What can you buy for about $130,000 around Japan?

In this installment in the “what can you buy” series, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan for about $130,000 (¥14,000,000) or less.

To put this price point in perspective,

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.

House for Sale in Kyoto – Secluded location, huge studio art room!

Location: Secluded location in Sakyo Ward, Kyoto. Please click see the location on the map in the full property listing.

Price: ¥14,800,000 ($130,000)

Size and Layout: 165.16 m² (1,776-sqft) 3LDK (3BR House)

Floors: two-story house

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2002

Notes: Property is in secluded location in hills of north-central Kyoto, 5-min walk to bus stop, carport, spacious studio art room. Japanese and western-style rooms. Please see more photos in the property listing.

Apartment For Sale in Umeda, Osaka – Prime location

Location: This property is located in a prime location in Umeda, the main northern transport, commercial, business, shopping and entertainment district of Osaka.

With access to three nearby stations:

6-min walk from Higashiumeda Station on the Osaka Municipal Subway Tanimachi Line

on the Osaka Municipal Subway Tanimachi Line 8-min walk from Umeda Station on the Osaka Municipal Subway Midōsuji Line

on the Osaka Municipal Subway Midōsuji Line 8-min walk from Yodoyabashi Station on the Osaka Municipal Subway Midōsuji Line

Price: ¥14,000,000 ($130,000)

Size and Layout: 21.60 m² (232-sqft) 1R (1 room studio apartment)

Floor: 6th-floor in 15-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2004

Notes: The current owner is leasing out this apartment with an estimated gross yield of 5.8%, with estimated annual rental income of ¥810,000. This is a well-maintained building in an excellent central location. Great natural light. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.

Apartment for Sale in Central Kyoto – Near Kawaramachi Station and Kamo River

Location: Excellent location in central Kyoto, near the Kamo River, Kawaramachi and Gion-Shijo Stations.

Price: ¥14,500,000 ($134,000)

Size and Layout: 25.22 m² (269-sqft) 1K (1 room studio apartment)

Floor: 8th-floor in 12-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1999

Notes: The current owner is leasing out this apartment with an estimated gross yield of 5.5%, with estimated annual rental income of ¥792,000. Excellent central location. Near popular shopping and tourist area of Kawaramachi, on the left bank of the Kamo River. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.

Apartment for Sale in Shinjuku – Recently renovated, near Shinjuku Central Park

Location: Excellent location in Nishi (West) Shinjuku, near Shinjuku Central Park and Tochomae Station.

Price: ¥13,800,000 ($128,000)

Size and Layout: 19.45 m² (204-sqft) 1R (1 room studio apartment)

Floor: 9th-floor in 12-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1977

Notes: Excellent location, recently renovated, great natural light!

Apartment for Sale in Fukuoka – Gion Station, one stop from Hakata Station

Price: ¥13,450,000 ($124,000)

Size and Layout: 19.45 m² (263-sqft) 1K (1 room studio apartment)

Floor: 9th-floor in 13-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2007

Notes: Well-maintained property with a good view. Estimated gross yield of 5.4%.

Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan

Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Property in Japan

See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator

For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan

Need to know: Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan

Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?

7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan

Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.

Lead photo: Shijo Street, Kyoto, 18 December 2017, iStock