30-min ride to Kamakura and about a 1-hour ride to Shinjuku . Fujisawa is a city in Kanagawa, with a population of about 430,000.

Price: $135,000 (¥14,900,000)

Size and Layout: 66 m² (710-sqft) 3BR (3LDK)

Floor: 4th-floor unit in a 4-story builidng

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1995

Structure: Reinforced concrete

Notes: Sunny, south-facing living room with two balconies, and three bedrooms with storage. Kitchen separate from living room.

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

Please see this article for information on: Getting a home loan as a foreigner in Japan

Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying a Home in Japan

See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator

For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan

Need to know: Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan

