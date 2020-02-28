What can you buy in Japan for $100,000 or Less? — For Investment or Your Own Use

In this installment in the “what can you buy” series, by popular request, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan for about $100,000 (¥10,000,000) or less.

To put this price point in perspective,

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.

Renovated House for Sale in Kyoto – Near Shichijo Station

Location: Excellent location, 7-min walk from Shichijo Station on the Keihan Main line, Higashiyama Ward. About 1.1-km (15-min walk) from Kyoto Station. This house is located in a quiet residential neighborhood not far from the Kamo River and Toyokuni Shrine.

Renovated house for sale in Kyoto

Renovated house for sale in Kyoto. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

Price: ¥9,800,000 ($91,000)

Size and Layout: 25.77 m² (269-sqft) 1DK (1 room + dining/kitchen area) house

Floors: 1-story

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1950, recently renovated

Notes: The current owner is leasing out this property with an estimated gross yield of 6.1%. Please inquire to the agent for details on how to do an owner-change transaction and options for leasing out to the current tenant or new tenants. This is a very convenient location with good access to tourist spots around Kyoto.

Apartment For Sale Near Yokohama Station – Currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 9.3%

Location: Terrific location near Yokohama Station on three major train lines: JR Keihin Tohoku, Tokyu Toyoko, and Minato Mirai lines.

From Yokohama Station it is a 25-minute direct ride to Tokyo Station.

Yokohama Station, West Exit

Yokohama Station, West Exit. Yokohama Station is a major hub station for commuter traffic in Kanagawa prefecture and north to Tokyo. Please click on the photo for an in-depth guide to the Yokohama Station area.

Apartment for sale near Yokohama Station.

Apartment for sale near Yokohama Station. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

Apartment for Sale near Yokohama Station

Kitchenette and washing machine hook-up space. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

Price: ¥8,800,000 ($82,000)

Size and Layout: 20.54 m² (215-sqft) 1R (studio) apartment

Floors: 6th-floor in 8-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1981

Notes: Currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 9.3%. Convenient neighborhood near a major hub station.

Renovated Apartment Near Takaido Station – Estimated gross yield of 8.3% – 19-min direct to Shibuya Station

Location: Lovely location 6-min walk from Takaido Station on the Keio Inokashira line. This is is a pleasant residential neighborhood in Suginami Ward, Tokyo. Easy 19-min direct commute to Shibuya and 8-min direct to the trendy, bohemian neighborhood of Kichijoji.

Renovated apartment for sale near Takaido Station

Renovated apartment for sale near Takaido Station. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

Price: ¥8,700,000 ($81,000)

Size and Layout: 17.74 m² (183-sqft) 1R (studio) apartment

Floors: 3rd-floor in 8-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1986, recently renovated

Notes: Currently vacant. Agent estimated potential annual rent of ¥720,000. Convenient, desirable neighborhood.

Apartment for Sale Near Shin Osaka Station – Estimated Gross Yield 9.8%

Location: This 2DK apartment is located in an unbeatable location, 9-min walk from Shin Osaka Station on the Kyoto line. Shin Osaka is the western terminus of the Tokaido Shinkansen line from Tokyo, and the eastern terminus of the Sanyo Shinkansen. The lines are physically joined, and many trains offer through service.

It is also just a 7-min walk from Nishi Nakajima Nampo Station on the Midosuji line. Many of central Osaka’s popular tourist locations are served by the Midosuji line, and many of its stations are also important transportation hubs.

This property is also a 7-min walk from Minami Kata Station on the Kyoto Main line.

This is a family-friendly neighborhood with parks, shopping, and public schools nearby. The apartment is also a 16-min walk from the Yodogawa Ward Office.

Shin Osaka Shinkansen Entrance

Entrance to shinkansen tracks at Shin Osaka Station. Image: Wikipedia

Apartment for sale in Osaka

Tenanted family-sized top (6th) floor apartment for sale near Shin Osaka Station. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

Price: ¥9,700,000 ($90,000)

Size and Layout: 41.68 m² (441-sqft) 2DK family-sized apartment (2-rooms + dining/kitchen area)

Floors: 6th-floor in 6-story building

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1983, recently renovated

Notes: Currently tenanted on a corporate contract. Estimated annual rent is ¥951,180. Buy for yourself or as an investment property.

3BR House for Sale in Hokuto-shi Yamanashi – Currently tenanted with est. gross yield of 13.1%

Location: Hokuto is a small city of about 46,000 people in the northwestern corner of Yamanashi prefecture. Its main draw is its small-town, rural feel with stunning mountain views, as Hokuto is surrounded by mountains on three sides. Hokuto is about 2-hours from Tokyo by Shinkansen.

House for sale in Yamanashi

3BR house for sale in Hokuto, Yamanashi. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

Price: ¥8,800,000 ($82,000)

Size and Layout: 82.50 m² (883-sqft) whole house (3-bedrooms upstairs, LDK downstairs)

Floors: 2-story

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1983, recently renovated

Notes: Currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 13.1%

FAQs About Buying Property in Japan

How do I get a property loan as a foreigner in Japan?

Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan

What is the process for buying a property in Japan?

Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Property in Japan

See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator

For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan

Need to know: Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan

Bilingual Real Estate Agent in Tokyo Answers Your FAQs on Buying and Managing an Investment Property

How much is my property worth?

Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?

7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan

What are the main factors affecting home sale prices in Japan in 2019?

Seminars on Buying Property in Japan

Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japaninvesting in Japanese real estate for beginnershow to apply for permanent residency in Japanhow to sell property in Japan, and much more.

