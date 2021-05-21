What can you buy in Japan for $150,000 or less?

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, by popular request, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan at the below average price point of ¥16,000,000 ($148,000 USD) or much less.
To put this price point in perspective:
- Average contracted sales prices for pre-owned apartments in greater Tokyo were up year-on-year to ¥37,970,000 ($353,000) for the January to March 2021 period, an increase of 6.4%. This was the 34th consecutive quarter (starting in the October to December 2012 period) in which the average sales price increased year-on-year.
- Sales of pre-owned single-family homes in the greater Tokyo metropolitan also area surged in the first three months of 2021 by 27.8% to 4,207 units. This was the highest number of contracted sales in the single-family market since REINS started keeping records in May 1990 and the third consecutive quarter in which sales contracts were up year-on-year.
- Average sales prices of freestanding houses were also up in greater Tokyo, albeit not by a double digit increase, reaching 7.9% year-on-year growth to hit ¥33,850,000 ($314,000USD) for the January to March 2o21 period, marking three consecutive quarters of year-on-year increases.
After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.
Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market!
2LDK House in Chiba – Resort-style living on the Chiba Boso Peninsula
Listing price: ¥14,800,000 ($136,000 USD)
Location: This sunny one-story home is located in the well-managed Millenia Katsuura residential resort development in the beach town of Katsuura, Chiba. It is about 2.6-km from Okitsu Beach, a popular family-friendly beach and about the same distance from the Kazusa-Oktisu Station (on the JR Sotobo line). The property is also about 950-meters from the development’s tennis courts.
The town of Katsuura is a relaxed coastal town on the Chiba Boso Peninsula known for its fishing port, uncrowded beaches, and twice monthly morning markets (asa ichi).
Property Highlights:
- 88.60 m² (947-sqft) 2LDK (2-bedroom) house
- Sunny one-story home; all rooms are south-facing
- Spacious sundeck
- One parking space
2LDK Apartment in Nikko — Enjoy living near the Kinugawa River and indoor and outdoor hot springs baths on-site
Listing price: ¥15,000,000 ($138,000 USD)
Location: This spacious and airy 76-sqm 2LDK (2-bedroom) in the Kinugawa Riverside Residence building, is situated in an ideal location near the Kinugawa river and offers lovely views of mature trees and from the living room and large L-shaped balcony.
Nikko is a mountain town located in Tochigi prefecture, about 150-km north or about a two hour and forty minute train ride from Tokyo. It is a popular resort destination for Tokyo residents. The area is known for its natural hot springs, spectacular forests and waterfalls and for the many shrines and temples dotting the landscape.
Nikko is also home to Toshogu, the Shinto shrine established in 1617 as a memorial for Tokugawa Ieyasu, founding ruler of the Tokugawa shogunate, which marked the beginning of the Edo period. Toshogu and its associated shrine and temple complex have been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Property Highlights:
- 76.10 m² (818-sqft) 2LDK (2-bedroom) apartment
- Spacious balcony looking out to green space and mature trees
- 1st-floor unit in 6-story building
- Indoor and outdoor hot springs bath in the building
- About 8-min walk from Kingawa Onsen station
The apartment features a large balcony, tray ceilings, tall windows, and both western and Japanese-style rooms.
1K Investment Property in Higashi Shinjuku — Excellent central location
Listing price: ¥15,800,000 ($145,000 USD)
Location: 7-min walk from Higashi Shinjuku station on the Tokyo metro Fukutoshin line.
- Excellent central location
- About 750-meters (9-min) walk from Shinjuku Station
- Near Lakeland University Japan campus
Property Highlights:
- 18.43 m² (193-sqft) 1K (studio) apartment
- 4th-floor unit in 8-story building
- Convenient neighborhood
- Buy as an investment or for your own use
- Please click to see the full listing and a video walkthrough.
1K Investment Property in Osaka — About 15-min walk to Namba!
Listing price: ¥14,000,000 ($129,000 USD)
Location: 1-minute walk from Sakuragawa Station on the Osaka Municipal Subway Sennichimae line, in Naniwa ward, Osaka.
- Great central location, about 1.1-km (about 15-minute) walk to Namba Station
Property Highlights:
- 23.00 m² (247-sqft) 1K (studio) apartment
- 8th-floor unit in 19-story building
- Currently tenanted with estimated gross yield of 5.6%
Renovated 2LDK Apartment in Sapporo — Renovated property in a convenient central location
Listing price: ¥15,400,000 ($142,000 USD)
Location: This high rise property is situated in a convenient location 5-min walk from Kotono station on the the JR Hakodate Main line and the subway Tozai line in Nishi ward, Sapporo.
- 19-min direct ride to Sapporo Station JR Hakodate line
- 11-min direct ride to Odori Station on the Tozai line
Property Highlights:
- 52.67 m² (559-sqft) 2LDK (2-bedroom) apartment
- Recently renovated
- 12th-floor unit in 13-story building
- Currently vacant with estimated gross yield of 5.4%
FAQs About Buying Property in Japan
Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?
Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan
How do I get a property loan as a foreigner in Japan?
What is the process for buying a property in Japan?
Lead photo: Palm tree-lined main street of the Millenia Katsuura development in Katsuura, Chiba. Photo: Tokyu Resort