What can you buy in Japan for $150,000 or less?

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, by popular request, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan at the below average price point of ¥16,000,000 ($148,000 USD) or much less.

To put this price point in perspective:

From January to November 2020, the average sales price for a newly constructed apartment in greater Tokyo was ¥62,540,000 ($606,000) and average price per sqm was ¥959,000 (+9.1% YoY).

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market!

2LDK house for sale in Hakone — Enjoy hot springs bathing in your home

Listing price: ¥14,800,000 ($138,000 USD)

Location: This spacious 93-sqm 2-bedroom home sits on 871-sqm of land in the Myojin Daira area of Hakone. It is located about a 23-minute drive from Hakone Yumoto Station.

Hakone is a mountainous town located in Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park, about 87-km southwest of Tokyo and is known for its hot springs resorts (onsen) and views of the iconic volcano Mount Fuji. It is a popular day- and weekend-trip destination for Tokyo residents.

Property Highlights:

93.32 m² (1,001-sqft) 2LDK (2-bedroom) 2-story house

Large wooden deck overlooking garden and trees

Hot springs water rights, requiring additional one-time and annual fees

The home features large windows and open spaces, with a garden overlooking the mountains to the south.

Fees associated with the property (which can be found here, in the full listing) include a “hot spring right,” which allows local hot springs water to be supplied directly to the bathing facilities in the home.

2DK apartment in Ikebukuro – Recently renovated, just 2 minutes from Ikebukuro Station

Listing price: ¥16,000,000 ($149,000 USD)

Location: 2-minute walk from Ikebukuro Station.

Ikebukuro is a major entertainment and shopping district anchoring northwestern Tokyo, of the city’s main transportation hubs and the second busiest train station in the world. See the full area guide here: Ikebukuro Area Guide

Property Highlights:

33.94 m² (355-sqft) 2DK (2-rooms plus dining/kitchen) apartment

5th-story unit in 6-story apartment building

Recently renvoated

Buy for yourself or as an investment property

Currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 7.5%

3LDK house for sale in Katsuura, Chiba — On the Boso Peninsula – Enjoy golf, surfing, and marine sports nearby

Listing price: ¥14,800,000 ($138,000 USD)

Location: 11-min by car to Katsuura Station on the JR Sotobo line

Katsuura is a coastal city on Japan’s Boso Peninsula known for its fishing ports, where fish are unloaded and auctioned.

This home is located in the Tokyu Resort Town Katsuura development and is just 500-meters from Tokyu Katsuura Golf Course and is also easily accessible to Katsuura Central Beach, a popular family-friendly beach, which is also known for surfing and other marine sports.

Property Highlights

3LDK (3-bedroom) 98-sqm 2-story house

All Western-style rooms

One parking space

Sunny, spacious rooms

5SK house for sale in Kyoto — Renovated in December 2019, family-friendly neighborhood

Listing price: ¥15,900,000 ($148,000 USD)

Location: 14 min. walk from Uzumasa Kouryuji Station in Ukyo Ward.

Property Highlights

5SK (5-bedroom) 85-sqm 2-story house

Renovated in December 2019

Please see a video walkthrough here: 5SK house for sale in Kyoto

3LDK apartment for sale in Osaka — Sunny, spacious apartment just 4 stops to Osaka-Umeda Station

Listing price: ¥15,980,000 ($149,000 USD)

Location: 14 min. walk from Chibune Station on the Hanshin Main line in Nishiyodogawa Ward.

4-stops direct to Osaka-Umeda Station

33-minutes direct to Kobe-Sannomiya Station

Property Highlights

60.21 m² 3LDK (3-bedroom) apartment

10th-floor unit in 15-story building

Brand new kitchen, sink, floor, bathtub and wallpaper.

