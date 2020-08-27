We take a mid-year look at the average listing price of a resale house in Kyoto by ward and give some examples of properties currently being offered for sale.

What is the average price of a house in Kyoto?

The city-wide average listing price of a 100-sqm resale house in Kyoto is ¥27,800,000 ($261,000), based on data for June to August 2020.

As is true anywhere in the world a host of factors affect market prices. In Japan, some of the main determinants in resale home prices include year built, whether the property has been renovated, construction material, size, layout, lot size and location (proximity to the city center and to the nearest public transportation), as well as proximity to shopping, dining, and public services and schools, as well as many other factors.

Average listing price by ward

Average Listing Price of Resale House in Kyoto by Ward

Based on prices of listed properties in the last three months (June to August 2020)

Source: HOMES Ward Average Listing Price in JPY Kita 24,740,000 Kamigyo 34,580,000 Sakyo 34,600,000 Nakagyo 32,400,000 Higashiyama 41,770,000 Shimogyo 37,090,000 Minami 21,790,000 Ukyo 22,560,000 Fushimi 18,310,000 Yamashina 13,110,000 Nishikyo 24,660,000 Average 27,782,727

Below we give some examples of houses and apartments currently being offered for sale in Kyoto at various price points.

List price: ¥22,800,000

Location and Highlights:

8-min walk from Umekōji-Kyōto Nishi station on the Sagano line and 10-min walk from JR Tanbaguchi Station.

Beautifully renovated property with modern kitchen and bathroom, with harmonious incorporation of Japanese elements including Japanese-style rooms and small garden. This is a spacious 75.37 m² 4DK 2-story traditional-style house, currently being rented out by the owners as a guesthouse.

Please click here to see a video walk-through of the property.

Renovated 1LDK apartment in Nakagyo Ward – Near Karasuma-Shijo

List Price: ¥33,800,000 ($318,000)

Location and Highlights:

Excellent location, 5-min walk from Karasuma Station on the Hankyu-Kyoto Main line, 5-min walk from Shijo Station on the subway Karasuma Station. You will be within a 5-min walk of Kyoto’s central shopping district and the Nishiki Food Market, a famous historic market district where you can buy Kyoto’s well-known foods and goods.

This is a gorgeously renovated apartment (not house!) with a spacious 40-sqm 1LDK layout, built in 1985. This is a sunny and well-ventilated 5th-floor apartment in a 6-story building. All the rooms are western-style with a rarity for a 1LDK — a walk-in closet.

Highlight features include excellent natural light, high ceilings, track lighting and a beautiful modern kitchen with three gas burners and a dishwasher.

List price: ¥45,000,000 ($423,000)

Location and Highlights:

This spacious 94.38 m² 4LDK wooden 3-story house is located in the popular Hommachi neighborhood of Higashiyama Ward, within walking distance of many popular spots, including the Kamo river, Kiyomizudera temple, Gion and Sanjusangendo Temple.

Three minute walk from Kiyomizu-Gojō Station on the Keihan Main line.

The current owners are leasing out this home as a guesthouse with an estimated gross yield of 4.8%.

Highlight features include a roof balcony, covered garage, two toilets and a very spacious living/dining room area. Excellent natural light!

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

