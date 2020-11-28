What can you buy for $240,000 in Japan?

In this installment in the “what can you buy” series, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan at the popular $240,000 (¥25,000,000) price point.

To put this price point in perspective, in October 2020,

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.

1LDK House in Chiba — In the beach town of Onjuku

Location: This lovely home is located in the town of Onjuku, which is known for its white sand beach and is considered one of the best surfing spots in Chiba. Onjuku Station is about a one hour and 40 minute train ride from Tokyo. The property itself is about an 18-minute walk from Onjuku Station and is also within walking distance of Onjuku Chuo Beach.

Price: ¥24,800,000 ($239,000)

Size and Layout: 96.56 m² (1,039-sqft) 1LDK (1BR + Sun Room, 3 parking spaces)

Floors: One-story house

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2006

Notes: This is a spacious, well-constructed home (built by Sweden House Co. Ltd) with excellent ventilation, three parking spaces, and small yard. A bonus is the beautiful sunroom and and built-in desk space in the living room (perfect for telecommuting!). Suitable for a family wanting to live outside the city or as a vacation home. Onjuku Chuo Beach is also within walking distance.

Renovated 3LDK House in Settsu – Near the Yodo River and Yodokawa Kasen Park

Location: This spacious home is located in Settsu, which borders the city of Osaka to the northwest. It offers an excellent environment for raising a family, being within walking distance of Yodokawa Kasen Park, a riverside park and hub for community activities, dog walking and sports, including walking and jogging tracks. Because it’s only a 34-min commute to Umeda Station from the nearest station (Minami Settsu Station on the Osaka Monorail), you and your family will be able to enjoy living near natural space but not too far from a major urban center.

Price: ¥24,800,000 ($239,000)

Size and Layout: 97.47 m² (1,049-sqft) 1LDK (3LDK, 3BR house with 1 parking space)

Floors: Two-story house

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2004, recently renovated

Notes: This is a beautifully renovated home with both western- and Japanese-style rooms. Brand new sink, toilet, water heater, and wallpaper. All electrical wiring (no gas). Floor heating. One parking spot. The property is insured against defects.

Renovated 5DK Traditional Style House — Near Awaji Station, Osaka

Location: Excellent location near Awaji Station on the Hankyu Kyōto Main line in Higashiyodogawa Ward, Osaka. This is a very central location that is just a 9-min ride to Shin Osaka Station, a major hub and the western terminus of the Tōkaidō Shinkansen line from Tokyo, and the eastern terminus of the San’yō Shinkansen (with many trains offering through service connecting the two).

Two convenience stores, post office, and a supermarket are within a few minutes walking distance of this home.

Price: ¥24,800,000 ($239,000)

Size and Layout: 112.21 m² (1,207-sqft) 1LDK (5DK + Sun Room, 3 parking spaces)

Floors: Two-story house

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1941, renovated in March 2020

Notes: Gorgeously renovated traditional-style home. Modern kitchen and bathroom. Please click here to see more photos and the property details!

Whole building house in Tomari Village – Hokkaido

Location: This 3-bedroom home occupies an amazing location in the lovely village of Tomari, Hokkaido, which is renowned for its gorgeous sunsets; and indeed, you can can unobstructed ocean (and sunset views) from many of the rooms! Tomari is located about 104-km west of Sapporo.

Price: ¥25,000,000 ($241,000)

Size and Layout: 101.44 m² (1,091-sqft) whole building house (Please confirm room layout with agent)

Floors: One-story house

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2009

Notes: Spacious home within walking distance of the beach. Wooden deck adjoins the living and several of the rooms offer beautiful ocean views!

1R Apartment in Akasaka – Excellent central Tokyo location!

Price: ¥24,900,000 ($239,000)

Size and Layout: 30.64 m² (329-sqft) 1R studio apartment

Floors: 3rd-floor apartment in 8-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1980, recently renovated

Notes: Excellent location in central Tokyo (Minato Ward) within 3-min walk to Tameike-sanno Station and 5-min walk to Akasaka Station.

Akasaka is one of Tokyo’s most central upscale commercial and residential districts. Located in North Minato ward, this area is known for its expansive shopping, office, and entertainment complexes, like Tokyo MidTown and Ark Hills, but beautiful green spaces, including Hinokicho Park and Hikawa Shrine bring the neighborhood full circle as a highly desirable residential area.

Learn more: Akasaka Area Guide

See current For Sale listings: Akasaka apartments

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

