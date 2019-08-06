What can you buy for the average sales price of an apartment in the Tokyo 23 Wards?

In this installment in the “what can you buy” series, we feature properties with a listing price of about ¥75,000,000 ($706,000). This is a price point to keep in mind if you are looking to buy property in the Tokyo 23 Wards because the average actual sales price of an apartment in the first half of this year was ¥75,142,500.

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.

Renovated Apartment in Ebisu – Prime, ex-pat central neighborhood

Location: 3-min walk to Ebisu Station on the JR Yamanote line. Ebisu is a relaxed but upscale neighborhood in central Tokyo known for Yebisu Garden Place, a high-end shopping and dining complex. One-stop north on the Yamanote line is Shibuya, one-stop south is Meguro. Ebisu is popular with ex-pats and is regularly voted by locals as among best places to live in Tokyo

Price: ¥73,800,000 ($694,000 USD)

Size and Layout: 52.72 m² (559-sqft) 1BR (2DK)

Floors: 7th-floor in 9-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1996, recently renovated

Repair Reserve Fund: ¥12,340

Notes: Prime location in central Tokyo, all western-style rooms

Renovated Apartment in Tsukiji – Sunny and Spacious

Location: 5-min walk from Tsukiji Station and 8-min walk to Higashi Ginza on the Hibiya line. Easy direct access to Roppongi, Hibiya, Ginza and Ueno. Tsukiji was formerly home to the world-famous Tsukiji Market, which was moved to Toyosu in October 2018. The area still has many excellent sushi restaurants and izakaya and is just east of the high-end shopping district of Ginza. St. Luke’s International Hospital, one of Tokyo’s largest and most comprehensive medical care facilities (with English-speaking staff), is also located in Tsukiji.

Price: ¥67,800,000 ($637,000 USD)

Size and Layout: 72.21 m² (775-sqft) 3BR (3LDK)

Floors: 7th-floor in 13-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1999, renovated in May 2019

Monthly Maintenance Fee: ¥15,330

Notes: Sunny and spacious south-facing unit.

Renovated Apartment in Roppongi – Renovated in March 2019

Location: 3-min walk from Roppongi Itchome Station on the Tokyo Metro Namboku Line, 5-min walk to Tameike Sanno Station, 7-min walk to Akasaka Station.

Excellent location in the heart of Tokyo, minutes to the ARK Hills building and Intercontinental ANA Tokyo Hotel.

Price: ¥67,800,000 ($637,000 USD)

Size and Layout: 53.64 m² (577-sqft) 2BR (2LDK)

Floors: 5th-floor in 10-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1983, renovated in May 2019

Monthly Maintenance Fee: ¥22,340

Notes: Excellent location, recently renovated

Examples of Single-Family Homes

If you are looking for a single-family home, rather than an apartment, here are some examples that are in the range of a ¥75 million budget.

New House for Sale in Setagaya Ward – Built in 2019

Location: 6-min walk from Shimo Takaido Station on the Tokyu Setagaya and Keio Lines in Setagaya Ward, about a 15-minute direct ride to Shinjuku.

Setagaya is a western ward of Tokyo, bordered by Suginami Ward to the north, Shibuya and Meguro Wards to the east, the city of Kawasaki to the south, and the cities of Komae and Chofu to the west.

Setagaya is where many families settle when they want to live in a single-family home and to have green spaces nearby for the kids. Proximity to the Tokyo American School, located in Chofu, is another reason that many ex-pat families settle in here. Please see this page for a full list of properties for sale in Setagaya.

Price: ¥78,800,000 ($741,000 USD)

Size and Layout: 115.99 m² (1,237-sqft) 3BR (3LDK)

Floors: 2-story single-family home

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2019

Notes: Sunny spacious home, covered parking space, all western-style rooms

New House for Sale in Meguro – Built in 2019

Location: 15-min walk from Meguro Station on the JR Yamanote line, in the 4-chome block of Meguro, about a 10-min walk to the Meguro River.

Meguro offers a relaxed atmosphere in a central location, abundance of green space, cherry blossoms along the Meguro River, designer boutiques, and artistic character.

From Meguro station on the Yamanote line:

— 12 minute direct ride to Shinjuku

— 5 minute direct ride to Shibuya

— 18 minute direct ride to Tokyo

Price: ¥72,800,000 ($684,000 USD)

Size and Layout: 106.83 m² (1,140-sqft) 3BR (3LDK)

Floors: 4-story single-family home

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2019

Notes: New construction, covered parking space, all western-style rooms

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

