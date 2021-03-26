What can you buy in Japan for $110,000 or less?

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, by popular request, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan at the below average price point of ¥12,000,000 ($110,000 USD) or much less.
To put this price point in perspective:
- From January to November 2020, the average sales price for a newly constructed apartment in greater Tokyo was ¥62,540,000 ($606,000) and average price per sqm was ¥959,000 (+9.1% YoY).
After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.
Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market!
2LDK House for Sale in Nagano – Log Cabin in the Tateshina Tokyu Resort area
Listing price: ¥10,800,000 ($99,000 USD)
Location: This roomy log cabin, surrounded by woods, is located in the Tateshina Tokyu Resort area in the city of Chino, Nagano prefecture. Easy access to the main town area where you can find plenty of shops and restaurants. Tateshina Tokyu is a small ski resort that is part of Yatsugatake Chushin Kogen Quasi-National Park and is a popular tourist destination throughout the year.
Property Highlights:
- 74.48 m² (801-sqft) 2LDK (2-bedroom) 3-story house (third floor loft)
- Huge wooden deck, deep soaking tub, south-facing home
- East access to the Tateshina Tokyu ski area
1R Apartment for Sale in Setegaya Ward Tokyo – 19-min direct ride to Shinjuku on the Keio line
Listing Price: ¥8,800,000 ($81,000 USD)
Location: 5-min walk from Chitose Karasuyama Station on the Keio line, about a 19-min direct ride to Shinjuku Station on the Keio line
Property Highlights:
- 16.56 m² 1R (studio) apartment built in 1990
- Desirable residential area with easy access to Shinjuku
3LDK Semi-Detached House in Yokohama
Listing Price: ¥10,800,000 ($99,000 USD)
Location: 12-min walk from Gumyoji Station on the Keikyu Main line in Minami Ward, Yokohama.
- 8-min direct ride to Yokohama Station
- 31-min direct ride to Shinagawa
- 45-min ride to Shibuya with one transfer
Gumyoji is a family-friendly neighborhood with a supermarket, park, public school, and police station. Easy commute to major stations in Tokyo and Kanagawa.
Please click here to see a 3D virtual tour of this home!
Property Highlights:
- 71.73 m² 3LDK (3-bedroom) semi-detached house
- Two stories
- All western-style rooms
- Built in 1988
Property highlights:
- 56.61 m² (603-sqft) 2LDK (2-bedroom)
- Built in 1979, renovated in April 2019
- All Western-style rooms, small back terrace
- Convenient residential area (several convenience stores, supermarkets, banks, park and drugstore all nearby)
- Easy direct commute to Kyoto Station
1K Apartment for Sale in Osaka – Near Shin Osaka Station – Currently tenanted with estimated gross yield of 6.4%
Listing price: ¥11,650,000 ($107,000 USD)
Location: 6-min walk from Shin Osaka Station on the Midosuji subway line. Shin Osaka Station is a major station in greater Osaka and the western terminus of the Tokaido shinkansen line from Tokyo, and the eastern terminus of the Sanyo shinkansen.
Property highlights:
- 18.00 m² 1K (studio) apartment
- Built in 2005
- Currently tenanted as an investment property with estimated gross yield of 6.4%
- Purchase as an investment or for your use
FAQs About Buying Property in Japan
Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?
Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan
Seminars on Buying Property in Japan
Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.
How do I get a property loan as a foreigner in Japan?
Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan
What is the process for buying a property in Japan?
Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan
See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator
For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan
Need to know: Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan
Bilingual Real Estate Agent in Tokyo Answers Your FAQs on Buying and Managing an Investment Property
Lead photo: Mt.Tateshina and Lake Shirakaba in Nagano, Japan via iStock 471637536