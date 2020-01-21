What can you buy for $185,000 or Less Around Japan?

In this installment in the “what can you buy” series, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan for about $185,000 (¥20,000,000) or less.

To put this price point in perspective, the average sales price (from January to November 2019) of a new apartment sold in the Tokyo 23 Wards was ¥72,4470,000 ($655,000), up 1.5% YoY, or about ¥1,113,00 per sqm.

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.

Mountain Getaway Home in Hakone – Enjoy the hot springs of Hakone!

Location: Secluded location in hot springs resort town of Hakone, Kanagawa, about 90-km south of Tokyo. Enjoy fresh mountain air, gorgeous seasonal views, and one of Japan’s best hot springs.

Price: ¥20,000,000 ($182,000)

Size and Layout: 84.82 m² (883-sqft) 2LDK (2BR)

Floors: 1-story

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2005

Notes: Great value in this Hakone getaway home. Large lot, great views and onsen-access rights, which require a separate fee. Please see the listing for details.

Apartment for Sale in Central Osaka – 3-min direct ride to Shinsaibashi Station – Currently tenanted

Location: Great location in central Osaka! One-min walk from Matsuya Machi Station, 3-min direct ride to Shinsaibashi Stn, 14-min to Umeda (with one transfer), 12-min to Namba with one transfer.

Price: ¥19,500,000 ($178,000)

Size and Layout: 29.95 m² (312-sqft) 1R (Studio)

Floors: 6th-story in 26-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2011

Notes: Buy for yourself or as an investment property. Currently tenanted with estimated gross yield of 5.2%.

2BR House for Sale in Kyoto — Currently tenanted with estimated gross yield of 8.2%

Location: 5-min walk from Fujinomori Station on the Keihan Main line, about a 21-min ride to Kyoto with one transfer.

Price: ¥9,500,000 ($87,000)

Size and Layout: 59.13 m² (635-sqft) 3DK (2BR)

Floors: 2-stories

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1980

Notes: Buy for yourself or as an investment property. Currently tenanted with estimated gross yield of 8.2%

Renovated Apartment for Sale in Ichikawa, Chiba – 24-min direct ride to Otemachi Station in downtown Tokyo

Location: Excellent location. Enjoy lower cost of living in Chiba, with an easy commute to central Tokyo. About 9-min walk from Gyoutoku Stn on the Tozai subway line, 24-min direct ride to Otemachi Station

Price: ¥14,800,000 ($135,000)

Size and Layout: 39.08 m² (420-sqft) 1LDK (1BR)

Floors: Top floor (7th-foor in 7-story building)

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1974, recently renovated

Notes: Buy for yourself or as an investment property.

Whole Apartment Building in Sapporo — Tenanted with est. gross yield of 16.2%

Location: Excellent location, walking distance Sapporo University, 5-min by bus to Sumikawa Station on the Sapporo Municipal Subway Namboku line.

Price: ¥18,600,000 ($170,000)

Size and Layout: 165.62 m² (1,282-sqft) whole apartment building, ten 1R studio apartment units, including two units with toilet separate from bath.

Floors: 2-stories

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1987, recently renovated exterior, some interior units, replaced pipes and gas water heater

Notes: Currently tenanted with high estimated gross yield of 16.2%. Perfect as rental for Sapporo University students.

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

