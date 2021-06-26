What can you buy in Japan for $130,000 or less?

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, by popular request, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan at the below average price point of ¥14,000,000 ($127,000 USD) or much less.

To put this price point in perspective:

In April 2021, the nationwide average listing price for a re-sale apartment in Japan was ¥19,674,468 ($177,600 USD). This is a year-on-year increase of 4.7% compared to April 2020.

for a re-sale apartment in Japan was ($177,600 USD). This is a year-on-year increase of 4.7% compared to April 2020. The Tokyo average listing price for a re-sale apartment, ¥56,220,000 (or $511,091 USD) was 286% of the national average.

for a re-sale apartment, (or $511,091 USD) was 286% of the national average. Please see this article for the average price of a pre-owned apartment in Japan, by prefecture.

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market!

Fully renovated 4DK house in Osaka — 3-story home with loft space

Listing price: ¥13,800,000 ($124,500 USD)

Location: This fully renovated 4DK house is located in the city of Moriguchi, a satellite town of Osaka. The property is about 24-minute walk from Dainichi Station on the Osaka Monorail line, about a 20-minute ride to Umeda Station.

Property Highlights:

105.86 m² 3-story 4DK house with covered parking space and bonus loft space

Fully renovated (kitchen, bathtub, sink, shower, toilets and flooring)

Toilets on 1st and 2nd floor

Please visit the full listing and to inquire to the agent on the property detail page.

5K House for Sale in Kyoto — Renovate to make it your dream home

Listing price: ¥13,800,000 ($124,500 USD)

Location: This vintage home is located in the quiet, historic Shugakuin neighborhood of northeastern Kyoto, near the Takano River. The property is about a 9-minute walk from Shugakuin Station on the Eizan Main line.

A local landmark is the Shugakuin Imperial Villa, considered one of Japan’s most important large-scale cultural treasures. Its gardens are also known for being one of the great masterpieces of Japanese gardening.

Tagaragaike Park, a large public park, is about a 19-minute walk away.

Property Highlights:

71-sqm 2-story 5K traditional-style home

This home will require renovation. Make it your dream home!

Supermarkets and convenience stores nearby

Please visit the full listing to see a video walkthrough and to inquire to the agent on the property detail page.

2LDK house in Chino, Nagano — A beautiful home surrounded by the woods

Listing price: ¥12,800,000 ($115,500 USD)

Location: Located at the end of a branch road, this beautiful, sunny home is located in the woods near the Tateshina Tokyu Golf Course in Chino, Nagano. With a population of about 55,600, Chino is a rural town about a two-hour train ride from Tokyo and offers abundant year-round activities including snow sports, hiking, and cultural activities.

One of Chino’s outstanding features is the nearby mountain views; the city center is about 800 meters above sea level, with parts of the surrounding mountain range rising to 2,000 meters above sea level.

Property Highlights:

102.26 m² 2-story 2LDK house

Surrounded by trees, with large wooden deck

The living/dining room features high ceilings, large windows, and a wood burning stove

Please visit the full listing to inquire to the agent on the property detail page.

Renovated 4DK house in Moriguchi, Osaka – Fully renovated interior

3DK house in Yugawara, Kanagawa – A hilltop home with views of the Sagami Nada Sea

Listing price: ¥9,900,000 ($90,400 USD)

Location: This cute 62-sqm home is located on a hilltop in the village of Yugawara, Kanagawa, surrounded by green mountains and offers views of the Sagami Nada Sea.

Yugawara, located about 20-km south of Hakone, is a beautiful village in Kanagawa prefecture known for its numerous natural hot springs and ryokan (traditional-style inns).

Property Highlights:

62.52 m² 2-story 3DK house (3 rooms + dining/kitchen area)

Secluded hilltop location overlooking the village of Yugawara

Deck, Western and Japanese-style rooms

Please visit the full listing to inquire to the agent on the property detail page.

1R apartment in Higashi Koenji — Popular neighborhood, 8-min direct ride to Shinjuku

Listing price: ¥13,800,000 ($90,400 USD)

Location: 3-min walk from Higashi Koenji Station on the Marunouchi line, about an 8-min direct ride to Shinjuku.

Koenji (about a 15-minute walk from Higashi Koenji Station) is a popular residential neighborhood in western Tokyo.

It boasts a large number of independently owned shops and music venues and is especially popular with artists and musicians. This laid-back area is very livable for just about anyone who wants to stay relatively close to Shinjuku.

See the full area guide here: Koenji Area Guide

Property Highlights

16.24 m² 1st-floor 1R apartment

Two convenience stores within 150-meters and a supermarket about 450-meters walk away

Buy for yourself or an investment property

Please visit the full listing to inquire to the agent on the property detail page.

Featured Agents

All of the agents who list properties on realestate.co.jp are bilingual in Japanese and English. Some agents can also handle inquiries in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and other languages. Please click on the links below to see their listings:

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan

Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.

Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan

Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan

See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator

For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan

Need to know: Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan

Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?

7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan

Tokyo Apartment Market Forecast: Trends to watch for in 2021

Kansai Apartment Market Forecast: Supply and price trends to watch for in 2021

Lead photo: Autumn at Shugakuin imperial villa, Kyoto, Japan. iStock photo, Credit Ark_Tui