We take an end-of-the-year look at the average listing price of a resale house in Yokohama by ward and give some examples of properties currently being offered for sale.

What is the average price of a house in Yokohama?

The city-wide average listing price of a 100-sqm resale house in Yokohama was ¥42,676,100 ($410,000) in October 2020.

As is true anywhere in the world a host of factors affect market prices. In Japan, some of the main determinants in resale home prices include year built, whether the property has been renovated, construction material, size, layout, lot size and location (proximity to the city center and to the nearest public transportation), as well as proximity to shopping, dining, and public services and schools, as well as many other factors.

Average listing price by ward

Click on the links below to see current listings.

Average Listing Price of Resale House in Yokohama by Ward

Based on prices of listed properties in the last three months (November 2020)

Source: AtHome Ward Average Listing Price in JPY Tsurumi 42,082,300 Kanagawa 46,024,200 Nishi 42,577,500 Naka 54,355,600 Minami 37,683,900 Hodogaya 38,114,300 Isogo 41,711,100 Kanazawa 42,044,000 Kohoku 51,849,400 Totsuka 36,769,900 Konan 41,037,500 Asahi 38,097,400 Midori 43,415,300 Seya 35,487,200 Sakae 40,323,800 Izumi 39,315,400 Aoba 51,332,400 Tsuzuki 53,586,100 Yokohama Average 42,676,100

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

