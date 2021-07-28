What can you buy in Japan for $160,000 or less?

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, we take a look at what you can buy around Japan at the below average price point of ¥17,000,000 ($160,000 USD) or much less.

To put this price point in perspective:

In April 2021, the nationwide average listing price for a re-sale apartment in Japan was ¥19,674,468 ($177,600 USD). This is a year-on-year increase of 4.7% compared to April 2020.

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market.

4SLDK house in Hakone – Enjoy in-home onsen bath, large deck, wood burning stove

Listing price: ¥17,000,000 ($155,000 USD)

Location: This spacious 4-bedroom home is located in a secluded nook of the Tokyu Hakone Myojin-daira (Sunny Park) area of Hakone, a mountainous town about 90-km southwest of Tokyo known for its hot springs resorts (onsen) and iconic view of Mt. Fuji. From Tokyo, it is about a 2-hour train ride to Hakone, which makes it a desirable place for people looking to buy a vacation or second home.

The nearby Yumoto neighborhood of Hakone features hot springs resorts along the Sukomo and Haya rivers, the red trains of the Hakone Tozan Railway, and many teahouses and small restaurants along the riverbanks.

Property Highlights:

Spacious 163.96 m² (1,754-sqft) 4LDK + storage room house

Raised, deep soaking bathtub with water sourced from hot springs (See photos below!)

Wood burning stove in living room

Large 39-sqm deck

Surrounded by trees and greenery

Relax with family and friends in this quiet, spacious home

4LDK house in Kizugawa, Kyoto – List price ¥13 million ($119,000 USD)

Listing price: ¥13,000,000 ($119,000 USD)

Location: 10-min walk from Tanakura Station on the Nara line in the city if Kizugawa, Kyoto.

Kizugawa, with a population of about 75,000, is the southernmost city in Kyoto and is named after the Kizu River, a tributary of the Yodo River, which runs through the city. It is a part of the Kansai Science City project and houses research facilities of several corporations, including Rohto Pharmaceutical and Omron. (Wikipedia)

Kizugawa City is also one of the few municipalities in Japan with a growing population. In a population estimate released by the Japan Policy Council, it is the only municipality in Kyoto Prefecture forecast to have a positive population growth rate by 2040. (Wikipedia)

From Tanakura Station, it is about a 52-minute direct ride to Kyoto Station and about a 17-min direct ride to Nara Station.

Property Highlights:

101.85 m² (1,087-sqft) 2-story house

Great natural light in this south-facing home

Two parking spaces

This house is currently being leased out on a corporate contract for ¥122,000, for an estimated gross yield of 11.2%

Renovated 2LDK house in Tokyo – Family-friendly neighborhood with easy access to downtown hub stations

Listing price: ¥17,800,000 ($163,000 USD)

Location: 10-min walk from Oji Kamiya Station on the Tokyo Metro Namboku line in Kita Ward, Tokyo.

This is a quiet, family-friendly residential neighborhood. It offers a combination of large parks and quick transportation into downtown hubs.

For example, here are approximate commute times from Oji Kamiya Station:

15-min direct ride to Iidabashi Station

23-min direct ride to Tameike-sanno Station

25-min direct ride to Roppongi Itchome Station

Property Highlights:

31.00 m² (333-sqft) 2-story house

Parking space, all Western-style rooms, large balcony

The agent is listing this home as a possible investment property

1R apartment for sale near Nakano Shinbashi Station Tokyo – 13-min walk to Nishi Shinjuku Go Chome Station

Listing price: ¥17,800,000 ($163,000 USD)

Location: Excellent location in Nakano Ward, offering an easy commute to Shinjuku and other major stations in western Tokyo.

3-min walk to Nakanoshinbashi Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi)

10-min walk to Shin Nakano Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi)

13-min walk to Nishi Shinjuku Go Chome Station (Toei Ōedo Line)

Property Highlights:

21.57 m² (226-sqft) 2nd-floor corner unit in 6-story building

Excellent location near Shinjuku

New (2021) house for sale in Nishinari Ward, Osaka – Excellent location, buy as investment property or for your home

Listing price: ¥17,800,000 ($163,000 USD)

Location: 3-min walk from Tenjin No Mori station on the Hankai Tramway Hankai line in Nishinari Ward, Osaka, and

5-min walk from Kishinosato Tamade Station (Nankai Main Line)

9-min walk from Tengachaya Station (Osaka Municipal Subway Sakaisuji)

Excellent location in southern Osaka, with an an easy commute to major stations, including:

5-min direct ride to Namba Station

to Namba Station 11-min direct ride to Sakai Station

23-min ride to Osaka Station

Property Highlights:

31.00 m² (333-sqft) 2-story house

Parking space, all Western-style rooms

The agent is listing this home as a possible investment property

