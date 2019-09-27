What can you buy for $190,000 or Less Around Japan?

In this installment in the “what can you buy” series, by popular request, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan for $190,000 (¥20,000,000) or less.

To put this price point in perspective, the average sales price of a new apartment sold in the greater Tokyo region, as of July 2019 was ¥56,760,000 (about $533,500). The average price per square meter was ¥860,000 (about $8,091), or about $7,790 per square foot.

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.

Renovated Apartment in Kamikitazawa – Setagaya – 20-min commute to Shibuya

Location: Great location in the Kamikitazawa neighborhood of Setagaya Ward, Tokyo. 4-min walk from Hachimanyama Station on the Keio line, about a 20-min commute to Shibuya.

Size and Layout: 39.96 m² (429-sqft) 1BR (1LDK)

Floor: 3rd-floor in 8-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1971, interior recently renovated

Notes: Spacious, ready-to-move in 1BR in quiet residential neighborhood, easy commute to Shibuya.

Spacious 3BR Apartment in Kawasaki – Recently Renovated – 26-min direct to Shibuya

Location: Live in the suburbs, work in the city! This beautifully renovated family-sized apartment is located 8-min walk from Saginuma Station on the Tōkyū Den-en-toshi line, 26-min direct ride to Shibuya Station.

Price: ¥19,800,000 ($184,000)

Size and Layout: 81.06 m² (871-sqft) 3BR (3LDK)

Floor: 2nd-floor in 5-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1983, interior recently renovated

Notes: Sunny, spacious 3BR, perfect for a family.

Renovated Apartment in Osaka – 13-min direct train access to Umeda

Location: Great location near two stations, 1-min walk from Matsuya Machi Station on the Nagahori Tsurumi-ryokuchiNagahori Tsurumi-ryokuchi line and 4-min walk from Tanimachi Roku Choume station on the Tanamachi line. About a 13-min direct commute to Umeda.

Price: ¥19,000,000 ($184,000)

Size and Layout: 81.56 m² (872-sqft) 3BR (3LDK)

Floor: 8th-floor in 26-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1991

Notes: Currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 5.4%. Buy for yourself or as investment.

Renovated Apartment in Sapporo – 8-min direct to Sapporo Station

Location: 6-min walk from Hassamu-Chūō station on the JR Hakodate Main Line in Nishi Ward, Sapporo, 8-min direct ride to Sapporo Station.

Price: ¥19,800,000 ($177,000)

Size and Layout: 30.88 m² (323-sqft) 1R (Studio)

Floor: 8th-floor in 10-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1991

Notes: Currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 6.0%. Buy for yourself or as investment.

Renovated Apartment in Hiroshima – With Gorgeous Views of Seto Inland Sea

Location: Unbelievable seaside location! Enjoy amazing views of Seto Inland Sea and World Heritage Itsukushima Shrine from your living room and balcony

Price: ¥19,800,000 ($184,000)

Size and Layout: 65.55 m² (699-sqft) 3BR (3LDK)

Floor: 6th-floor in 14-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1996, interior recently renovated

Notes: Recently renovated.

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan

Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Property in Japan

See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator

For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan

Need to know: Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan

Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?

7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan

Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.