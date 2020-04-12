What can you buy for about $130,000 around Japan?

In this installment in the “what can you buy” series, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan for about $130,000 (¥14,000,000) or less.
To put this price point in perspective,
- In December 2019, the average listing price of a pre-owned apartment in the greater Tokyo region hit a new all-time high of ¥37,440,000 ($344,000), a year-on-year increase of 0.4% and up 1.3% compared to November.
- The average price of a new apartment sold in the greater Tokyo area hit a 29-year high of ¥59,800,000 ($545,000) in 2019.
After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.
Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.
House for Sale in Kyoto – Secluded location, huge studio art room!
Location: Secluded location in Sakyo Ward, Kyoto. Please click see the location on the map in the full property listing.
Price: ¥14,800,000 ($130,000)
Size and Layout: 165.16 m² (1,776-sqft) 3LDK (3BR House)
Floors: two-story house
Land rights: Freehold
Year Built: 2002
Notes: Property is in secluded location in hills of north-central Kyoto, 5-min walk to bus stop, carport, spacious studio art room. Japanese and western-style rooms. Please see more photos in the property listing.
Apartment For Sale in Umeda, Osaka – Prime location
Location: This property is located in a prime location in Umeda, the main northern transport, commercial, business, shopping and entertainment district of Osaka.
With access to three nearby stations:
- 6-min walk from Higashiumeda Station on the Osaka Municipal Subway Tanimachi Line
- 8-min walk from Umeda Station on the Osaka Municipal Subway Midōsuji Line
- 8-min walk from Yodoyabashi Station on the Osaka Municipal Subway Midōsuji Line
Price: ¥14,000,000 ($130,000)
Size and Layout: 21.60 m² (232-sqft) 1R (1 room studio apartment)
Floor: 6th-floor in 15-story building
Land rights: Freehold
Year Built: 2004
Notes: The current owner is leasing out this apartment with an estimated gross yield of 5.8%, with estimated annual rental income of ¥810,000. This is a well-maintained building in an excellent central location. Great natural light. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.
Apartment for Sale in Central Kyoto – Near Kawaramachi Station and Kamo River
Location: Excellent location in central Kyoto, near the Kamo River, Kawaramachi and Gion-Shijo Stations.
Price: ¥14,500,000 ($134,000)
Size and Layout: 25.22 m² (269-sqft) 1K (1 room studio apartment)
Floor: 8th-floor in 12-story building
Land rights: Freehold
Year Built: 1999
Notes: The current owner is leasing out this apartment with an estimated gross yield of 5.5%, with estimated annual rental income of ¥792,000. Excellent central location. Near popular shopping and tourist area of Kawaramachi, on the left bank of the Kamo River. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.
Apartment for Sale in Shinjuku – Recently renovated, near Shinjuku Central Park
Location: Excellent location in Nishi (West) Shinjuku, near Shinjuku Central Park and Tochomae Station.
Price: ¥13,800,000 ($128,000)
Size and Layout: 19.45 m² (204-sqft) 1R (1 room studio apartment)
Floor: 9th-floor in 12-story building
Land rights: Freehold
Year Built: 1977
Notes: Excellent location, recently renovated, great natural light!
Apartment for Sale in Fukuoka – Gion Station, one stop from Hakata Station
Price: ¥13,450,000 ($124,000)
Size and Layout: 19.45 m² (263-sqft) 1K (1 room studio apartment)
Floor: 9th-floor in 13-story building
Land rights: Freehold
Year Built: 2007
Notes: Well-maintained property with a good view. Estimated gross yield of 5.4%.
FAQs About Buying Property in Japan
How do I get a property loan as a foreigner in Japan?
What is the process for buying a property in Japan?
How much is my property worth?
