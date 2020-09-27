What can you buy in Japan for $240,000 or less?

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, we feature properties around Japan with a list price of about $240,000 (¥25,000,000).

To put this price point in perspective, according to Tokyo Kantei, the average listing price for a newly built house in the greater Tokyo area in May 2020 was ¥37,710,000 ($352,000). Greater Tokyo includes the city of Tokyo, the Tokyo western suburbs and the prefectures of Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa.

Let’s take a look at today’s featured homes!

List price: ¥24,800,000 ($235,000)

Location and Highlights:

This is a unique opportunity to buy a spacious 96-sqm 1BR (1LDK) house in the town of Onjuku, Chiba. The lot includes three parking spaces and a landscaped yard. Highlight features include a sun room, all western-style rooms with laminate flooring, plentiful closet space, and a dedicated office area, making this home suitable for teleworking or as a vacation home. This is a well-constructed, well-maintained property, built by Sweden House Co. Ltd.

Nearby conveniences include a convenience store, supermarket, and bank. Onjuku Chuo Beach is located about 2-km from the property.

List price: ¥24,300,000 ($231,000)

On offer is a spacious third-floor, 61.18 m² corner-unit 2SLDK (2-bedrooms, bonus storage room, plus living-dining room) near Nishinakajima Nanpou Station on the Osaka Municipal Subway Midōsuji line.

Built in 1995, this apartment was recently fully renovated and boasts a brand new kitchen, sink, toilet, dishwasher, flooring, water heater, and bathtub. The building is managed by a property management company, with staff on-duty in the daytime. Parking is available for an additional fee.

Nishinakajima Napou is also the interchange station for switching to the Hankyu Kyoto line (at Minamigata station).

This is an extremely convenient location, just two stops from Osaka-Umeda Station on the Hankyu Kyoto line, while the Midosuji line, of course allows direct access to major stations such as Umeda, Yodoyabashi, Honmachi, Shinsaibashi, Namba, and Tennoji.

List price: ¥23,800,000 ($226,000)

Location and highlights:

For sale is a ground-floor 58.53 m² 3LDK (3-bedroom) apartment, 17-min walk from Kitaoji Station on the Karasuma line in Kita Ward, Kyoto. Two western-style rooms and one Japanese-style room.

For an additional ¥5,000 per month, residents can use the private enclosed yard that is connected to this unit.

List price: ¥19,800,000

Location and highlights:

For sale is a beautifully renovated 4DK (4-rooms plus a dining/kitchen area) traditional-style house, 8-min walk from JR Umenokoji Kyoto Nishi station (a new station that was just opened in March 2019) and 10-min walk from JR Tanbaguchi station.

The current owners have been renting out this property as a guesthouse.

List price: ¥21,800,000

Location and highlights:

For sale is a beautifully renovated 2nd-floor 1K apartment in an excellent location near Shinjuku Central Park.

5-min walk from Tochomae Station on the Toei Oedo line. This property truly lies in the heart of the Shinjuku skyscraper district. It is also just a 12-min walk to JR Shinjuku Station.

For more information, please see the property detail page for: 1K apartment for sale in Shinjuku

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

