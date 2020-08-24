What can you buy in Japan for $240,000 or less?

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, by popular request we feature properties around Japan with a list price of $240,000 (¥25,000,000) or much less.

To put this price point in perspective, according to Tokyo Kantei, the average listing price for a newly built house in the greater Tokyo area in May 2020 was ¥37,710,000 ($352,000). Greater Tokyo includes the city of Tokyo, the Tokyo western suburbs and the prefectures of Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa.

Let’s take a look at today’s featured homes!

List price: ¥19,500,000 ($185,000)

Location and Highlights:

7-min walk from Omiya Station on the Hankyu Kyoto Main line. This is a quiet but convenient area in Kyoto, near Mibu Temple and several historic mansions (the Yagi Mansion and the former Maekawa Mansion). Along Shijo Avenue are modern conveniences restaurants, convenience stores, and a supermarket.

The property is a beautifully renovated Kyoto-style townhouse. Built in 1947 and recently renovated. This 21.81 m² 2K home would be appropriate as a pied-à-terre or investment property.

Click here for a video walk-through of the property.

Renovated 3LDK Apartment in Sapporo – One stop from Sapporo Station

Price: ¥24,900,000 ($236,000)

Location and Highlights:

3-min walk from Souen Station on the JR Hakodate Main Line (Otaru – Asahikawa).

Very convenient location in the city center, just one stop from Sapporo Station. Nearby are a large AEON department store, the Sapporo City General Hospital, and Sapporo City Soen campus.

The apartment on offer is a spacious 74.08 m² 3LDK 7th floor apartment that was just renovated in April 2020.

2SLK Apartment in Osaka — 11-min to Namba

List price: ¥24,980,000

7-min walk from Imasato Station on the Osaka Municipal Subway Imazatosuji line. The property is in an excellent location near major stations, including direct 11-min access to Namba.

Fully renovated in January 2020. This 66.37-m² 3rd-floor 2SLK apartment has a south-facing balcony, brand new kitchen including oven and sink. New tatami, toilet, water heater, and auto-lock.

This listing is an exclusive listing by Re/Max Apex, a bilingual real estate broker in Osaka.

1K Apartment Near Tokyo SkyTree – Est. gross yield of 5.0%

List price: ¥21,500,000 ($204,000)

Location and Highlights:

4-min walk from Tokyo SkyTree Station on the Tōbu Isesaki Line. Excellent location within walking distance of Tokyo SkyTree (a broadcasting and observation tower and Japan’s tallest structure) and Sumida Park and just across the Sumida River from Asakusa. This is a premiere location for being near two of the city’s top tourist destinations, but is also within easy commuting distance of the city center.

Tokyo SkyTree offers some of the best shopping in eastern Tokyo, with the Tokyo Solamachi shopping, dining, and entertainment complex at the base of the tower. Tokyo Solamachi has more than 300 shops and an entire basement restaurant floor and a separate Food Marche (food market) floor that sells a wide selection of Japanese and western gourmet food, including ready-to-eat foods, drinks, and confectionary.

This 2nd-floor 25-sqm 1K apartment apartment is currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 5.0%.

2K Apartment for Sale in Fukuoka – Investment property – One stop from Hakata Station

List price: ¥18,000,000 ($170,000)

Location and Highlights:

16-min walk from Higashihie Station on the Fukuoka City Subway Kūkō line. Excellent location just one stop from Hakata Station.

Built in 2016, this is a spacious 34.78 m² 4th floor 1K apartment. The property is well maintained, with a nice view from the balcony and is currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 5.1%.

Lead photo: Former Hokkaido Government Office in Sapporo, via iStock