What can you buy in Japan for $110,000 or less?

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, by popular request, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan at the below average price point of ¥12,000,000 ($110,000 USD) or much less.

To put this price point in perspective:

From January to November 2020, the average sales price for a newly constructed apartment in greater Tokyo was ¥62,540,000 ($606,000) and average price per sqm was ¥959,000 (+9.1% YoY).

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market!

2LDK House for Sale in Nagano – Log Cabin in the Tateshina Tokyu Resort area

Listing price: ¥10,800,000 ($99,000 USD)

Location: This roomy log cabin, surrounded by woods, is located in the Tateshina Tokyu Resort area in the city of Chino, Nagano prefecture. Easy access to the main town area where you can find plenty of shops and restaurants. Tateshina Tokyu is a small ski resort that is part of Yatsugatake Chushin Kogen Quasi-National Park and is a popular tourist destination throughout the year.

Property Highlights:

74.48 m² (801-sqft) 2LDK (2-bedroom) 3-story house (third floor loft)

Huge wooden deck, deep soaking tub, south-facing home

East access to the Tateshina Tokyu ski area

1R Apartment for Sale in Setegaya Ward Tokyo – 19-min direct ride to Shinjuku on the Keio line

Listing Price: ¥8,800,000 ($81,000 USD)

Location: 5-min walk from Chitose Karasuyama Station on the Keio line, about a 19-min direct ride to Shinjuku Station on the Keio line

Property Highlights:

16.56 m² 1R (studio) apartment built in 1990

Desirable residential area with easy access to Shinjuku

Listing Price: ¥10,800,000 ($99,000 USD)

Location: 12-min walk from Gumyoji Station on the Keikyu Main line in Minami Ward, Yokohama.

8-min direct ride to Yokohama Station

31-min direct ride to Shinagawa

45-min ride to Shibuya with one transfer

Gumyoji is a family-friendly neighborhood with a supermarket, park, public school, and police station. Easy commute to major stations in Tokyo and Kanagawa.

Please click here to see a 3D virtual tour of this home!

Property Highlights:

71.73 m² 3LDK (3-bedroom) semi-detached house

Two stories

All western-style rooms

Built in 1988

2LDK House for Sale in Kyoto – Renovated in 2019 – Quiet but convenient residential area Listing price: Location: 4-min walk from Fushimi Station on the Kintetsu Kyoto line in Fushimi Ward, Kyoto. 10-min direct ride to Kyoto Station

Property highlights:

56.61 m² (603-sqft) 2LDK (2-bedroom)

Built in 1979, renovated in April 2019

All Western-style rooms, small back terrace

Convenient residential area (several convenience stores, supermarkets, banks, park and drugstore all nearby)

Easy direct commute to Kyoto Station

1K Apartment for Sale in Osaka – Near Shin Osaka Station – Currently tenanted with estimated gross yield of 6.4%

Listing price: ¥11,650,000 ($107,000 USD)

Location: 6-min walk from Shin Osaka Station on the Midosuji subway line. Shin Osaka Station is a major station in greater Osaka and the western terminus of the Tokaido shinkansen line from Tokyo, and the eastern terminus of the Sanyo shinkansen.

Property highlights:

18.00 m² 1K (studio) apartment

Built in 2005

Currently tenanted as an investment property with estimated gross yield of 6.4%

Purchase as an investment or for your use

