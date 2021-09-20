What can you buy in Japan for $150,000 or less?

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, again by popular request, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan at the below average price point of ¥16,000,000 ($147,000 USD) or much less.

To put this price point in perspective:

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.

2LDK House in Karuizawa — Located on a large lot surrounding by trees, listing price ¥12,800,000 ($117,000 USD)

Listing price: ¥12,800,000 ($117,000 USD)

Location: 12-min by car from Karuizawa Station in Karuizawa, Nagano.

Karuizawa is a resort town in the mountains of Nagano prefecture. It is located about 2-hours from Tokyo by shinkansen. Karuizawa is known for mild summers and is a popular weekend getaway destination for Tokyo residents. There are many summer recreational activities in Karuizawa, including golf, hiking, and cycling. Skiing and hot springs are popular in the winter.

Property Highlights

Our featured property is a spacious 107.42 m² 2LDK house for sale in a quiet location, about 12-min drive from Karuizawa Station.

Relatively large lot of 492.00 m² (5,295-sqft)

Large balcony, with beautiful view of surrounding trees

Spacious living room with wood-burning stove and counter kitchen

On Real Estate Japan, many of the properties available for sale in Karuizawa are plots of undeveloped land and resort-style single-family homes. You can find price points from the equivalent of less than $100,000 USD to several million US dollars. Please use the filters on the search page to look for the properties that meet your criteria!

5K House for Sale in Kyoto — Located in the historic Shugakuin neighborhood, fixer-upper ready for renovation

Listing price: ¥13,800,000 ($127,000 USD)

Location: This vintage home is located in the quiet, historic Shugakuin neighborhood of northeastern Kyoto, near the Takano River. The property is about a 9-minute walk from Shugakuin Station on the Eizan Main line.

A local landmark is the Shugakuin Imperial Villa, considered one of Japan’s most important large-scale cultural treasures. Its gardens are also known for being one of the great masterpieces of Japanese gardening.

Tagaragaike Park, a large public park, is about a 19-minute walk away.

Property Highlights: 71-sqm 2-story 5K traditional-style home

This home will require renovation. Make it your dream home!

Supermarkets and convenience stores nearby

Please visit the full listing to see a video walkthrough and to inquire to the agent on the property detail page.

3LDK House for sale in Kadoma-shi, Osaka — Beautifully renovated, great location 30-mim direct ride to Osaka-Umeda Station

Listing price: ¥13,800,000 ($127,000 USD)

Location: This beautifully renovated 3-bedroom house is located in Kadoma-shi, about 10-min walk from Kayashina Station on the Keihan Main line, about a 30-mim direct ride to Osaka-Umeda Station

Property Highlights

110.87 m² 3LDK (3-bedroom) 3-story home

Garage

Southwest-facing property

Interior beautifully renovated, please click here to see more photos and the full listing.

3LDK Apartment in Onjuku, Chiba – 300-meters from Onjuku Beach!

Listing price: ¥14,500,000 ($133,000 USD)

Location: This 11th-floor 3LDK (3-bedroom) apartment is located in the 14-story Onjuku Urban Comfort building. From the property, it is just 300-meters from Onjuku Beach and an 8-min walk from Onjuku Station.

The town of Onjuku is known for its white sand beach and is considered one of the best surfing spots in Chiba. Onjuku Station is about a one hour and 40 minute train ride from Tokyo.

Property Highlights

Spacious 91.87 m² 3-bedroom apartment

Enjoy beautiful views of Onjuku Beach from bedrooms and balcony!

For more the full listing and more photos, please click here.

1K Apartment in Ota Ward, Tokyo — Tenanted with est. gross yield of 5.4%

Listing price: ¥16,000,000 ($147,000 USD)

Location: 5-min walk from Chidoricho Station on the Tokyu Ikegami line, about a 20-min direct ride to Gotanda Station and about 30-min to Shibuya Station with a transfer at Gotanda to the Yamanote line.

Property Highlights

7th-floor 1K apartment in 8-story building

Built in 2000

Currently tenanted with estimated gross yield of 5.8%

To see the full listing and more photos, please click here.

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan

