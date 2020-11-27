We take an end-of-the-year look at the average listing price of a resale house in Yokohama by ward and give some examples of properties currently being offered for sale.
What is the average price of a house in Yokohama?
The city-wide average listing price of a 100-sqm resale house in Yokohama was ¥42,676,100 ($410,000) in October 2020.
As is true anywhere in the world a host of factors affect market prices. In Japan, some of the main determinants in resale home prices include year built, whether the property has been renovated, construction material, size, layout, lot size and location (proximity to the city center and to the nearest public transportation), as well as proximity to shopping, dining, and public services and schools, as well as many other factors.
Average listing price by ward
|
Average Listing Price of Resale House in Kyoto by Ward
Based on prices of listed properties in the last three months (November 2020)
Source: AtHome
|Ward
|Average Listing Price in JPY
|Tsurumi
|42,082,300
|Kanagawa
|46,024,200
|Nishi
|42,577,500
|Naka
|54,355,600
|Minami
|37,683,900
|Hodogaya
|38,114,300
|Isogo
|41,711,100
|Kanazawa
|42,044,000
|Kohoku
|51,849,400
|Totsuka
|36,769,900
|Konan
|41,037,500
|Asahi
|38,097,400
|Midori
|43,415,300
|Seya
|35,487,200
|Sakae
|40,323,800
|Izumi
|39,315,400
|Aoba
|51,332,400
|Tsuzuki
|53,586,100
|Yokohama Average
|42,676,100
FAQs About Buying Property in Japan
Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?
Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.
How do I get a property loan as a foreigner in Japan?
Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan
What is the process for buying a property in Japan?
Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan
How much is my property worth?
Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?
Lead photo: Yokohama cityscape, iStock