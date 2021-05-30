What can you buy in Osaka for $150,000 or less?

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, by popular request, we take a look at what you can buy in Osaka at the below average price point of ¥16,000,000 ($148,000 USD) or much less.

To put this price point in context, the average sales price of a newly constructed apartment in Japan’s Kansai region hit ¥53,560,000 ($492,400) in April, the highest per unit sales price recorded since May 1992, when the average sales price reached ¥53,580,000 (after having fallen from a bubble era high of ¥82,400,000 reached in October 1991).

In April, the average sales price for an apartment sold in the city of Osaka was ¥61,740,000 ($562,000).

After the examples, we give answers to FAQs about buying property in Japan as a foreigner.

Let’s look at a few examples of what’s currently on the market!

Listing price: ¥14,900,000 ($137,000 USD)

Location: Great location in

Mikuni Station (Hankyu Takarazuka Main Line) 2 min. walk

Kanzakigawa Station (Hankyu Kōbe Main Line) 13 min. walk



Property Highlights:

Bright, spacious, beautifully renovated 1R 40-sqm apartment

Built-in shelves and window-side study/office area

Many businesses near the station: supermarkets, coffee shops, bookstores, dentist offices, pharmacies, etc.

Listing price: ¥14,800,000 ($135,000 USD)

Location: 4-minute walk from Tobushijo Mae Station on the Yamatoji line. About 18-minute direct ride to Namba Station.

Property Highlights:

Built of wood and reinforced concrete

3-story, 75.37 m²house with one covered parking space

Interior partially renovated

Japanese and western-style rooms

1K apartment near Osakajo Kitazume Station – And the gorgeous cherry trees and riverside in Kema Sakuranomiya Park

Listing price: ¥14,300,000 ($131,000 USD)

Location: This well-maintained studio apartment is situated in an excellent central location in Nakano-cho, Miyakojima ward, Osaka. It is within walking distance of three stations:

Osakajou Kitazume Station (JR Tozai Line) 7 min. walk

Kyobashi Station (Osaka Municipal Subway Nagahori Tsurumi-ryokuchi Line) 7 min. walk

Sakura No Miya Station (Osaka Loop Line) 8 min. walk



From the apartment it is about a 20-minute walk to Osaka Castle Park, a large urban park known for being one of the best hanami spots in the city. It also has spacious lawns, sports facilities, and a shrine dedicated to Toyotomi Hideyoshi, a daimyo of the late Sengoku period who completed the military unification of the country in the late 16th century.

About a five-minute walk from the property is another top hanami spot, Kema Sakuranomiya Park, a beautiful riverside park lined with cherry blossom trees. Year round, it is a great amenity to have nearby for the walking or jogging along the river.

Kyobashi Station (7-min walk from the apartment) is one of Osaka’s largest business districts. It is known for its shopping and nightlife, especially its numerous izakayas and tachinomi (standing bars). Please see more info here: Kyobashi Area Guide.

Property Highlights:

Built in 2015

4th-floor (in 6-story building)

23.00 m² 1K apartment

Currently tenanted with an estimated gross yield of 5.3%

5K house near Minami Kita Station — Listing price approx. $117,000

Listing price: ¥12,800,000 ($117,000 USD)

Location: Excellent location, near two stations, 8-min direct ride to Umeda Station.

Minamikata Station (Hankyu Kyoto Main Line) 5 min. walk

Nishi Nakajima Nanpou Station (Osaka Municipal Subway Midosuji Line) 5 min. walk



Property highlights

82.00 m² 3-story house

Western and Japanese-style rooms

Renovated 3DK house near Kita Kagaya Station — Listing price approx. $108,000

Listing price: ¥11,800,000 ($108,000 USD)

Location: Great location, 16-minute direct ride to Namba Station.

Kita Kagaya Station (Osaka Municipal Subway Yotsubashi Line)

3 min. walk



Property highlights

64.17 m² 3-story 3DK house

Renovated kitchen, sink, shower, toilet and bathtub

One covered parking space

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan

