What can you buy in Japan for $115,000 or less?

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, by popular request, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan at the below average price point of ¥12,000,000 ($114,600 USD) or much less.

To put this price point in perspective:

From January to November 2020, the average sales price for a newly constructed apartment in greater Tokyo was ¥62,540,000 ($606,000) and average price per sqm was ¥959,000 (+9.1% YoY).

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.

3LDK House For Sale in Saitama — Affordable, beautifully renovated traditional-style home near Tobu Zoo Park

Listing Price: ¥6,990,000 ($66,300)

Location: 5-minute walk from Tobu-Dobutsukoen Station on the Tobu Nikko line the village of Miyashiro, Saitama (population 34,000). Miyashiro is a small town primarily known for being home to Tobu Zoo Park, a zoo, amusement park and waterpark all rolled into one! Needless to say, this is a neighborhood with a small-town, family-friendly feel. From Tobu-Dobutsukoen Station it is about a one hour ride to Tokyo Station, with a transfer at Kita-Senju Station.

Property Highlights:

70.24 m² 3LDK 1-story house

Fully renovated traditional-style home.

Agent also recommends this property as an investment (to be used for employee housing or vacation rental)

2LDK Apartment for Sale in Chiba Boso Peninsula – With views of Katsuura Bay!

Listing Price: ¥8,800,000 ($83,300)

Location: Amazing location in Chiba Boso Peninsula in the city of Katsuura, with views of Katsuura Bay.

Property Details:

15th-floor 53-sqm 2LDK apartment in a resort-style condominium building

Common areas include many amenities: large hot spring bath with a sauna, an outdoor pool, an athletic room, and a laundry room

Western-style living/dining area. Two Japanese-style tatami rooms (bedrooms).

Renovated 1K Apartment for Sale in Tokyo – Near Heiwajima Station — 22- minutes direct to Shinbashi — 21-min to Yokohama Station

Listing Price: ¥11,800,000 ($83,500)

Location: Excellent location near Heiwajima Station on the Keikyu Main, about half way between central Tokyo and Yokohama! Heiwajima is a family-friendly and commuter-friendly neighborhood in Tokyo’s Ota Ward that has direct access to Haneda Airport. Examples of commute times from Heiwajima Station:

22-min direct to Shimbashi Station

28-min direct to Tokyo Station

21-min direct to Yokohama Station

25-min to Roppongi Station with one transfer

18-min direct to Haneda Airport

Property details:

Fully renovated 3rd-floor 24.30 m² 1K apartment

8-min walk from Heiwajima Station

Sunny, south-facing unit with flooring, system kitchen, and new bathroom/toilet fixtures

2LDK House for Sale in Osaka – Located in Sakai-shi, about a 35-min ride to Osaka Station

Listing Price: ¥8,500,000 ($81,000)

Location: 3-min walk from Asakayama Station on the Nankai Koya line. Sakai is a suburb of the city of Osaka and a popular bedroom community for people working in downtown Osaka.

From Asakayama Station, it is a:

35-min ride to Osaka Station with one transfer

19-min direct ride to Namba Station

ride to Namba Station About 1-hour ride to Kansai International Airport

Property details:

Fully renovated 64.88 m² 2LDK house

Brand new kitchen, sink, bathtub and shower, and toilet. City water and gas, coin parking nearby.

Located near a home DIY store, convenience store and hospital

1R Apartment for Sale in Kyoto – Near Nishioji Station – Est. Gross Yield of 8.7%

Listing Price: ¥5,800,000 ($55,000)

Location: 5-min walk from Nishi Oji Station on the Kyoto line.

2-min direct ride to Kyoto Station!

Property details:

Currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 8.7%.

Purchase as an investment for your own use, as a pied-a-terre

2nd-floor 19.00 m² 1R apartment

All of the agents who list properties on realestate.co.jp are bilingual in Japanese and English. Some agents can also handle inquiries in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and other languages. Please click on the links below to see their listings:

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan

Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.

Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan

Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan

See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator

For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan

Need to know: Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan

Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?

7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan

Tokyo Apartment Market Forecast: Trends to watch for in 2021

Kansai Apartment Market Forecast: Supply and price trends to watch for in 2021

Lead photo: Coasts of Kyonan city in the Boso peninsula in front of the Uraga Channel via iStock