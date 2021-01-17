What can you buy in greater Tokyo for $105,000 or Less?

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, by popular request, we take a look at what you can buy in the greater Tokyo at the far below average price point of ¥11,000,000 ($105,000 USD) or much less. Greater Tokyo consists of the city of Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa.
To put this price point in perspective:
- From January to November 2020, the average sales price for a newly constructed apartment in greater Tokyo was ¥62,540,000 ($606,000) and average price per sqm was ¥959,000 (+9.1% YoY).
After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.
Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.
2LDK House in Hakone — An affordable home in one of Japan’s premiere hot springs resort towns
Listing Price: ¥10,500,000 ($101,000 USD)
Location: This property is located in the Tokyu Hakone Sengokubara Resort area. It is a 12 min-walk to the nearest bus stop, then 23 minutes by bus to Hakoneyumoto Station Hakone Tozan Line.
Hakone, a mountainous town located in Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park, about 87-km southwest of Tokyo, is known for its hot springs resorts (onsen) and views of the iconic volcano Mount Fuji. It is a popular day- and weekend-trip destination for Tokyo residents.
Property Highlights
This 58-sqm (624-sqft) 2-bedroom house faces southeast where you can enjoy an unobstructed view of the surrounding trees throughout the year. A sloped ceiling also brings a sense of openness into the home, and the LDK (living/dining/kitchen) area features a kotatsu (traditional low wooden table with a heating source) built right into the floor of the Japanese-style room.
3LDK Semi-Detached House in Yokohama
Listing Price: ¥10,800,000 ($104,000 USD)
Location: 12-min walk from Gumyoji Station on the Keikyu Main line in Minami Ward, Yokohama.
- 8-min direct ride to Yokohama Station
- 31-min direct ride to Shinagawa
- 45-min ride to Shibuya with one transfer
Gumyoji is a family-friendly neighborhood with a supermarket, park, public school, and police station. Easy commute to major stations in Tokyo and Kanagawa.
Please click here to see a 3D virtual tour of this home!
Property Highlights:
- 71.73 m² 3LDK (3-bedroom) semi-detached house
- Two stories
- All western-style rooms
- Built in 1988
4LDK House in Togane Chiba – Small town living, about 60-km east of Tokyo — List Price ¥7,900,000
Listing Price: ¥7,900,000 ($76,000 USD)
Location: This home is located in the city of Togane (population 57,800), a small city located on the central eastern area of Chiba prefecture, about 60-km from Togane. From the nearest station (Togane Station on the JR Togane line) it is about a one hour 20-minute commute to Tokyo Station.
Property Highlights
- 4LDK (4BR) 112.61 m² (1,205-sqft) house on a corner lot
- Two Japanese-style bedrooms, two western-style; toilets on both floors; plenty of storage space
- 2nd-floor veranda
3DK Apartment in Tokorozawa Saitama — Excellent Value
Listing Price: ¥8,300,000 ($79,900 USD)
Location: 10-min walk from Shin-Tokorozawa Station on the Seibu Shinjuku line in the city of Tokorozawa, Saitama prefecture. About a 41-minute direct ride to Seibu Shinjuku Station.
Like Chiba, Saitama prefecture is popular with people working in Tokyo who want more space and value and are ok with the commuting trade-off; but as more and more of us are working from home, there may no longer be a trade-off involved in living outside Tokyo!
Property Highlights
- 42.30 m² 3DK (3 rooms plus dining/kitchen area)
- Western-style DK area, plus 2 Western-style rooms and 1 Japanese-style room
1LDK Apartment in Yokosuka — Enjoy beautiful views of Sagami Bay right from the living room!
Listing Price: ¥9,800,000 ($94,400 USD)
Location: 30-minutes by bus to Zushi Station on the JR Yokosuka line in the city of Yokosuka, Kanagawa. Yokosuka is a city in Kanagawa prefecture most well known for being home to the U.S. 7th Fleet.
Property Highlights
- Built in 1975
- This 3rd-floor apartment offers beautiful views of Sagami Bay right from the living room!
- Main room is Western-style, bedroom is Japanese-style
FAQs About Buying Property in Japan
Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?
Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan
How do I get a property loan as a foreigner in Japan?
Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan
What is the process for buying a property in Japan?
Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan
See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator
For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan
Need to know: Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan
How much is my property worth?
Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?
