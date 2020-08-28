We take a mid-year look at the average listing price of a resale house in Osaka by ward.

What is the average price of a house in Osaka?

The city-wide average listing price of a 100-sqm resale house in Osaka is ¥28,500,000 ($268,000), based on data for June to August 2020.

As is true anywhere in the world a host of factors affect market prices. In Japan, some of the main determinants in resale home prices include year built, whether the property has been renovated, construction material, size, layout, lot size and location (proximity to the city center and to the nearest public transportation), as well as proximity to shopping, dining, and public services and schools, as well as many other factors.

Average listing price by ward

Average Listing Price of Resale House in Osaka by Ward

Based on prices of listed properties in the last three months (June to August 2020)

Source: HOMES Ward Average Listing Price in JPY Abeno 31,740,000 Asahi 28,880,000 Chuo 57,790,000 Fukushima 27,420,000 Higashi Sumiyoshi 29,570,000 Higashinari 22,600,000 Higashiyodogawa 25,330,000 Hirano 20,720,000 Ikuno 18,666,000 Joto 25,450,000 Kita 43,890,000 Konohana 18,860,000 Minato 24,700,000 Miyakojima 26,990,000 Naniwa 36,940,000 Nishi 47,310,000 Nishinari 19,370,000 Nishiyodogawa 25,440,000 Suminoe 21,460,000 Sumiyoshi 24,120,000 Taisho 19,140,000 Tennoji Insufficient Data Tsurumi 30,400,000 Yodogawa 29,020,000 Average 28,513,304

Renovated house for sale in Hirano Ward

List price: ¥22,800,000 ($214,000)

Location and Highlights

8-min walk from Hirano station on the subway Tanimachi line. Five-minute direct ride to Tennoji, one of Osaka’s main commercial and shopping hubs, with many family-friendly green spaces centered on Shitennoji (Temple). Abeno Harukas, located in Tennoji, is the tallest building in Japan and home to an observation deck, the Osaka Marriott Miyako hotel, and the Harukas Kintetsu department store.

The property on offer is a fully renovated, spacious 106.41 m² 3LDK 3-story house with a parking space, huge balcony, and two toilets.

