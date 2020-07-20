What can you buy in the Japanese countryside for $240,000 or Less?

In this installment of the “what can you buy” series, by popular request we feature homes in the Japanese countryside with a list price of $240,000 (¥25,000,000) or much less.

To put this price point in perspective, according to Tokyo Kantei, the average listing price for a newly built house in the greater Tokyo area in May 2020 was ¥37,710,000 ($352,000). Greater Tokyo includes the city of Tokyo, the Tokyo western suburbs and the prefectures of Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa.

Let’s take a look at today’s featured homes!

List Price: ¥25,000,000 ($233,000 USD)

Highlights

Spacious 149-sqm 4BR house with large wooden deck. Built in 2007.

This lovely Myoko-district mountain home is located inside the Tangram Madarao Tokyu Resort area, which has both a ski resort and golf course.

The home itself is situated on a peaceful hilltop, with fresh air, abundant sunshine and great mountain views in all directions. It has a large deck for BBQing and expansive lawn and garden area for entertaining friends and family.

Madarao is in the heart of the Japan Alps and within a few minutes of Myoko Kogen, Nozawa Onsen, Akakura Onsen Hot Springs, and Nojiriko Lake. This is truly a four-season resort area, with plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy, including; world class skiing and snowboarding, golf, hiking, marine sports in Nojiriko Lake, hot springs (onsen), zip lines, Nojiriko observation terrace, lily and lavender gardens, and the famous Japanese Snow Monkeys in Iiyama.

The current owner built this house out of Finnish pine, and it has a beautiful light wood interior. The large wood deck is ideal for barbecuing and afternoon teatime. Features include induction heat in the kitchen, a Jotul wood stove and ceiling fan in the living room. The entrance area is covered by terracotta tiles and is ideal for storing your skis, boards, shoes and sporting goods. This is a finely constructed mountain oasis at a reasonable price.

To see the full listing, including many more photos, please click here: Nagano holiday house for sale

List price: ¥20,000,000 ($187,000)

Highlights

93-sqm 2BR house with wooden deck near Miyagino Onsen (hot springs) in the resort town of Hakone. Built in 2016.

Hakone, in Japan’s Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park (about 120-km, an hour and fifteen minutes train ride southwest of Tokyo), is a mountainous town known for its hot springs resorts (onsen) and views of the iconic volcano Mount Fuji. Iconic images from the area include Hakone Shrine, a Shinto shrine with a red torii gate overlooking Lake Ashi, which can be toured by boat, as well as the boiling sulphur springs of the Owakudani Valley.

Hakone is a popular day trip destination for Tokyo residents and tourists and a sought-after location for vacation homes.

List price: ¥19,800,000 ($185,000)

Highlights

182-sqm 5BR traditional-style house on a large lot (approximate 875-sqm), including a spacious garden. Year built is approximately 1935.

Located in a secluded area of Nantan in Kyoto prefecture.

Please see details in the video walkthrough.

Lead photo: Agriculture village in Takachiho, Miyazaki, Kyushu via iStock