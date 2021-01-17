What can you buy in greater Tokyo for $105,000 or Less?

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, by popular request, we take a look at what you can buy in the greater Tokyo at the far below average price point of ¥11,000,000 ($105,000 USD) or much less. Greater Tokyo consists of the city of Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa.

To put this price point in perspective:

From January to November 2020, the average sales price for a newly constructed apartment in greater Tokyo was ¥62,540,000 ($606,000) and average price per sqm was ¥959,000 (+9.1% YoY).

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.

2LDK House in Hakone — An affordable home in one of Japan’s premiere hot springs resort towns

Listing Price: ¥10,500,000 ($101,000 USD)

Location: This property is located in the Tokyu Hakone Sengokubara Resort area. It is a 12 min-walk to the nearest bus stop, then 23 minutes by bus to Hakoneyumoto Station Hakone Tozan Line.

Hakone, a mountainous town located in Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park, about 87-km southwest of Tokyo, is known for its hot springs resorts (onsen) and views of the iconic volcano Mount Fuji. It is a popular day- and weekend-trip destination for Tokyo residents.

Property Highlights

This 58-sqm (624-sqft) 2-bedroom house faces southeast where you can enjoy an unobstructed view of the surrounding trees throughout the year. A sloped ceiling also brings a sense of openness into the home, and the LDK (living/dining/kitchen) area features a kotatsu (traditional low wooden table with a heating source) built right into the floor of the Japanese-style room.

Listing Price: ¥10,800,000 ($104,000 USD)

Location: 12-min walk from Gumyoji Station on the Keikyu Main line in Minami Ward, Yokohama.

8-min direct ride to Yokohama Station

31-min direct ride to Shinagawa

45-min ride to Shibuya with one transfer

Gumyoji is a family-friendly neighborhood with a supermarket, park, public school, and police station. Easy commute to major stations in Tokyo and Kanagawa.

Please click here to see a 3D virtual tour of this home!

Property Highlights:

71.73 m² 3LDK (3-bedroom) semi-detached house

Two stories

All western-style rooms

Built in 1988

4LDK House in Togane Chiba – Small town living, about 60-km east of Tokyo — List Price ¥7,900,000

Listing Price: ¥7,900,000 ($76,000 USD)

Location: This home is located in the city of Togane (population 57,800), a small city located on the central eastern area of Chiba prefecture, about 60-km from Togane. From the nearest station (Togane Station on the JR Togane line) it is about a one hour 20-minute commute to Tokyo Station.

Property Highlights

4LDK (4BR) 112.61 m² (1,205-sqft) house on a corner lot

Two Japanese-style bedrooms, two western-style; toilets on both floors; plenty of storage space

2nd-floor veranda

3DK Apartment in Tokorozawa Saitama — Excellent Value

Listing Price: ¥8,300,000 ($79,900 USD)

Location: 10-min walk from Shin-Tokorozawa Station on the Seibu Shinjuku line in the city of Tokorozawa, Saitama prefecture. About a 41-minute direct ride to Seibu Shinjuku Station.

Like Chiba, Saitama prefecture is popular with people working in Tokyo who want more space and value and are ok with the commuting trade-off; but as more and more of us are working from home, there may no longer be a trade-off involved in living outside Tokyo!

Property Highlights

42.30 m² 3DK (3 rooms plus dining/kitchen area)

Western-style DK area, plus 2 Western-style rooms and 1 Japanese-style room

1LDK Apartment in Yokosuka — Enjoy beautiful views of Sagami Bay right from the living room!

Listing Price: ¥9,800,000 ($94,400 USD)

Location: 30-minutes by bus to Zushi Station on the JR Yokosuka line in the city of Yokosuka, Kanagawa. Yokosuka is a city in Kanagawa prefecture most well known for being home to the U.S. 7th Fleet.

Property Highlights

Built in 1975

This 3rd-floor apartment offers beautiful views of Sagami Bay right from the living room!

Main room is Western-style, bedroom is Japanese-style

