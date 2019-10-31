What can you buy for $230,000 or Less Around Japan?

In this installment in the “what can you buy” series, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan for about $230,000 (¥25,000,000) or less.

To put this price point in perspective, the average sales price of a new apartment sold in the greater Tokyo region, as of July 2019 was ¥56,760,000 (about $533,500). The average price per square meter was ¥860,000 (about $8,091), or about $7,790 per square foot.

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.

Nagano Resort Property – 2 Houses with Onsen Rights on One Large Lot

Location: This property is located in Azumino, a picturesque city nestled in the Japanese Alps. It is known as the gateway to the many hiking trails and ski slopes of the Japanese Alps and for the nearby hot springs, including Nakabusa onsen. Azumino also boasts an impressive number of art galleries and a thriving art scene in a relaxed mid-sized city with a population of about 98,000.

The properties for sale (two houses on a single lot) are located in a quiet corner of Azumino surrounded by trees. It is about a 12-min drive by car to the nearest station (Azumioiwake Station on the Kita Alps line).

For sale are two houses, a large 4LDK (4BR) and a smaller guest house on a single large (2,515-sqm) lot. Details below are for the larger house.

Price: ¥25,000,000 ($231,000) – For both houses and land

Size and Layout: 232.11-m² (2,497-sqft) 4BR (4LDK)

Floors: 2-stories plus a loft

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1988

Notes: Perfect as a second home or vacation property. Onsen rights are included in the sale but there is a fee for transferring onsen rights. Large lot surrounded by trees. For more information, please inquire by visiting the property detail page and filling in the short inquiry form.

Location: Excellent location 6-min from Minami-morimachi Station on the Tanimachi and Sakaisuji subway lines, 7-min direct ride to Higashi Umeda Station (a major transit hub). From Higashi Umeda Station, it is a few minutes walk to Osaka Station. The property is also a 7-min walk from Kitahama Station on the Keihan Main line.

Price: ¥25,000,000 ($231,000)

Size and Layout: 46.01-m² (495-sqft) 1BR (1LDK)

Floor: 10th-floor in 15-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2008

Notes: Very bright, clean and well-maintained apartment. The building (Pressance NEO Nakanoshima Park) is a high-grade condominium property. Dishwasher, bathroom TV, whirlpool bath, mist sauna, floor heating, etc. Excellent location for commuting anywhere in the city. Currently occupied with an estimated gross yield of 5.5%. Buy for yourself or as an investment.

Studio Apartment for sale in Shibuya Ward – Near Hatsudai Stn – 1-stop to Shinjuku

Location: Excellent location 7-min walk from Nishi Shinjuku Go-Chome Station (Toei Oedo line) and 13-min walk from Hatsudai Station on the Keio New line. You will have a 2-min direct ride to Shinjuku Station from Hatsudai Station. Hatsudai Station is also the nearest stop to Tokyo Opera City, a 54-story skyscraper that has 60 shops, two museums and six theaters/halls. Its large concert hall hosts a variety of events including operas and music recitals, and contains one of the world’s best acoustic systems. The New National Theatre hosts ballet, theatrical performances and other contemporary performing arts events.

Price: ¥24,800,000 ($229,000)

Size and Layout: 21.24 m² (228-sqft) studio (1K)

Floor: 3rd-floor in 5-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2014

Notes: Well-maintained unit in a 5-year old building. Excellent location. Currently occupied with an estimated gross yield of 4.7%. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.

Whole Apartment Building for Sale in Sapporo – Walking distance to Sapporo University – Est. gross yield 16.2%

Location: Excellent location near Sapporo University and Hitsujigaoka Park in Toyohira Ward, Sapporo.

Price: ¥18,600,000 ($172,000)

Size and Layout: 165.62 m² (1,776-sqft) whole apartment building, 2 stories, 10 total units

Floors: 2-story

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1987

Notes: 10 total units in apartment (8 units are studio-style with units baths). Exterior and some units recently renovated, replaced piping and gas heater. Units are currently tenanted with estimated gross yield of 16.2%.

Location: 6-min walk from Omuro-Ninnaji Station, a tram stop on the Kitano line, Ukyo Ward, Kyoto. About a 35-min commute to Kyoto Station, with one transfer at Hanazono Station to the San-in line.

Price: ¥21,800,000 ($201,000)

Size and Layout: 79.30 m² (850-sqft)

Floor: 5th-floor in 6-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1974, renovated in December 2018

Notes: Quiet residential neighborhood. Convenience stores, supermarket. Public schools, park, bank nearby.

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan

Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Property in Japan

See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator

For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan

Need to know: Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan

Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?

7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan

Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.

Lead photo: Azumino-shi, Nagano via azumino-e-tabi.net