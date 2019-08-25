What does a spacious custom-built house look like in Japan? Here are some examples currently on the market

In this installment of the spacious homes in Japan series, we take a look at gorgeous custom-built homes currently on the market around the country.

What is considered a “spacious” home in Japan? An average family-style apartment in Japan’s big cities generally has between 60-sqm to 80-sqm (646-sqft to 861-sqft) of living space. Built-to-order houses and luxury apartments tend to be much larger but usually have at least 100-sqm of living space. In many other countries, this may not seem roomy, but it is a minimum standard for what is considered a “spacious” home in Japan.

Let’s take a look at some examples of custom-built homes around Japan with at least 100-sqm of floor area. Below the examples are FAQs about buying a home as foreigner in Japan.

Where: This unique western-style home is located in the the upscale residential neighborhood of Koishikawa in Bunkyo Ward. It is about a 8-min walk from Myogadani Station on the Marunouchi subway line.

Property Highlights

Special feature: For sale is a one-of-a-kind home built by a Canadian design firm using imported Canadian materials and craftsmen from Canada!

Price: ¥698,000,000 ($6.62 million USD)

Size and Layout: 356.62 m² (3,831-sqft) 5BR + Bonus room (5SLDK)

Floors: 2-stories

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2004

Notes: This is a custom-built mansion (not manshon-sized!) home in an upscale neighborhood built to suit the owner’s wishes to have a Canadian home in the heart of Tokyo. Please click here to see the full listing, including the floor plan: Canadian-style house in Tokyo

House with ocean view in Oiso Machi, Kanagawa

Location: Oiso is a beach town in Kanagawa prefecture, located between Chigasaki and Odawara. It is about 72-sqm south of Tokyo or about an hour and 15-min train ride from Tokyo.

Property Details

Special feature: This sunny, spacious home is located on an elevated site with gorgeous ocean views from the living room and south-facing balcony. Double-height ceilings in the 30-sqm living room!

Price: ¥80,000,000 ($759,000 USD)

Size and Layout: 100-m² (1,076-sqft) 3BR + Bonus room +Loft

Floors: 2-stories

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2008

Spacious House in Hakone – With Indoor and Outdoor hot spring baths

Location: This beautiful rustic-style home is located in the Goura neighborhood of the hot springs-resort town of Hakone, about 88-km or a 1-hour and 10-min ride from Tokyo

Property Details

Special features: This charming custom-built home features both indoor and outdoor hot springs baths. Enjoy beautiful views from the 2nd and 3rd-floor decks. This is a well-maintained house constructed with high-quality local wood. Carport and garden.

Price: ¥55,000,000 ($522,000 USD)

Size and Layout: 148.97 m² (1,593-sqft) 2BR + Loft

Floors: 2-stories

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1971

4BR House in Kokubunji – Western suburb of Tokyo

Location: Kokubunji is a western suburb of Tokyo. It is about a 30-min commute from the nearest station (Koigakubo Station) to Shinjuku.

Property Details

Special features: Spacious, well-maintained home with plenty of storage. Upstairs and downstairs bathrooms.

Price: ¥49,800,000 ($465,000 USD)

Size and Layout: 169.51 m² (1,819-sqft) 4BR, 2-bathrooms

Floors: 2-stories

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1990

Location: 6-min walk from Tanbaguchi Station in Sakyo Ward, Kyoto. Excellent location, 5-min direct ride to Kyoto

Property Details

Special features: Gorgeously renovated traditional town house in the heart of Kyoto.

Price: ¥68,000,000 ($465,000 USD)

Size and Layout: 122.46 m² (1,313-sqft) 5SK (5 rooms plus a bonus room)

Floors: 2-stories

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1800, recently renovated

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

