What can you buy in Japan for $115,000 or less?

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, by popular request, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan at the below average price point of ¥12,000,000 ($114,600 USD) or much less.
To put this price point in perspective:
- From January to November 2020, the average sales price for a newly constructed apartment in greater Tokyo was ¥62,540,000 ($606,000) and average price per sqm was ¥959,000 (+9.1% YoY).
After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.
Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.
3LDK House For Sale in Saitama — Affordable, beautifully renovated traditional-style home near Tobu Zoo Park
Listing Price: ¥6,990,000 ($66,300)
Location: 5-minute walk from Tobu-Dobutsukoen Station on the Tobu Nikko line the village of Miyashiro, Saitama (population 34,000). Miyashiro is a small town primarily known for being home to Tobu Zoo Park, a zoo, amusement park and waterpark all rolled into one! Needless to say, this is a neighborhood with a small-town, family-friendly feel. From Tobu-Dobutsukoen Station it is about a one hour ride to Tokyo Station, with a transfer at Kita-Senju Station.
Property Highlights:
- 70.24 m² 3LDK 1-story house
- Fully renovated traditional-style home.
- Agent also recommends this property as an investment (to be used for employee housing or vacation rental)
2LDK Apartment for Sale in Chiba Boso Peninsula – With views of Katsuura Bay!
Listing Price: ¥8,800,000 ($83,300)
Location: Amazing location in Chiba Boso Peninsula in the city of Katsuura, with views of Katsuura Bay.
Property Details:
- 15th-floor 53-sqm 2LDK apartment in a resort-style condominium building
- Common areas include many amenities: large hot spring bath with a sauna, an outdoor pool, an athletic room, and a laundry room
- Western-style living/dining area. Two Japanese-style tatami rooms (bedrooms).
Renovated 1K Apartment for Sale in Tokyo – Near Heiwajima Station — 22- minutes direct to Shinbashi — 21-min to Yokohama Station
Listing Price: ¥11,800,000 ($83,500)
Location: Excellent location near Heiwajima Station on the Keikyu Main, about half way between central Tokyo and Yokohama! Heiwajima is a family-friendly and commuter-friendly neighborhood in Tokyo’s Ota Ward that has direct access to Haneda Airport. Examples of commute times from Heiwajima Station:
- 22-min direct to Shimbashi Station
- 28-min direct to Tokyo Station
- 21-min direct to Yokohama Station
- 25-min to Roppongi Station with one transfer
- 18-min direct to Haneda Airport
Property details:
- Fully renovated 3rd-floor 24.30 m² 1K apartment
- 8-min walk from Heiwajima Station
- Sunny, south-facing unit with flooring, system kitchen, and new bathroom/toilet fixtures
2LDK House for Sale in Osaka – Located in Sakai-shi, about a 35-min ride to Osaka Station
Listing Price: ¥8,500,000 ($81,000)
Location: 3-min walk from Asakayama Station on the Nankai Koya line. Sakai is a suburb of the city of Osaka and a popular bedroom community for people working in downtown Osaka.
From Asakayama Station, it is a:
- 35-min ride to Osaka Station with one transfer
- 19-min direct ride to Namba Station
- About 1-hour ride to Kansai International Airport
Property details:
- Fully renovated 64.88 m² 2LDK house
- Brand new kitchen, sink, bathtub and shower, and toilet. City water and gas, coin parking nearby.
- Located near a home DIY store, convenience store and hospital
1R Apartment for Sale in Kyoto – Near Nishioji Station – Est. Gross Yield of 8.7%
Listing Price: ¥5,800,000 ($55,000)
Location: 5-min walk from Nishi Oji Station on the Kyoto line.
- 2-min direct ride to Kyoto Station!
Property details:
- Currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 8.7%.
- Purchase as an investment for your own use, as a pied-a-terre
- 2nd-floor 19.00 m² 1R apartment
FAQs About Buying Property in Japan
Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?
Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan
How do I get a property loan as a foreigner in Japan?
Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan
What is the process for buying a property in Japan?
Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan
Lead photo: Coasts of Kyonan city in the Boso peninsula in front of the Uraga Channel via iStock