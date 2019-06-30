What does an affordable, spacious home look like in Japan? Examples from around the country for $270,000 or Less

What is considered a spacious home in Japan? For the country as a whole, on average, each person in Japan has about 22.3-square meters (240-sqft) of living space. In the Tokyo 23 Wards, this number is a bit lower at about 19.1-square meters of living space.

An average family-style apartment in Japan’s big cities generally has between 60-sqm to 80-sqm (646-sqft to 861-sqft) of living space. Built-to-order houses and luxury apartments tend to be much larger.

High-end apartments in Tokyo, for example, generally have at least 100-sqm exclusive-use floor area. Spacious city-center living does come with a price. As can be expected, 100-square meter properties in prime locations in the Tokyo 23 wards tend to come with multi-million dollar price tags. In many other countries, 100-sqm may not seem roomy, but this is a minimum standard for what is considered a “spacious” home in Japan.

Looking only at Tokyo city-center properties may make you think that you have to have a multi-million dollar budget to afford a 100-sqm home. Not so.

Below, we give a few examples of properties currently on the market for $269,000 (¥29 million) or less that have at least 100-sqm of living space, located in beautiful locations throughout the country. As we’ll see from the examples, there are many ways to configure approximately 100-sqm (or more!) of living space, from a western-style country home to urban town house.

Also, as a reference point for our hypthetical ¥29 million budget, the 2019 average sales price for a new apartment in the greater Tokyo area is ¥60,980,000($557,000). Average sales prices for January to April have increased about 3.9% across greater Tokyo, compared to 2018 annual average prices.

House for Sale in Nasukogen Tochigi – Hot Springs/Ski Resort Area

Location: Located on a 4,108㎡ (44,130-sqft)-lot in a secluded corner of the Nasukogen hot springs/ski resort area of Tochigi prefecture. The Nasu area is known for its association with the Imperial family and as a place where many Tokyo residents have vacation homes to escape hot city summers and to enjoy skiing/snowboarding in the winter.

Price: $269,000 (¥29,000,000)

Size and Layout: 195.20 m² (2,098-sqft) 3BR (3LDK) on a 4,108㎡ (44,130-sqft) flat lot

Stories: 2-story house with carport and garage, deck

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1998

Structure: Wood

Notes: Quiet, secluded location in the exclusive Nasukogen Takakuhei area of Tochigi. High-grade materials throughout. Built by Sweden House Corporation. Buy for use as a primary residence or vacation property.

House for Sale in Hakone – Log Cabin-Style, Large Deck, Garden

Location: Excellent location in the Moto Hakone neighborhood of Hakone, the iconic hot springs resort town located about 90-km south of Tokyo.

Price: $277,000 (¥29,800,000)

Size and Layout: 110.01 m² (1,184-sqft) 2BR (2LDK) on a 4,108㎡ (44,130-sqft) flat lot

Stories: 2-story house with landscaped garden connected by stairs to elevated deck

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: September 2001, renovated in 2014

Structure: Wood

Notes: Excellent location not far from the Hakone no Mori nature park. The house has a bright, airy feel. Perfect for a nature-loving family and your pet(s)!

5BR House for Sale in Kyoto – Sunny home in Yamashina Ward

Price: $258,000 (¥27,800,000)

Size and Layout: 117.05 m² (1,259-sqft) 5BR (5LDK)

Stories: 2-story house with 3-parking spaces, balcony, bonus storage room

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 2000

Structure: Wood

Notes: Sunny, south-facing home in a convenient residential neighborhood.

Whole apartment building in Sapporo – Duplex-Style, 8% Gross Yield

Location: 7-min by bus to Sumikawa Station on the Namboku line, about 17-min direct ride to Sapporo. Residential area near public schools and park. Easy commute to Sapporo Station.

Price: $241,000 (¥26,000,000)

Size and Layout: Duplex-style whole apartment building, two 2-story 4BR units, each unit 101-sqm

Floors: Two floors

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1985

Structure: Reinforced concrete

Monthly Maintenance Fee: ¥4,000 / mth

Potential Annual Rent: ¥2,076,000 / year

Est. Gross Yield: 8.0%

Occupancy: Currently tenanted

Notes: Bright, spacious well-maintained property. Each unit comes with covered parking space and bonus storage room. Buy as an investment property or for your own use (live in one unit/rent the other).

House for Sale in Osaka – 100-sqm packed into a 6BR home

Location: 10-min walk from Bentenchou Station on the Osaka Subway Chuo and Osaka Loop line.

Price: $156,000 (¥16,800,000)

Size and Layout: 103.62 m² (1,108-sqft) 6BR (6LDK)

Stories: 3-story house with 1-parking space

Land rights: Freehold

Year Built: 1980

Structure: Wood

Notes: Convenient location right on the Osaka Loop line.

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

