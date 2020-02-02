What can you buy for $170,000 or Less in Japan?

In this installment in the “what can you buy” series, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan for about $166,000 (¥18,000,000) or less. Featured properties include two with excellent investment potential near the tourist-friendly neighborhoods of Ueno and Asakusa, a whole apartment building in Sapporo, and a house near the Arashiyama bamboo forest.

To put this price point in perspective,

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.

Renovated Apartment in Ueno – 7.1% Estimated Gross Yield

Where: Excellent location, 14-min walk from Ueno Station on the Yamanote line. Super tourist-friendly location (near Ueno Zoo and the museum district), with easy access to Tokyo Station and Narita Airport.

Price: ¥14,300,000 ($132,000)

Size and Layout: 19.71 m² (214-sqft) 1R studio apartment

Floors: 2nd-story in 9-story buiding

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1992, recently renovated

Notes: Currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 7.1%. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.

Apartment in Asakusa – 5-min walk from Sensoji Temple!

Where: Amazing location, 5-min walk from Sensoji (one of Tokyo’s oldest and most popular temples), 6-min walk from Asakusa Station on the Tokyo Metro Ginza line.

Price: ¥15,400,000 ($142,000)

Size and Layout: 23.48 m² (248-sqft) 1R studio apartment

Floors: 10th-floor in 11-story buiding

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1992

Notes: Great location between Sensoji Temple and the Sumida River. Excellent potential as a rental property or for your own use.

Whole Apartment Building in Sapporo – Easy Access to New Chitose Airport — 22.73% Gross Yield

Where: 7-min walk from Nango Juhatchome Station on the Sapporo Municipal Subway Tōzai, 10-min direct to Shin Sapporo Station and 40-min direct to Shin Chitose Airport.

Price: ¥18,000,000 ($166,000)

Size and Layout: 267.02 m² (2,874-sqft) whole building

Floors: 3-stories

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1986

Notes: 1R unit, six 1DK units, 2 retail shops on ground floor. Some units have A/C installed. Currently tenanted with estimated gross yield of 22.7%.

Apartment Near Temmabashi Station – 15-min walk to Osaka Castle!

Where: Excellent location in central Osaka, 15-min walk from Osaka Castle, 7-min walk from Temmabashi Station on the Keihan Main line, one stop from Kyobashi Station, a major interchange station.

Price: ¥17,800,000 ($164,000)

Size and Layout: 23.04 m² (248-sqft) 1K (studio)

Floors: 3rd-floor in 15-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2015

Notes: Excellent location in central Osaka, with easy access to the rest of the city. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.

House for Sale in Kyoto – 18-min walk to Arashiyama Bamboo Forest

Where: 3-min walk from Rouoin Station on the Keifuku Electric Railroad Arashiyama Main line, 6-min walk from Saga Arashiyama Station, 18-min walk from Arashiyama bamboo forest.

Price: ¥17,800,000 ($164,000)

Size and Layout: 23.04 m² 3DK (248-sqft)

Floors: 2-stories

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1998

Notes: Quiet location in residential neighborhood, within walking distance of the famous Arashiyama bamboo forest. Western and Japanese-style rooms.

Lead photo: Ueno Park cherry blossoms via iStock